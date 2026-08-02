Top four alive: Demons hold on to defeat battling Suns

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Melbourne have survived a major scare to defeat Gold Coast by nine points at People First Stadium and keep their AFL top four hopes on track.

In a see-sawing match with multiple lead changes, the Demons did just enough in the fourth quarter to claim a 18.6 (114) to 16.9 (105) win on Sunday.

Jacob van Rooyen and Harrison Petty each kicked three goals for the visitors, who were clinical with their shots on goal throughout.

Max Gawn was dominant for the Demons with 25 disposals, 10 marks, 33 hitouts and nine clearances while Trent Rivers and Jake Bowey led the disposals for the Demons with 29 touches apiece.

Jed Walter kicked three for the Suns, all in the first half, as Gold Coast were unable to prevent slumping to their 10th straight defeat in what was Christian Petracca's first match against his former club.

Petracca, whose impact on the Suns was under the spotlight throughout the week following an on-field argument with young gun Leo Lombard in the defeat to Carlton, had minimal impact on the contest with 16 disposals and two clearances.

Instead it was John Noble (34 disposals, seven tackles, 10 marks) and Matt Rowell (30 disposals, nine tackles, eight clearances) who led the way for the Suns, who fought hard but couldn't hold off the fast-finishing. Demons to end their losing run.

The Demons cemented their spot inside the top six for another week after the tight win over Gold Coast. Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Melbourne set the template for their accuracy in front of goal early, kicking five straight in the opening term to hold a three-point lead at the first break.

Bailey Humphrey's goal after the siren at the end of the second quarter, despite a question mark over whether he ran off the line of the mark as he came into kick, had the hosts in front heading into the main break.

And the Suns extended that lead to three goals during a high-scoring third term, kicking four goals alone from free kicks.

The Demons, however, kicked two goals in the last 30 seconds including another after-the-siren major to Petty to snatch a one-point lead heading into the final quarter.

A nasty looking fall early in the fourth quarter forced Blake Howes from the field clutching his left wrist but it didn't deter the Demons, who kicked four goals to three to secure the points.

Suns defender Sam Collins (ribs) failed to return after sustaining a hit to his side in a marking contest with Ed Langdon in the second quarter.