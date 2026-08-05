'Warrior': Saint Jack Silvagni keen to face Blues

Lions would have to 'buck the trend' to win flag (2:08)

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Jack Silvagni has been labelled a warrior as the St Kilda defender attempts to make a swift return from a dislocated shoulder.

Silvagni was left in agony after his right shoulder popped out while he attempted a desperate diving spoil during St Kilda's 19-point loss to Sydney last week.

The 28-year-old was in a sling after the match, but he is desperate to face his former team Carlton on Sunday and is doing everything in his powers to get up for the match.

"He's getting good range of movement each day, so I think he'll be right," St Kilda co-captain Callum Wilkie said on Wednesday.

"He's a competitor. He's an absolute warrior.

"He's been amazing for us this year, and great to play with down back. He's just a competitive beast.

"It's all up to the docs in the end, but he really wants to play against his old side."

Jack Silvagni suffered a dislocated shoulder in the weekend's loss to Sydney. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The 11th-placed Saints (9-11) face a battle to secure a wildcard berth, with their match against 10th-placed Carlton (10-10) to go a long way towards deciding the fate of both clubs.

St Kilda are yet to beat a top-eight side this year, with Wilkie ruing his team's costly lapses at crucial times in games.

Wilkie has been in superb form on an individual front, but the first-year skipper admits the team's inconsistencies have kept him up of an evening.

"You lie awake at night trying to figure out solutions of why we're not getting over the line," Wilkie said.

"I've probably lost a little bit of sleep over that during the year. But it (being captain) has been great.

"I've been in the leadership group for a while now, so it's not too different.

"Just a bit more time staring at the ceiling and trying to figure out solutions."

Carlton enter the match as one of the form teams of the competition, with their 76-point demolition of Brisbane marking their ninth win under interim coach Josh Fraser from just 11 matches.

Sunday's match doubles as the sixth edition of 'Spud's Game' - an annual fixture dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention and named in honour of late St Kilda legend Danny 'Spud' Frawley.

And the Marvel Stadium fixture will also be a double-header, with St Kilda's AFLW side to start their season against Carlton before the men's match.

"It's an exciting moment for the football club and also for the AFLW as well to have some double headers coming up," St Kilda AFLW captain Serene Watson said.

"Especially for the St Kilda football club, that's what we've been asking for, and it's really exciting to play before the men in that."