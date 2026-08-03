Hawthorn coach Mitchell makes call on future

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High-flying Hawthorn have re-signed coach Sam Mitchell until the end of the 2030 AFL season.

Mitchell was already contracted for next year but has signed a three-year extension on top of that, having last week flagged a deal was on the horizon after "seamless" negotiations.

Weeks out from the finals, his signature is a huge boost for Hawthorn, who sit third on the ladder and are eyeing their first premiership since 2015, when Mitchell was a star player for them.

"Sam's impact during his first five seasons as senior coach has been profound, and we're delighted to extend his leadership through to 2030," chief executive Ash Klein said in a statement.

"Having instilled elite standards whilst showing genuine care and connection with his players, Sam has cultivated an environment where every player can reach their full potential.

"Driven by his innate competitiveness, Sam's ability to motivate, educate, and inspire our group is first class.

"Additionally, Sam continues to demonstrate he is among the brightest minds in our game, with his forward-thinking and progressive coaching style setting our players up for sustainable success.

Sam Mitchell and the Hawks are closing in on a contract extension. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"As a club, we couldn't be more excited for what's to come with Sam as our senior coach. He is a Hawthorn person through and through and remains fiercely committed to securing our next piece of silverware."

Mitchell, who never appeared likely to leave, has become one of the most highly-rated coaches in the league in his four seasons so far.

The former Hawthorn captain took charge at the end of the 2021 season in a messy succession from Alastair Clarkson.

With Collingwood circling the then Hawks assistant Mitchell, Hawthorn struck a deal with him to take over.

A Hawks champion as a footballer across 329 AFL games, Mitchell was a four-time premiership player, five-time best and fairest winner, Brownlow medallist and three-time All-Australian.

The 43-year-old, who has a 58-1-52 record as coach, has been lauded for how he has developed young players, recruited astutely and turned the Hawks around since taking the reins.

He took Hawthorn back to the finals in 2024, when they reached the semi-final, then bettered that with a preliminary final appearance last year.

The Hawks are among the premiership contenders this year and are poised to land Gold Coast spearhead Ben King as a free agent, while another move for Essendon star Zach Merrett appears likely.