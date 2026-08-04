Coaches speak on AFL's controversial memo

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North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson believes it would be a "stretch" for the AFL to dictate how clubs manage players ahead of the finals.

The AFL's warning to clubs about resting players before the newly introduced wildcard round has not gone down well.

Clubs have been threatened with sanctions if they make mass changes for their round 24 games.

"While legitimate player management of player fatigue or injuries is permitted, the AFL will scrutinise club team selection decisions in the lead up to AFL finals," AFL football boss Greg Swann wrote in a memo to clubs on Monday.

Clarkson, whose North side won't feature in the finals, can understand the AFL's concern but believes it's too far.

"I can understand from the club's point of view how it really should be up to the player, the medical staff, and the club to determine whether a guy plays or not," he said.

"I think the whole competition would be disappointed if there was a mass exodus of players in the last round of the season, but for the league to step in and tell clubs who should be fine, and who shouldn't, I think that's a bit of a stretch.

Alastair Clarkson talks to his players. Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"All clubs have been put on notice, and I think what the league's saying is we just don't want mass changes, and if there's a couple of guys managed, then it's no drama."

The AFL has had a pre-finals bye since 2016, allowing the top-eight teams a week off to prepare.

But with the finals system effectively becoming a top-10 due to the wildcard weekend, not every club will be afforded that luxury should they qualify.

Teams ranked seventh to 10th when the home-and-away season ends on August 23 will have to back up and play the following weekend.

The top-six will rest before preparing for respective qualifying and elimination finals, starting on Thursday, September 3.

The Western Bulldogs are almost certain to finish in the wildcard bracket, creating a dilemma for coach Luke Beveridge.

"The main consideration for the teams who might be certainties to play a wildcard game going into that round is the fact that the six teams above the seventh have all got a week off," Beveridge told Fox Footy.

"I'm sure within the ranks of the teams that are certainties, you're processing who needs a week off.

"I'd question how the AFL could question a club - because you're questioning the medical department from a club as well - if that happens."

Steven King, in his rookie season as Melbourne coach, was also left perplexed by the AFL's directive.

"I'm the coach of the Melbourne footy club," he told Fox Footy.

"I'll make any decision that's best for our football club and best for the management of our players."

Fremantle famously made 10 changes for their final home-and-away game in 2013, leading to them being thrashed by struggling St Kilda.

The following week, the Dockers pulled off a historic qualifying-final win in Geelong over the highly fancied Cats.

In 2015, North Melbourne rested nine players ahead of a finals campaign when they lost against Richmond.

The move paid off for the Kangaroos, who turned the tables on the Tigers in an elimination final and also won a semi-final in Sydney.