Stocks up, stocks down: Wizard's great disappearing act; another huge captain's performance

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In Round 13 of the 2026 AFL season, Jordan Dawson produced an amazing captain's performance, but serious questions must be asked of North Melbourne, and we saw the Wizard's great disappearing act! Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: You just can't help but admire and respect what Jordan Dawson has been doing this season. In amongst the heartache of losing his brother earlier this year, Adelaide's captain fantastic has been in All-Australian form, and was the Crows' best in the crucial win over Geelong on Thursday night. He had 22 disposals, nine tackles and three outstanding goals, including the all important captain's 'sealer' before the Cats made their late charge. He led from the front all night -- he's a star.

Stocks down: Can Callum Ah Chee's luck get any worse? It was revealed in the win over Geelong he suffered another hamstring injury, this time midway through the fourth quarter, and is expected to miss more time. He's had a string of soft tissue injuries this season, so hopefully he gets a solid run at it soon.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Logan Morris was simply unstoppable in the QClash victory. The young Lions key forward produced the best game of his career, booting a whopping 7.4 from 17 disposals and nine marks to claim the Marcus Ashcroft Medal as best afield. Every time the ball went near him, he looked dangerous, with Gold Coast unable to find a defender capable of slowing him down. He even pulled out the Steph Curry 'night night' celebration after his seventh and sealing goal!

Stocks down: How about thinking this Brisbane side was actually going to lose four games in a row? The Lions hadn't suffered four straight defeats since 2018, long before their rise into a premiership powerhouse, and when the pressure was on against their biggest rivals, they responded. That doesn't mean all the concerns have disappeared -- it's one win after three weeks of ordinary football -- but it was an important reminder of the quality still on this list. The challenge now is backing it up and proving this was the start of a turnaround rather than a one-week response.

Carlton

Stocks up: There seemed to be a bit of backlash to Harry McKay foxing the umpires into thinking he was lining up for a shot at goal from about 60 metres out. With two minutes on the clock with the Blues up 11, the big man took a great clunk well outside the 50 metre arc and pointed to the goals. He was then allowed his full 30 seconds to line up, chew time off the clock, and then pop the ball to the top of the square. As the rules stand? It's great game and clock management, but the ump probably should have told him to move it along...

READ: Why Dean Solomon has no issues with McKay' 'smart' time-wasting tactics

Stocks down: Looking back of the win over Essendon, there'll be a few points that need review, especially the midfield getting beaten by an undermanned and inexperienced Essendon group. Losing clearances (-7), centre clearances (-5), and contested ball (-25) is very unlike Carlton, and the Bombers nearly made them pay, but for a strong fourth-quarter comeback from the Blues. And that's with Zach Merrett playing mostly off half back and no Darcy Parish!

The Blues hold on for their FOURTH win in a row 👏



Enjoy the Last Two Minutes of #AFLDonsBlues, thanks to OMO Australia. pic.twitter.com/QfRCHjPKam — AFL (@AFL) June 7, 2026

Collingwood

Stocks up: TBA

Stocks down: TBA

Essendon

Stocks up: Zach Reid continues to show why the Bombers have been so patient with him. The key defender was excellent against Carlton, repeatedly putting himself in the right spots, taking important marks and looking assured whenever the ball came into the defensive 50. On a night where Kyle Langford and Lachie Blakiston both had moments they'd like back, Reid looked like Essendon's most reliable key defender by some distance. He finished with 21 disposals and 10 marks (four contested) before even drifting forward late to kick a goal that gave the Bombers a glimmer of hope in the dying seconds. For a player whose career has been interrupted by injury, it was another encouraging step forward on Sunday night.

Stocks down: Essendon's ball use by foot was genuinely difficult to watch at times against Carlton. The Bombers repeatedly turned the ball over along the wings, missed obvious options, butchered forward entries and often looked completely unsure of what they ever wanted to do with possession. Even when chasing the game, there were periods where they seemed reluctant to take territory and move the ball forward with any conviction. And when they finally did pull the trigger, the execution was not even to reasonable AFL standard. Top-tier footy is hard enough without handing the ball straight back to the opposition, and far too often the Bombers looked like a side with no confidence, no composure, and no clear answers once they had the footy in their hands.

Fremantle

Stocks up: What are we even supposed to say about this team anymore? We could sit here and highlight the performances of Patrick Voss, Luke Jackson and a host of others, but the bigger story is Fremantle itself. A club record-extending 12th straight win. A club-record 124-point victory. Nineteen consecutive goals during the match. It was complete and utter domination from the team sitting on top of the ladder. The Dockers didn't just beat North Melbourne, they obliterated them. Right now, they look every bit the deserved premiership favourites.

