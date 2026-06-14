Stocks up, stocks down: The AFL needed to swallow its pride on Sunday...

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In Round 14 of the 2026 AFL season, a Saints forward has put his hand up to be recruit of the year, but Damien Hardwick's whinging schtick is wearing thin. And boy, the AFL really missed a trick... Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

The AFL

Stocks down: It's a bonus stocks for Round 14, and we're squarely aiming this one at the AFL and CEO Andrew Dillon. The league will claim that its schedule came out earlier, and broadcast arrangement was set in stone, but allowing Richmond vs. Brisbane and St Kilda vs. GWS to go head-to-head with the Socceroos' match with Turkiye was a laughably arrogant decision. Just 17,748 people turned up to Marvel Stadium on Sunday as the AFL went head to head with the World Cup.

Yes, the AFL's fixture came out earlier. Yes, Channel 7 want their Sunday fixtures to lead into the 6:00pm news, meaning it's a 3:15pm start, and yes, the AFL has no obligation to 'bow down' to another code. But the numbers will show it was a missed opportunity to notch an easy PR win and embrace the national pride that is the Socceroos. It would have been a slam dunk decision, and one which would have ingratiated the league with sports fans across the country, because, big surprise, the national team on the world stage -- and at a start time of 2:00pm AEST -- is a must-watch event. Shane McInnes on 3AW summed up the situation very well, it was a battle the AFL was never going to win. It's once every four years, Dills, what are you doing?

Adelaide

Stocks up: This could very easily be skipper Jordan Dawson for about the fifth week in a row, but we're going to look elsewhere. How about the game from Sam Berry? The hard-nosed midfielder was a menace against the Bulldogs, particularly early when the game was in the balance. He won nine clearances in the first half alone, five of which resulted in Adelaide goals. Berry finished his night with 29 disposals and 90% efficiency, 17 contested possessions, 11 clearances, and five inside 50s.

Stocks down: He's got the size, marking ability, and a beautiful set shot for goal, and yet Darcy Fogarty rarely stamps himself on a game. The 26-year-old key forward had seven kicks and managed just one goal in the win, a game in which Taylor Walker was sidelined and opportunity was hardly limited. This year, Fogarty has kicked only eight goals. He's only kicked three in a game once in the last 12 months.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Will Ashcroft was the star in the crucial, though not very convincing (more on that below) win over Richmond, finishing with 38 disposals, 10 marks, eight clearances, and two goals, including one Goal of the Year contender which came via a dribble from tight in the pocket in the third term. It was also great to see Eric Hipwood back out there playing footy nine months after undergoing surgery for an ACL tear.

Stocks down: The performance itself. Brisbane got the four points, and ultimately that's all that matters, but it wasn't exactly a statement win. Richmond pushed the Lions all the way through the first half and trailed by just three points at the main break before Brisbane's class eventually shone. Against a young Tigers side still deep in a rebuild, the reigning premiers would have been hoping for something a little more convincing. They banked the win, but we're about to find out exactly where they stand with Geelong and Sydney the next teams awaiting them. Those two matches should tell us whether the seventh-placed Lions remain a genuine premiership threat in 2026.

Will Ashcroft celebrates with Eric Hipwood during the win over Richmond. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Carlton

BYE

Collingwood

BYE

Essendon

Stocks up: Will Setterfield (34 disposals, seven clearances, one goal, and a team-high 637 metres gained) had just about his best game in Bombers colours, while we're continuing to love what we're seeing from first-round draft pick Jacob Farrow, who impressed again off half back with 22 disposals, 10 marks, eight intercept possessions, and six rebound 50s.

Stocks down: But while one half back excelled, another one in Archie Roberts is unfortunately set for a stint on the sidelines after scans revealed soft tissue damage in his shoulder. Roberts landed awkwardly out of a tackle on Kysaiah Pickett which left his shoulder dislocated, and the 21-year-old will now meet with a surgeon during the week to determine next steps. Experienced teammate Kyle Langford will also undergo scans after injuring his quad in the loss.

Fremantle

BYE

Geelong

Stocks up: Is Bailey Smith now the Brownlow Medal favourite? Another 27 disposals, five clearances, and 10 inside 50s is sure to land him more votes from the field umpires and our predictor has only Collingwood champion Nick Daicos ahead, albeit marginally. We have Smith polling votes in his last six games as well as 10 of his last 11. Along with Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli, and Daicos, this year's medal is looming as a three horse race.

