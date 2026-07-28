'Very bad look': Brisbane defender given three-game ban

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Brisbane defender Ty Gallop has been suspended for three games for a serious misconduct act he admits is a "very bad look" for the AFL.

Gallop pleaded guilty at the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night for what he described as retaliation on Mitch Georgiades after the Port Adelaide forward grabbed his broken thumb.

The 20-year-old had tackled Georgiades to the ground during Sunday's clash in Brisbane and, after the ball left the area, shoved the Port attacker face-first into the turf.

Gallop played the match with strapping on a broken right thumb.

"Mitch has grabbed my thumb as I have gone to stand up," Gallop said, adding Georgiades' action was intentional.