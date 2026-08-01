Horror injury mars Swans' gutsy win over Saints

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Sydney have bravely overcome a 24-point third-quarter deficit and a depleted bench -- including a gruesome leg injury to emerging defender Will Edwards -- to defeat St Kilda by 19 points.

The second-placed Swans trailed at every break in their AFL clash at Marvel Stadium on Saturday before mowing the Saints down 16.11 (107) to 13.10 (88), but their victory was overshadowed by Edwards' shocking injury.

The young backman was stretchered off midway through the final term after coming off worse for wear in a heavy collision, bleeding profusely from his head and - more concerningly - with his right ankle sticking out almost at right angles, delaying play for about 10 minutes.

Sydney were already one down with experienced midfielder James Rowbottom's afternoon finishing early with a suspected broken left hand.

St Kilda lost full back Jack Silvagni late with a suspected dislocated right shoulder.

Errol Gulden racked up 34 disposals and a goal for the Swans, while Logan McDonald booted four majors.

Charlie Curnow was blanketed for much of the day by Silvagni but finished with three goals, the last two coming after Silvagni's injury.

The Swans stormed home with seven goals in the final term to overrun St Kilda. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Saints gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera shook off a hip concern from that Edwards collision to finish the match with 24 touches and three goals, while Max Hall also impressed with 23 disposals and three majors.

He was in everything early as the home side controlled proceedings to lead by nine points at quarter-time and 13 at halftime.

Turnovers were an issue for Sydney, who couldn't lay a glove on St Kilda on the outside.

Swans superstar Isaac Heeney had just seven touches at the half, tagged effectively by Hugh Boxshall.

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Heeney goaled either side of the main break with a pair of one-on-one wins against Boxshall to close the gap to five points, before the Saints responded with the next three, highlighted by Wanganeen-Milera's classy snap out of congestion.

The Swans hit back and trimmed the deficit to 12 points when Gulden converted a free after the three-quarter-time siren.

From that point it was all Sydney, who won the final term 7.3 to 2.2.

McDonald jagged his fourth, Billy Cootee added another one, then Tom Papley put the Swans in front with a wonderful groundball gather and goal.

Heeney finally got off Boxshall's chain late, while fellow big guns Curnow and Chad Warner lifted in the crunch.