Stocks down: Premierships aren't won in June. We're clutching at straws here because Fremantle is doing just about everything right, but the only 'negative' is that all this brilliance ultimately counts for very little if it doesn't translate to September. The Dockers are playing with enormous confidence, look complete across every line and are deservedly the team to beat right now. But footy is a marathon, not a sprint, and history remembers premiers, not ladder leaders in June. Fremantle has put itself in the perfect position but now comes the challenge of sustaining it for another three-and-a-bit months.

Geelong

Stocks up: It was nearly a fairytale 150th game for Jack Bowes, who booted two massive, crucial goals for the Cats as their comeback fell just short against the Crows on Thursday night. His first, a magnificent set shot from the third row in the third term cut the margin to just one behind, and his second -- a clutch finish on the run -- tied the scores with five minutes left. Should probably hold his spot.

Stocks down: There have to be question marks around whether Jeremy Cameron is fit to play right now. Last week against the Blues he seemed to reinjure the arm he broke in last year's finals, and on Thursday night against the Crows, he was just plain ineffective. Seven disposals, no marks, and no score -- Jezza looked to be playing injured, and we have to wonder, was it the right call?

Gold Coast

Stocks up: John Noble was one of the few Suns who could hold his head high after the loss, continuing his outstanding season with another dominant display across half-back. Noble finished with 36 disposals, 15 marks, 651 metres gained, and 11 rebound 50s, repeatedly providing drive and composure from defence. The half-back flank is one of the most stacked positions in the competition when it comes to All-Australian selection, but performances like this will make it increasingly difficult for selectors to overlook him.

Stocks down: It has to be Gold Coast's upcoming fixture. If the Suns are the real deal, they're about to prove it the hard way. Their upcoming run is Geelong, Hawthorn, Fremantle, Collingwood, Adelaide, and the Western Bulldogs in the next six weeks. Even their 'easiest' remaining match by ladder position comes against a resurgent Carlton outfit. The upside is that a strong run through that stretch would silence any doubters. The downside? It's just a brutal run, and there'll be nowhere to hide.

GWS

BYE

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Well, at least the Hawks are getting plenty of shots at goal? Kicking 1.11 in the second half is diabolical, and they have only themselves to blame for not beating the Bulldogs. 26 scoring shots to 17, and they still lost! Could it be that a 34-year-old Jack Gunston is that important to this side's prospects forward of centre!?

Stocks down: He's in All-Australian form, but the Wizard did a disappearing act in the second half after chirping off in the on-ground interview at the main break. Speaking about his direct opponent Michael Sellwood, Nick Watson said "[He's] giving me a bit. I don't care if he talks as long as he walks the walk, so I'd love to see it in the second half". Watson's second half stats? Three disposals, zero goals. It's always safest sledging after the four points are guaranteed...

Nick Watson and Michael Sellwood had plenty to say to each other on Friday night. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Melbourne

Stocks up: TBA

Stocks down: TBA

North Melbourne

Stocks up: At least Alastair Clarkson wasn't sugarcoating it. The Roos coach was honest in his post-game assessment: "Fremantle were good and we were dreadful. We wanna be coming over here and putting on a better performance than we did today. Bitterly disappointed." He also put his side's resilience in the spotlight. After a 124-point loss in which they failed to kick a goal in the entire second half, it would have been easy to reach for excuses. A disrupted routine after the bye? Maybe. We've seen teams produce stinkers after a week off before. But Clarkson wasn't interested in outs, and neither should his players be. Sometimes the best thing you can do is own it and put the performance under the microscope. Let's see how they respond next week.

Stocks down: North Melbourne's clash with Fremantle was technically one of its home fixtures, yet it was played in Western Australia as part of the club's two-week stint out west, with West Coast to come next week as well. Financially, these deals can make plenty of sense for clubs, but when you're pushing for a top-10 spot and every win matters, it's only natural to wonder about the competitive cost of selling home games. Would the result have been different at Marvel Stadium? Probably not given the way Fremantle played. But after a 124-point loss to the ladder leaders, it's hard not to ask the "what if?" question, regardless of the broader benefits to the club.

