Tigers end losing streak with win over wayward Eagles

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Richmond have broken an eight-game losing streak and taken a big step towards avoiding the wooden spoon with an 11-point victory over a woefully inaccurate West Coast at the MCG on Sunday.

The Tigers' 12.12 (84) to 9.19 (73) win -- their first since Round 11 in May -- was aided by the Eagles' forward 50 inefficiency.

West Coast had four more scoring shots and seven more inside 50's, but their wasted opportunities resulted in an eighth successive defeat.

Tigers young gun Sam Lalor kicked a game and career high three goals, while Tim Taranto starred in the middle with 32 disposals and 11 clearances in front of 33,733 fans.

It took just over 14 minutes for the game's first major after both sides sprayed numerous chances in a scrappy opening quarter.

And it then required a superb individual effort by Hugo Ralphsmith to get Richmond on the scoreboard, which sparked a second goal to Jayden Short moments later.

West Coast posted 0.5 before spearhead Jake Waterman kicked the Eagles' first major, but late goals to Richmond pair Jack Ross and Sam Lalor ensured a 10-point quarter-time lead for the Tigers.

Sam Lalor celebrates kicking the match-sealing goal against West Coast. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Eagles' woes in front of goal continued in the second quarter, with the visitors wasting a raft of opportunities.

They had 16 scoring shots to Richmond's 10 in the first half, but still trailed by 15 points at the main break courtesy of a dismal 3.13 scoreline.

Tiger Luke Trainor will likely be cited the MRO after what appeared to be an off-the-ball hit to the stomach of Jack Williams behind play in the second term.

The Eagles remained their own worst enemy in the third term, and at one stage had 3.17 not including an out of bounds by Jake Waterman.

Richmond capitalised by kicking the first goal of the second half through Tyler Sonsie to open a three-goal lead.

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Waterman finally kicked the Eagles' fourth goal 18 minutes into the third term, which was their first since early in the second quarter.

The two sides traded goals late in the third term, with the Tigers clinging to a 12-point lead at the last change.

West Coast's hopes of a come-from-behind were quickly snuffed out by Tiger veterans Tom Lynch and Toby Nankervis, who kicked two quick goals early in the final term.

The Eagles threatened to pinch the game late, but a late goal to Sam Lalor kept them at bay.

For West Coast, Harley Reid shone with an equal game-high 34 disposals and a match best 658 metres gained, while Marcus Herbert also had 34 touches.