ESPN's top 10 must-watch players for the 2026 AFLW season

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Season 11 of AFLW is upon us and after a record-breaking season on many fronts, North Melbourne remain the team to beat.

The Kangaroos broke the record for the longest winning streak in V/AFL and AFLW history and have managed to keep their stellar list consistent into 2026.

While they regin supreme as a group, there's plenty of individual players to keep an eye on around the grounds, here are some tidbits to wet your appetite for a juicy year of AFLW action.

Who are the players you must keep tabs of for Season 11 of the AFLW? ESPN/Getty Images

10. Ruby Tripodi

Rubies are a rare gem, sometimes forgotten about amongst other, more showy stones, but I refuse to let this one go unnoticed. Tripodi was taken in the 2023 draft and having watched the side lose the Grand Final that year, she went on to play every single game for the next two years and earn herself not one but two premierships. A quiet operator, she just gets on with it, and her consistency each week in the league's most decorated team means she often flies under the radar. This is your official warning to watch this pocket rocket in 2026.

There are plenty of household names at North Melbourne, and Ruby Tripodi should be one. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

9. Sunny Lappin

Sunny by name and nature, in the sunny state no less. This one is going to burst onto the scene, mark my words. Fourth in the 2025 AFLW Draft, Lappin had eligibility for the SUNS, as an Academy player and as a father-daughter selection for Carlton and St Kilda, but chose to stay on the Gold Coast. Her dad, Matthew Lappin isn't the only one handy with a Sherrin in the bloodline, as she now has a rivalry with her cousin Meg Lappin who's playing down the road at the Lions. She's a favourite to debut in Round 1, and you'd be silly to miss it.

Sunny Lappin could have chosen to be a father-daughter at St Kilda or Carlton, but decided to stick with the Suns given she was an academy player. Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

8. Chloe Bown

Not only does she live with Adelaide star Ebony Marinoff, but Bown is likely to become a household name in her own right this season. Selected by the Crows with pick No. 5 in the 2025 Draft, the groundswell surrounding Bown is meteoric, and she's already being touted as one of the best young footy players in the land. Her accolades include the Coates Talent League best and fairest, Victoria Metro's MVP, Marsh U18 Championships best and fairest, and captain of the U18 All Australian team. Joining one of the most experienced and successful clubs the AFLW has ever seen will likely help her flourish, so keep your eyes locked on this one.

Expectations are sky-high for Chloe Bown. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Jasmyn Smith

Jassy is something of a cult hero amongst AFLW circles, gracing both social and mainstream footy media over the last year -- nothing new for her after being a childhood presenter on Nickelodeon. While Jas has shown a slow progression in her on-field performance, she has emerged as a strong ambassador for the game and has become a strong presence for young women who are invested in the AFLW game.

Jasmyn Smith is one of footy's great ambassadors. Mark Evans/Getty Images

6. Charlotte Thomas

The Eagles are known as a developing young side and Charlotte Thomas is at the forefront. Don't let her catch you calling her by her full name, Charlie is co-captain of Daisy Pearce's side and has established herself as a quiet contributor, consistent every week. Named to play for Australia alongside teammate Ella Roberts in the inaugural Australia vs. Ireland game, Thomas has established herself as one of the best players in the country. The stoic defender will already go down in history as being the first ever AFLW West Coast Eagle to be awarded All-Australian selection in 2023, but something tells me she's just getting started.

Charlie Thomas is on a trajectory to stardom. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

5. Eden Zanker

The former All-Australian, premiership player departed the Demons after 86 games and 77 goals for the club. Traded to Fremantle in December's draft and trade period, Zanker has already flagged her interest in moving West for personal reasons, and the league's top goalkicker for season 2023 has penned a four-season deal with the Dockers. The Dockers have made clear they had eyes on Zanker for her aerial skills in the forward line as well as her experience for the younger players, so expect to see her taking charge both on and off the field.

Eden Zanker has left the Dees and is now at Fremantle. Olivier Rachon/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

4. Zippy Fish

With one of the biggest smiles, best names and fastest feet in the league, Zipporah, better known as Zippy, and as her name suggests -- she's fast. The 2025 AFLW Rising Star winner polled the maximum possible votes in the end-of-year award. Moving from WA to play for the Swans in her first year last season, Zippy quickly became a fan favourite. Zippy has said herself she is keen to improve her versatility this year, and is keen to play in the midfield more, keep your eyes peeled for this pocket rocket!

Zippy Fish was the AFLW's Rising Star in 2025. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. Anne Hatchard

'Hatchy' is one of the biggest names in the league and after three best and fairests, three All-Australian selections, the Crows' inaugural premiership and nine years with the side, she's moved to the Suns. While I'm hopeful her wife Georgie will continue to do her hair immaculately for game days despite the new guernsey, Hatchy and her young family had already moved to the Gold Coast for a change in lifestyle and to assist with her rheumatoid arthritis, which has responded well to the warmer climate. The Suns are facing a huge boost in their midfield with her addition.

Anne Hatchard has moved north to join the Suns. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

2. Serene Watson

Watson had a huge 2025 and starts this season at the top of her game. A star intercept defender, she had an outstanding 2025 season which saw her named an All-Australian. Not only is she dominating on the field, but Watson has climbed the leadership ladder at the Saints quickly. She has moved from being named in the leadership group, to being named vice-captain last year and now will captain the side for the first time after Hannah Priest stepped aside.

Serene Watson was a standout for the Saints last year, and will captain the club this seson. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

1. Olivia Wolmarans

The No. 1 selection from the 2025 AFLW Draft arrives with enormous expectations after dominating at junior level. Her name may be familiar to AFLW diehards after a dramatic shift during the 2025 draft and trade period saw her emerge as the favourite just hours before her name was announced. Standing tall at 180cm, Wolmarans was a successful heptathlon athlete before switching her focus to the footy field, and has been praised for her agility at ground level. After just two wins last season, the Tiges will have a lot riding on their young gun.