Christian Petracca braces for 'argy-bargy' Dees reunion

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Damien Hardwick expects Christian Petracca to cop the usual treatment in his first AFL encounter with former side Melbourne and has defended the star Gold Coast signing's impact at the club.

The Demons premiership winner has been under the microscope this week, an on-field verbal altercation with emerging talent Leo Lombard blowing up in what was the Suns' ninth-straight loss.

Petracca started life as a Sun brilliantly and Hardwick's side were installed as favourites by bookies to win the title, before their horror slide.

Christian Petracca expects a bit of argy-bargy when the Suns face the Demons. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brought to the club after Gold Coast's maiden finals campaign last season, he has copped his share of the blame for their fall.

But, ahead of Petracca's first meeting with his former club, coach Hardwick defended his recruit and dismissed the significance of his exchange with Lombard.

"If you said to me he'd come in averaging 12 or 13 contested possessions (11.88) and kick 22 goals, we'd be happy with with the season he's had," Hardwick said.

"We're really pleased with his progression and how he's fit into the side and hope he has a really big impact come Sunday afternoon."

Lombard was caught on broadcast cameras crudely dismissing Petracca's strongly-worded feedback in last weekend's loss to the Blues.

"Trac effectively mentors Leo," Hardwick said.

"They've got an incredible relationship.

"They're big boys and spoke about it after the game.

"Every now and then there's going to be a blow-up on the field. Is it a Gold Coast thing or is it just one of those events that occur?

"They see one snippet of a blow-up and they don't see the 99 per cent that we see every day of how much work those two do together and how much of a better player Leo has become because of Trac. And vice-versa."

Petracca collected 39 disposals and kicked two goals to win the Norm Smith Medal in the Demons' 2021 grand final victory.

But, after a severe injury, the midfielder sought a fresh slate and was granted his request for a trade last year.

He missed the sides' first clash earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

"As a player that had an illustrious career at that club, there'll be a few nerves, I'm sure," Hardwick said.

"There's always going to be argy-bargy with some ex-teammates.

"He's got a really close relationship with a lot of those guys and there's sure to be a little bit of friendly banter."