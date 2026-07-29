          Double-headers with AFLW shape final AFL fixture release

          • AAP
          Jul 29, 2026, 04:03 AM

          Four double-headers with AFLW matches will complete the final two rounds of the AFL home-and-away season.

          Just three weeks out from Round 23, the AFL on Wednesday confirmed the dates and times that will help shape the inaugural wildcard round.

          The women's season will start with a standalone Thursday match between Hawthorn and Melbourne on August 13, before Fremantle host Adelaide in a blockbuster opening to Round 23 the following night.

          It will be the first and only AFL round this season not to feature a Thursday night game.

          There will be four double-headers with men's and women's matches, starting with North Melbourne and Geelong playing each other in the AFLW and AFL at Marvel Stadium on August 15.

          The Kangaroos will also feature in a double-header the following week, the AFL team facing Sydney at the SCG after the Swans' AFLW match against Essendon.

          In a first for the AFL era, two men's matches will be played at the MCG on the same day.

          In Round 23, Richmond and St Kilda will play an early match at the MCG on August 14, before Hawthorn and Collingwood gear up for finals action when they face off at the same venue later that night.

          ROUND 23:

          Friday, August 14

          Fremantle vs. Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm

          Saturday, August 15

          Richmond vs. St Kilda, MCG, 12.35pm

          North Melbourne vs. Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 3.45pm

          Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast, Gabba, 4.15pm

          Hawthorn vs. Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm

          Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm

          Sunday, August 16

          GWS vs. West Coast, Engie Stadium, 1.40pm

          Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm

          Essendon vs. Sydney, MCG, 4.40pm

          ROUND 24:

          Thursday, August 20

          St Kilda vs. Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm

          Friday, August 21

          Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions, MCG, 7.40pm

          Saturday, August 22

          Carlton vs. Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm

          Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs, MCG, 4.15pm

          Geelong vs. Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 7.45pm

          Adelaide vs. GWS, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm

          Sunday, August 23

          Essendon vs. Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 12.20pm

          Sydney vs. North Melbourne, SCG, 3.20pm

          West Coast vs. Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 5.20pm