AFL Round 22: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

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Round 22 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night clash between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne, before a blockbuster meeting between Brisbane and Hawthorn on Friday.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: The Bulldogs will most likely be bringing rested duo Cody Weigthman and Aaron Naughton straight back in for the big clash with North on Thursday night.

Editor's Picks ESPN's 2026 Brownlow Medal predictor Jake Michaels

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.44, Kangaroos $2.75

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Gabba, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: The Lions have some more injury concerns in the backline after Saturday night's loss to Carlton, with Keidean Coleman (concussion) and Ryan Lester (shoulder) set to miss some time.

ESPN tip: Lions by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.80, Hawks $2.00

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

MCG, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Blake Howes suffered a left arm injury in the win over the Suns and is set to miss at least a month.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $2.60, Dockers $1.48

SCG, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: James Rowbottom has a broken hand and may have a few weeks on the sidelines, while Will Edwards suffered a nasty broken lower leg and a head gash.

ESPN tip: Swans by 28 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.13, Power $5.80

GMHBA Stadium, 4:35pm [AEST]

Team news: For the Dons, Angus Clarke came off in the loss to Adelaide with a knee concern and a head knock. He'll miss at least a week with concussion. For the Cats, Patrick Dangerfield could return after missing last week with a hip complaint.

ESPN tip: Cats by 57 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.02, Bombers $18.00

Adelaide Oval, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Crows by 39 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.03, Tigers $15.00

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

Manuka, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Sam Collins suffered a rib injury in the loss to the Demons on Sunday and would be a big loss for the Suns.

ESPN tip: Giants by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.38, Suns $3.05

Optus Stadium, 4:10pm [AEST]

Team news: A couple of concerns for the PIes coming out of last week's loss to Geelong, with Harry Perryman (hamstring) unlikley and Jeremy Howe (broken arm) definitely out for the forseeable future.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $3.50, Magpies $1.29

Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: The Saints are sweating on the fitness of a couple of stars; both Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Tom De Koning suffered minor hip injuries and will be a watch this week. Jack Silvagni dislocated his shoulder and will likely miss a date with his old club.

ESPN tip: Saints by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.10, Blues $1.74