Fraser to consider next move in Carlton coaching race

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Interim Carlton coach Josh Fraser has conceded he will need to consider his next move as the Blues approach the final month of the season.

In his first press conference after taking over as Blues coach when Michael Voss exited the club in May, Fraser ruled himself out of the running to take on the full-time position.

The former Collingwood ruckman has maintained that position all the way through his stint.

But after eight wins from 10 games in charge, momentum has been building for Fraser to consider formally applying to coach Carlton beyond this year.

The Blues' process to find their next leader is underway, the club's panel almost certainly leaning towards picking an untried assistant coach.

Former Geelong stars Corey Enright and James Kelly are in contention, as is Fremantle assistant Jaymie Graham.

But Fraser will come under consideration of chief executive Graham Wright should he want to stay in the job.

Josh Fraser has guided Carlton to eight wins from 10 games. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"At some point in time, I will have to consider where I'm at as a coach," Fraser said after Carlton's 13-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday.

"I think every coach would go through that process this time of year.

"You start to think about where your gaps are and what you need to do to keep growing, and I'm no different.

"When the time's right, I'll have a deeper think about what that looks like."

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In every media appearance since becoming caretaker coach, Fraser has had to answer questions about his coaching future.

"I've been pretty deliberate around not making this about myself and making it about the club, and I want to continue that," he said.

"But also with the acknowledgement that at some point I need to consider where this opportunity's placed me."

Carlton have jumped into contention to secure a wildcard spot, sitting 10th before St Kilda have an opportunity on Sunday to go back ahead of the Blues.