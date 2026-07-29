Double-headers with AFLW shape final AFL fixture release

Open Extended Reactions

Four double-headers with AFLW matches will complete the final two rounds of the AFL home-and-away season.

Just three weeks out from Round 23, the AFL on Wednesday confirmed the dates and times that will help shape the inaugural wildcard round.

The women's season will start with a standalone Thursday match between Hawthorn and Melbourne on August 13, before Fremantle host Adelaide in a blockbuster opening to Round 23 the following night.

It will be the first and only AFL round this season not to feature a Thursday night game.

There will be four double-headers with men's and women's matches, starting with North Melbourne and Geelong playing each other in the AFLW and AFL at Marvel Stadium on August 15.

The Cats and Roos will be part of a double-header in August. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The Kangaroos will also feature in a double-header the following week, the AFL team facing Sydney at the SCG after the Swans' AFLW match against Essendon.

In a first for the AFL era, two men's matches will be played at the MCG on the same day.

In Round 23, Richmond and St Kilda will play an early match at the MCG on August 14, before Hawthorn and Collingwood gear up for finals action when they face off at the same venue later that night.

ROUND 23:

Friday, August 14

Fremantle vs. Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm

Saturday, August 15

Richmond vs. St Kilda, MCG, 12.35pm

North Melbourne vs. Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 3.45pm

Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast, Gabba, 4.15pm

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm

Sunday, August 16

GWS vs. West Coast, Engie Stadium, 1.40pm

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm

Essendon vs. Sydney, MCG, 4.40pm

ROUND 24:

Thursday, August 20

St Kilda vs. Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm

Friday, August 21

Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions, MCG, 7.40pm

Saturday, August 22

Carlton vs. Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm

Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs, MCG, 4.15pm

Geelong vs. Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 7.45pm

Adelaide vs. GWS, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm

Sunday, August 23

Essendon vs. Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 12.20pm

Sydney vs. North Melbourne, SCG, 3.20pm

West Coast vs. Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 5.20pm