North Melbourne failed to kick a single goal in the second half. Photo by Travis Hayto/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Esava Ratugolea was enormous down back for the Power in the win over West Coast. The key defender finished with game-highs in spoils (seven), intercept marks (seven), intercept possessions (12), and contested marks (four), while also collecting 16 disposals and laying four tackles. The former Cat is a genuinely important rock in Port Adelaide's defence, and his ability to shut down attacks while also winning the ball back in the air was crucial in the narrow victory.

Stocks down: Bad week to be a Jason Horne-Francis hater. It was the quintessential JHF game; start in the middle, push forward and take your opponent deep, then lead up at the footy. He's a nightmare one-on-one matchup, and it showed; 18 disposals, four clareances, three goals for the Power star, who is having a very, very good year.

Richmond

BYE

St Kilda

Stocks up: Liam Ryan didn't take long to make his presence felt. Returning after four weeks on the sidelines, the former Eagle instantly became St Kilda's most dangerous avenue to goal, finishing with 5.1 from 12 disposals and four marks. Ryan looked lively every time the ball went near him and reminded everyone of the game-breaking qualities he can bring to a forward line. The highlight came in the final term when he soared for a classic 'Flyin' Ryan' hanger, bringing the travelling Saints fans at the SCG to their feet. A pretty handy return.

FLYIIINNNN' RYAN 🤯



Liam Ryan with some RIDICULOUS AIRTIME and a goal to go with it!@VirginAustralia | #AFLSwansSaints pic.twitter.com/VuwuST5gMI — AFL (@AFL) June 7, 2026

Stocks down: It was great to see Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera back on the park after his calf injury, but unfortunately he found himself at the centre of a crucial blunder moment in the Saints' heartbreaking loss to Sydney. With just 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Wanganeen-Milera received a handball on defensive 50 but fumbled the ball, then swung and missed with a kick attempt while slipping over. The loose ball was swooped on by Charlie Curnow, who dribbled through a goal from long range to cut the margin to six points at the final change. In a match ultimately decided by two points, it proved to be an enormously costly mistake.

Sydney

Stocks up: Isaac Heeney's Brownlow chances. The Swans star has been in outstanding form all season and did his chances of polling another three votes no harm at all against St Kilda, finishing with 30 disposals, two goals, and eight clearances, once again proving a key driving force in Sydney's midfield. His handball to set up Jai Serong's matchwinner was elite awareness and skill, and without it, Sydney doesn't win. There's plenty of competition at the top end of the Brownlow race this year, but performances like that are exactly why he remains firmly in the conversation. If the Swans keeps winning and Heeney keeps producing, his chances will only continue to grow. This could be his year.

Stocks down: A couple of injuries really soured the thrilling last-gasp win. Gun wingman Justin McInerney clutched at his hamstring after a kick in the second quarter and did not return, while key defender Tom McCartin (concussion) came from the field after a collision with Liam Ryan in the third term and also took no further part in the match.

West Coast

Stocks up: We enjoyed the games of a couple of West Coast's less experienced players. Tom McCarthy was outstanding across half-back, finishing with 31 disposals, 11 marks, 590 metres gained, seven intercept possessions, and nine rebound 50s in a performance full of composure and drive. Then there's Willem Duursma, who continues to impress week after week. The No. 1 pick's agility, aerial ability, footy IQ, and overall awareness are already shining through, and he looks more comfortable at AFL level every game he plays. They've clearly got a couple of good ones there.

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Stocks down: The biggest blow from Saturday night wasn't the six-point loss, it was the injury to Reuben Ginbey. The Eagles defender tore his left quad while chasing down Mitch Georgiades in the third quarter, all but bringing an end to what has been an outstanding season. Ginbey has been playing career-best footy and had genuine All-Australian claims, despite regularly giving away centimetres to the key forwards he lines up on. With Harry Edwards already sidelined indefinitely following his third concussion of the season, it's a bitter setback for the Eagles backline.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Will Lewis played the most interesting four disposal game possible. Broadly, despite being beaten by his direct opponent James Sicily, we have to give Lewis the win; tasked with antagonising, distracting, and jousting with Hawks co-captain, Lewis succeeded and made Sicily look a bit silly when the final siren rang. Plus, the Bulldogs have found a father-son tall who can kick goals ... Colour us shocked! Jordan Croft booted three and took some impressive grabs around the ground.

Stocks down: He was on managed minutes, but with Tom Liberatore a chance to return next week, does Adam Treloar keep his spot. Had 12 touches and a goal, but looked a little off the pace and lacked influence. Traditionally an accumulator, can he forge a role with less ball but more impact?