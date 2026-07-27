Brisbane young gun sent to tribunal for shove

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Brisbane youngster Ty Gallop has been sent straight to the AFL tribunal for shoving Port Adelaide's Mitch Georgiades' head into the turf.

Gallop has been charged with serious misconduct for the incident in the second quarter of Brisbane's win over Port at the Gabba on Sunday.

The 20-year-old rolled Georgiades in a heavy tackle but has come under scrutiny for his actions off the ball immediately after.

As the Lions swept downfield, Gallop lifted Georgiades by the jumper before slamming him back into the turf head first.

Depending on how the tribunal sees the incident, Gallop could face multiple weeks on the sidelines.

"It wasn't a great look, but I'm on the other side of it," Port Adelaide coach Josh Carr said.

"They're a team that plays tough and pushes the limits. We got the free kick, so we got rewarded. There's not much more to say."

Carr said Georgiades was unaffected by the incident after the game.