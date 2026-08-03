          Expert tips, best tips for Round 22 of the AFL

          • ESPN
          Aug 3, 2026, 06:22 AM

          Who should you be tipping in Round 22 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

          We're entering last-chance territory for a lot of teams now as the hunt for finals positions goes down to the wire. That begins with Thursday night's battle between the Western Bulldogs, still within reach of the top six, and North Melbourne, still a mathematical chance of reaching the wildcard stage. Not a whole lot can go wrong from here for either side, and a win is critical.

          Friday night sees Brisbane host Hawthorn in a blockbuster at the Gabba, with the Lions out to make amends for last week's appalling capitulation at the hands of the Blues, as the Hawks also eye off a top two finish.

          In the pick of the bunch on Saturday, Fremantle gets an MCG dress rehearsal when it faces Melbourne, before Sunday sees the Giants face the Suns in a must-win battle, and the Pies travel to Perth needing a win over West Coast to secure a wildcard finish. Closing out the weekend is arguably the match of the round, the stakes as high as ever as St Kilda and Carlton go head-to-head at Marvel Stadium.

          Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

          EXPERT TIPS:

          Jake Michaels

          Last week: 7
          Season total: 130

          Certainty and why: There's only one winner when the Cats play the Bombers.

          Upset and why: Saints are outsiders and shouldn't be.

          Tips for the week:

          Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne
          Brisbane vs. Hawthorn
          Melbourne vs. Fremantle
          Sydney vs. Port Adelaide
          Geelong vs. Essendon
          Adelaide vs. Richmond
          GWS vs. Gold Coast
          West Coast vs. Collingwood
          St Kilda vs. Carlton

          Matt Walsh

          Last week: 5
          Season total: 124

          Certainty and why: Cats aren't losing to Essendon.

          Upset and why: Hawks are outsiders to the Lions.

          Tips for the week:

          Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne
          Brisbane vs. Hawthorn
          Melbourne vs. Fremantle
          Sydney vs. Port Adelaide
          Geelong vs. Essendon
          Adelaide vs. Richmond
          GWS vs. Gold Coast
          West Coast vs. Collingwood
          St Kilda vs. Carlton

          Jarryd Barca

          Last week: 7
          Season total: 131

          Certainty and why: Geelong and Adelaide are very easy locks and need no explanation.

          Upset and why: I'm writing this on a Monday afternoon and have stuck with the favourites, but I could change my mind about the Roos, Hawks, Dees, or Saints.

          Tips for the week:

          Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne
          Brisbane vs. Hawthorn
          Melbourne vs. Fremantle
          Sydney vs. Port Adelaide
          Geelong vs. Essendon
          Adelaide vs. Richmond
          GWS vs. Gold Coast
          West Coast vs. Collingwood
          St Kilda vs. Carlton

          Christian Joly (Champion Data)

          Last week: 6
          Season total: 122

          Certainty and why: Adelaide, Richmond won't win two in a row.

          Upset and why: Looking at their two profiles for the season, North actually gives me more confidence. They're more evenly matched than people think.

          Tips for the week:

          Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne
          Brisbane vs. Hawthorn
          Melbourne vs. Fremantle
          Sydney vs. Port Adelaide
          Geelong vs. Essendon
          Adelaide vs. Richmond
          GWS vs. Gold Coast
          West Coast vs. Collingwood
          St Kilda vs. Carlton