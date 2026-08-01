Huge Australia win in Women's AFL international

Australia have charged to a 50-point win over Ireland in the first women's Australian rules international.

Australia have overcome some spirited early resistance from Ireland to score a convincing 50-point win in the first women's Australian rules international.

A burst of six straight Australia goals either side of halftime propelled the home team to a 13.13 (91) to 6.5 (41) victory in an entertaining AFLW International played before a capacity crowd of 9017 at North Sydney Oval on Saturday.

Australia led at every break, by margins of 12, 30 and 41.

Ireland thrilled the crowd, which included a large contingent of their fans, with several fast, flowing passages of play In the first half, but couldn't stay the course against a polished and more consistent Australia.

The home team won the physical battle, tallying 35 more contested possessions.

Australian captain and North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner was named player of the match.

Ebony Marinoff topped Australia's possession count with 25, from Ash Riddell and Nina, Morrison 21 each.

For Ireland, Erika O'Shea led their possession tally with 21, followed by skipper Orla O'Dwyer with 19.