Bevo: Bulldogs primed and ready to clinch wildcard spot

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The Western Bulldogs are embracing their clash with North Melbourne like a final, knowing a win will lock in their top 10 spot.

After a gritty 37-point defeat to ladder-leaders Fremantle in Perth, the Bulldogs are preparing to back up for Thursday night football at Marvel Stadium.

If they can beat North for a 10th-straight time, the Bulldogs' position in at least the wildcard round will be secure.

It would be sweet relief for the Bulldogs, who finished ninth in 2023 and 2025 to miss the finals under the previous system.

Luke Beveridge says his side is primed and ready to lock in a spot in finals this week. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We all realise that there's a little bit attached to this game, so let's not dance around it," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said on Wednesday.

"If we beat North Melbourne, we've met a milestone - at least we've finished in the top 10.

"So it is a bit of a different week where there's something a little bit tangible at the end of the game if we can pull it off.

"Last week that was still unknown because of the circumstances.

"When you work so hard to achieve something in a year, at least knowing that you're going to play at least one more game is great reward."

The Bulldogs could finish as high as fifth if they win their remaining matches -- Carlton and Melbourne follow after the Kangaroos -- and other results fall their way.

But they could be approaching their round-24 game against the Demons locked into playing a wildcard game in Melbourne.

If that was the case, the Bulldogs would seriously think about resting sore players to have them firing for the knockout stage.

It comes after AFL football boss Greg Swann sent a memo warning clubs about mass-resting players.

"While legitimate player management of player fatigue or injuries is permitted, the AFL will scrutinise club team selection decisions in the lead up to AFL finals," Swann wrote to clubs on Monday.

Already critical of the approach when appearing on Fox Footy on Monday night, Beveridge expanded further on Wednesday.

"Most people have probably been a bit dismissive of it because it's not something you set out to do, to compromise the competition," Beveridge said.

"We are all servants of our footy club, and we'll do everything we can to get our team as far into and as deep into the year as we can.

"It'll be nothing outside the rules, it's just that you'll meticulously manage your players if you're in those situations."