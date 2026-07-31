Suns coach Hardwick no fan of preseason AFL Origin

Open Extended Reactions

Damien Hardwick is no fan of the AFL's reborn Origin concept, slamming the timing of the preseason fixture and urging the league to consider tweaks next year.

The concept was revived this year when Victoria beat Western Australia in Perth, three weeks before the AFL's opening round.

Editor's Picks How Cora Staunton opened the AFLW's door to Ireland Isadora McLeay

Arrogant, disrespectful: Port slam rivals AAP 1 Related

South Australia will return to the fold next year, playing Western Australia at Optus Stadium, while games have also been confirmed for 2028 and 29.

Gold Coast coach Hardwick coached in a one-off AFL State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match in 2020.

A former premiership player with Port Adelaide, he was asked on Friday if he had any interest in returning to the role.

That triggered a strong criticism of the concept he says left clubs "behind the eight ball" this season.

Damien Hardwick isn't keen on the timing of the AFL's Origin match. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"I loved State of Origin when I grew up; used to rush home to see players that I've never seen before on the big stage," he said.

"(But) it's not something that I would sit there and put my hand up to do.

"I don't like the timing at all."

Suns star Matt Rowell, fresh off winning last season's Brownlow Medal, injured his hand in this year's clash and has struggled to recapture his best form.

"We saw this year the amount of players that got injured at the start of the year," he said.

"The game is far too long, there wasn't enough players on the bench.

"So hopefully they've taken that feedback on board.

"It certainly puts some sides behind the eight ball at the start of the year, which was disappointing.

"It's great for the the game of AFL footy, State of Origin, but we've got to make sure that we sit there and do the right thing by the footy clubs."

Collingwood mentor Craig McRae, a former South Australian Origin player, is an obvious candidate to lead the state in their first appearance since 1998.

"I'd be honoured; growing up watching South Australia play as a young lad, a footy buff on the silver seats, Stephen Kernahan kicking 10 goals," he said this week.

"All those memories are vivid for me and something I aspired to do as a player and was lucky enough to do that, and if I was asked to do it, I'd jump at it."