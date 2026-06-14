Stocks up, stocks down: The AFL needed to swallow its pride on Sunday...

Open Extended Reactions

In Round 14 of the 2026 AFL season, a Saints forward has put his hand up to be recruit of the year, but Damien Hardwick's whinging schtick is wearing thin. And boy, the AFL really missed a trick... Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

The AFL

Stocks down: It's a bonus stocks for Round 14, and we're squarely aiming this one at the AFL and CEO Andrew Dillon. The league will claim that its schedule came out earlier, and broadcast arrangement was set in stone, but allowing Richmond vs. Brisbane and St Kilda vs. GWS to go head-to-head with the Socceroos' match with Turkiye was a laughably arrogant decision. Just 17,748 people turned up to Marvel Stadium on Sunday as the AFL went head to head with the World Cup.

Yes, the AFL's fixture came out earlier. Yes, Channel 7 want their Sunday fixtures to lead into the 6:00pm news, meaning it's a 3:15pm start, and yes, the AFL has no obligation to 'bow down' to another code. But the numbers will show it was a missed opportunity to notch an easy PR win and embrace the national pride that is the Socceroos. It would have been a slam dunk decision, and one which would have ingratiated the league with sports fans across the country, because, big surprise, the national team on the world stage -- and at a start time of 2:00pm AEST -- is a must-watch event. Shane McInnes on 3AW summed up the situation very well, it was a battle the AFL was never going to win. It's once every four years, Dills, what are you doing?

Adelaide

Stocks up: This could very easily be skipper Jordan Dawson for about the fifth week in a row, but we're going to look elsewhere. How about the game from Sam Berry? The hard-nosed midfielder was a menace against the Bulldogs, particularly early when the game was in the balance. He won nine clearances in the first half alone, five of which resulted in Adelaide goals. Berry finished his night with 29 disposals and 90% efficiency, 17 contested possessions, 11 clearances, and five inside 50s.

Stocks down: He's got the size, marking ability, and a beautiful set shot for goal, and yet Darcy Fogarty rarely stamps himself on a game. The 26-year-old key forward had seven kicks and managed just one goal in the win, a game in which Taylor Walker was sidelined and opportunity was hardly limited. This year, Fogarty has kicked only eight goals. He's only kicked three in a game once in the last 12 months.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Will Ashcroft was the star in the crucial, though not very convincing (more on that below) win over Richmond, finishing with 38 disposals, 10 marks, eight clearances, and two goals, including one Goal of the Year contender which came via a dribble from tight in the pocket in the third term. It was also great to see Eric Hipwood back out there playing footy nine months after undergoing surgery for an ACL tear.

Stocks down: The performance itself. Brisbane got the four points, and ultimately that's all that matters, but it wasn't exactly a statement win. Richmond pushed the Lions all the way through the first half and trailed by just three points at the main break before Brisbane's class eventually shone. Against a young Tigers side still deep in a rebuild, the reigning premiers would have been hoping for something a little more convincing. They banked the win, but we're about to find out exactly where they stand with Geelong and Sydney the next teams awaiting them. Those two matches should tell us whether the seventh-placed Lions remain a genuine premiership threat in 2026.

Will Ashcroft celebrates with Eric Hipwood during the win over Richmond. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Carlton

BYE

Collingwood

BYE

Essendon

Stocks up: Will Setterfield (34 disposals, seven clearances, one goal, and a team-high 637 metres gained) had just about his best game in Bombers colours, while we're continuing to love what we're seeing from first-round draft pick Jacob Farrow, who impressed again off half back with 22 disposals, 10 marks, eight intercept possessions, and six rebound 50s.

Stocks down: But while one half back excelled, another one in Archie Roberts is unfortunately set for a stint on the sidelines after scans revealed soft tissue damage in his shoulder. Roberts landed awkwardly out of a tackle on Kysaiah Pickett which left his shoulder dislocated, and the 21-year-old will now meet with a surgeon during the week to determine next steps. Experienced teammate Kyle Langford will also undergo scans after injuring his quad in the loss.

Fremantle

BYE

Geelong

Stocks up: Is Bailey Smith now the Brownlow Medal favourite? Another 27 disposals, five clearances, and 10 inside 50s is sure to land him more votes from the field umpires and our predictor has only Collingwood champion Nick Daicos ahead, albeit marginally. We have Smith polling votes in his last six games as well as 10 of his last 11. Along with Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli, and Daicos, this year's medal is looming as a three horse race.

Stocks down: We're taking aim at Cotton On! Okay, this one is a little tongue-in-cheek, but last year's 'Kit Out the Cattery' white-out just hit differently, we think. In 2025, every seat at GMHBA Stadium came with a free white T-shirt, creating a genuine sea of white around the ground. This year, the Cats opted for small rally towels instead. Nothing wrong with that in theory, but for a white-out to really work, you need near-universal buy-in. When only a portion of the crowd -- even if it's a majority -- is waving towels, the effect just isn't the same. It looked fine, but it didn't look like a true white-out. Cotton On, consider this a formal request: bring back the T-shirts next season!