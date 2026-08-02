Crows cruise past Bombers to go fourth in AFL

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Adelaide have returned to the AFL top four with a comfortable 72-point win over battling Essendon.

The Bombers, anchored to the bottom of the ladder after Richmond's win over West Coast earlier on Sunday, started brightly with the first two goals of the game.

But Matthew Nicks' Crows, seeking a response to their loss to Collingwood, kicked the final five goals of the first term and never looked back, romping home by 23.7 (145) to 11.7 (73) at Marvel Stadium.

Adelaide spearhead Riley Thilthorpe monstered Essendon's defence with three first-quarter goals and finished with 5.2 and 10 marks.

Crows star Izak Rankine (23 disposals, 10 score involvements and three goals) was influential.

Despite attention from Mason Redman, the visitors' skipper Jordan Dawson (30 disposals, nine clearances) was prolific, while Billy Dowling (three goals,18 disposals) was busy and Ben Keays kicked three goals.

On return from injury, Crows recruit Callum Ah Chee kicked two goals and had three goal assists, with Taylor Walker, Josh Rachele also chipping in with two majors each.

But defender James Borlase (hamstring awareness) sat out the second half.

Izak Rankine booted three goals for the Crows. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Big man Peter Wright was a shining light for Essendon, kicking six goals while Hussien El Achkar jagged two.

Essendon star Zach Merrett fought hard for his 27 disposals and young gun Archie Roberts (26) was a threat.

The Bombers came out firing with an intense tackling pressure.

But in the final 10 minutes of the first quarter, Adelaide won contested possessions 16-2 and clearances 7-1 and made it count.

Essendon youngster Angus Clarke hobbled off with a left knee injury late in the second quarter.

That was found to be merely a hyperextension, but then Clarke was accidentally collected in the head by teammate Isaac Kako later in the quarter and was ruled out with concussion.

The Crows kicked away to lead by 33 at the main break.

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Interim coach Dean Solomon's Bombers didn't want for effort in the second half but the gulf in class won out as Adelaide nudged out to a 50-point lead at three-quarter time.

Crows debutant Oscar Ryan provided a highlight when he cut between four Essendon players and kicked a terrific goal on the run for his first AFL major.

Adelaide capped off the win when debutant Archie Ludowyk joined Ryan and Hugo Hall-Kahan in nailing his first AFL goal.

Wright gave Essendon fans something to smile about with his fifth and sixth goals before Adelaide kicked away again.

Essendon (2-18), who are still in the recruitment process for their next coach, next have the daunting task of facing Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

The Crows (13-7) will host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.