Stocks down: We're taking aim at Cotton On! Okay, this one is a little tongue-in-cheek, but last year's 'Kit Out the Cattery' white-out just hit differently, we think. In 2025, every seat at GMHBA Stadium came with a free white T-shirt, creating a genuine sea of white around the ground. This year, the Cats opted for small rally towels instead. Nothing wrong with that in theory, but for a white-out to really work, you need near-universal buy-in. When only a portion of the crowd -- even if it's a majority -- is waving towels, the effect just isn't the same. It looked fine, but it didn't look like a true white-out. Cotton On, consider this a formal request: bring back the T-shirts next season!

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Is Bailey Humphrey's recent form making life a little easier for the Victorian clubs reportedly circling him? The former No. 6 pick managed just nine disposals and had minimal impact against Geelong, continuing a stretch where he hasn't quite been able to hit the heights many expected after his four goals in Opening Round. Everyone knows how damaging Humphrey can be at his best, but he's not exactly boosting his value right now. Not that it should matter in the long run given his talent. Still, for a player with midfield aspirations, seeing just one centre bounce attendance against the Cats can't have been much fun.

Stocks down: Was it a bit of sour grapes? Maybe. But Damien Hardwick probably should have bit his tongue and not questioned the umpiring in his side's disappointing loss to the Cats at GMHBA Stadium on Friday evening. Sure, there were a few dubious calls (show us a game that's officiated perfectly) but it was hardly the difference, with Geelong running out 45-point winners.

Could the Suns miss finals? Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

GWS

Stocks up: Giants small Brent Daniels is an absolute gem, isn't he? He started in the midfield and was outstanding, finishing with 31 disposals, 10 clearances, and six tackles in a performance that highlighted just how valuable he has become. Once viewed as an underrated half-forward who could pinch-hit onball, Daniels has developed into a genuine weapon for Adam Kingsley while still somehow flying under the radar. We'll give Jake Stringer a shout out, too. After kicking another three goals to take his season total to 27, he's now on track to reach his highest tally since leaving the Bulldogs at the end of 2015.

Stocks down: This felt like a really significant missed opportunity. The Giants had the chance to stretch the gap between themselves and the chasing pack, strengthen their grip on a top-10 spot, and potentially move two games clear of St Kilda. Instead, they remain right in the thick of that battle, now 11th. That's what makes it so frustrating for GWS supporters. At their best, this team can demolish Brisbane by 78 points and smash Melbourne by nearly 50. The talent is there. The ceiling is obvious. But consistency continues to be their issue.

Hawthorn

BYE

Melbourne

Stocks up: Geez, Kozzy Pickett is in some form! The Bombers had absolutely no answers for the Melbourne gun who continued his remarkable run of form with another match-winning 32 disposals, 10 score involvements, and three goals, impacting the game from start to finish with his trademark flair and explosiveness. One week after being named best afield on King's Birthday, Pickett again did as he pleased, proving impossible to contain whenever the ball was in his vicinity. He has never polled more than 10 Brownlow votes in a season, but at this rate, he's going to shatter that mark in 2026.

Stocks down: He's a great story, but midseason draftee Luker Kentfield may find himself back hiaving a run in the twos. Just five disposals and two behinds for the forward against the Bombers. In the VFL, Matthew Jefferson kicked five in the first half(!) to throw his name back in the ring for selection.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: We've got to give North Melbourne a fair bit of credit for the way they handled the dying moments. With just over two minutes remaining and the Eagles surging, Elliot Yeo burst forward from a stoppage looking dangerous, only for Jy Simpkin to produce a huge chase-down tackle that prevented what could have been a match-defining moment. West Coast still got another opportunity through Jake Waterman, whose shot smacked the post, but the Roos stood up again when it mattered. After Waterman's miss left the margin at a single point, Luke Parker launched the ball long and Nick Larkey clunked a massive contested mark to help settle things. He kicked long down the line, and Tristan Xerri took another crucial grab to seal it. One huge tackle and two huge marks. They nearly let it slip, but when the game was on the line, North found a way.

Stocks down: It wasn't a great look for Paul Curtis, who has been banned for his dangerous tackle on Eagle Hamish Davis. The incident was graded as careless, severe impact, and high contact, and Curtis -- who has had a decent year for the Roos -- will have to watch on from the sidelines for the next three weeks.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: It was just about a career night for Power ruck Jordon Sweet. The 28-year-old, going up against a red-hot Brodie Grundy, won a game-high nine clearances, had 13 score involvements, 17 disposals, and kicked two goals. Sure, he butchered the pill at times (nine clangers), but he still ended the night with claims to being his side's most impactful player.

Stocks down: A real tough break for Port skipper Connor Rozee, who will miss the remainder of the AFL season amid ongoing hamstring issues. Rozee has been sidelined since tearing the tendon in his left hamstring in March and has since suffered ongoing nerve issues related to the injury. Have we seen the last of the Rozee-Butters Port era?

Richmond

Stocks up: Tim Taranto was the main reason why Richmond was able to stay in touch with Brisbane in the first half. While the Tigers were eventually overrun, Taranto's work around the contest was a major factor in their ability to go toe-to-toe with the reigning premiers in the contest, the midfielder finishing with 29 disposals and 14 contested possessions. But it was his first half that really stood out, collecting 20 touches and kicking two goals to help keep Richmond within striking distance. When the Tigers needed someone to set the standard, Taranto was the one leading from the front.

Stocks down: They may have kicked what looked like an accurate 12.8 (80), but the Tigers probably should have converted better than they did, missing some very gettable shots from promising looks inside their forward 50. When you come up against mature, battle-hardened teams like the Lions, converting your chances is a massive boost. When looking at expected scores (what teams should have scored based on historical accuracy of a specific shot from that identical spot on the ground), the Tigers should only have lost 98-94.

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St Kilda

Stocks up: Is Liam Ryan being forgotten in the discussion for recruit of the year? He has kicked a goal in every game he's played this year, has booted five and six in his past two matches, and has already matched his total in his 2025 season at West Coast (from 20 games). He's looked lively and agile in that Saints forward line which has lacked a dominant focal point all year. He's making the most of his opportunities and is looking very, very good.

Stocks down: Well, non-Victorian Saints fans will have to look at the airlines if they want to see their side play live again in 2026; the Saints do not leave Victoria for the rest of the season (nine games)! Let's see if they can take advantage of this fixture quirk in the run home!

Sydney

Stocks up: The usual suspects all had a night to remember, but so did captain, and often forgotten midfielder, Callum Mills. The versatile Swan patrolled the defensive half and racked up a season-high 29 disposals at 90% efficiency. Mills also finished his night with six marks and seven intercept possessions.

Stocks down: Remember when Malcolm Rosas kicked a bag of seven against the Demons and was the player of Round 8? Well, things have been quite lean for Rosas since then. Just three goals across his next five games, one of them coming this weekend against Port. It was one of just two disposals Rosas tallied for the game -- the second time in three weeks he's finished a game with two disposals to his name.

West Coast

Stocks up: Jobe Shanahan is an absolute beauty, isn't he? If you're not buying stock in the young Eagle yet, what are you waiting for? Andrew McQualter has shown enough faith in Shanahan to throw him forward or back, and he looks completely at home in either role. That versatility is usually the sign of a smart footballer, and Shanahan's footy IQ continues to shine through. He has a knack for popping up in big moments, too, whether it's a crucial intercept mark in defence or a clutch goal at the other end. His classy checkside major late against North Melbourne, for instance, is what dragged the margin back to two points. He has composure, confidence, skill, and a massive future ahead of him.

Stocks down: He wasn't the only one to miss gettable shots for the Eagles in the one-point loss to North Melbourne, but Jake Waterman will be replaying his late miss from around 30 straight in front in his mind all week. He kicked 3.3 on the day, but it was his poster with 45 seconds left which would have won the game that will linger. Stiff!

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: In an otherwise disappointing night for the Bulldogs, Matthew Kennedy could hold his head high. The underrated midfielder was his side's highest-rated player, finishing with 29 disposals, seven tackles, 11 contested possessions, and six intercept possessions in another performance that doesn't grab headlines, but does show why he's one of Luke Beveridge's most reliable players, as he has been since he crossed from Carlton.

Stocks down: It was a tough night for Adam Treloar and one that has left many wondering if his days are numbered. The 33-year-old Bulldogs midfielder managed just five kicks, five handballs, and one clearance on the night, spending a chunk of time on the exercise bike on the bench in the second half. Treloar has managed just nine games for the Bulldogs since the beginning of last year.