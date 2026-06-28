Stocks up, stocks down: Dimma -- you need to find something, and fast

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In Round 16 of the 2026 AFL season, Chad Warner was a clear best on ground in a six-goal loss, and Zak Butters starred in what might have been his last Showdown. But Damien Hardwick needs to find something, and fast. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: It was a night the Crows will want to forget about quickly, but one man who will certainly be hoping to replicate his efforts in the weeks to come is Darcy Fogarty. A five goal outing against the Power was Fogarty's best scoreboard return in two years. In fact, prior to Saturday night, he had managed just 11 goals for the season and not kicked more than two in a game. Needs to find a way to make these sort of games happen a little more often than once every 700-odd days.

Stocks down: The brakes have been hit hard on the Crows hype train after, let's face it, a pretty inexcusable loss to its great rival Port Adelaide in the latest Showdown. With Matthew Nicks' side rolling and the Power without so many of its best 23, this appeared like a tipping lay-up. Not to be! Adelaide was given an absolute bath in the midfield, losing the clearance count by 20 (they had just 22 of them for the game!), the inside 50 count by seven, and never looked like winning this game. An incredibly disappointing loss and one that could have serious finals ramifications...

Brisbane

Stocks up: During the Lions' bye week, Chris Fagan said he had made an effort to prioritise defence. On Thursday evening at the Gabba, his troops showcased that intent, stymieing Sydney with the sort of ferociousness we've become accustomed to in recent years from this club. Brisbane hunted in packs and ran rings around their Swans opponents from the opening minutes until the final siren, and while they ultimately conceded 83 points, make no mistake, this was a performance that well and truly confirmed the Lions are back to their defensive best.

Stocks down: That umpire cannot pay that kick! It's not really a Lions stocks down, so to speak, but Logan Morris was robbed a goal in the win over Sydney. Instead, he will have to be content with three. Just like Hawthorn's Nick Watson a few weeks back, Morris was deemed to run off his line when taking a shot for goal after the three quarter-time siren. Unlike Watson, it was a snap. But like Watson it was an absolute howler of a call.

Logan Morris missed out on a goal after the siren with the umpires calling play on.#AFLLionsSwans pic.twitter.com/MY2cA1nvoE — 7AFL (@7AFL) June 25, 2026

Carlton

Stocks up: We could go with caretaker coach Josh Fraser (again!), skipper Patrick Cripps, or the resurgent Harry McKay, but how about the impact young defender Harry Dean has had on this club? Dean was already looking like a future star of the competition but has taken his game to another level in the absence of Blues fullback Jacob Weitering. He reads the game superbly well, can lock down and nullify the opposition's best forwards, has confidence in spades, and is already loved by the Carlton faithful. Going to be a fan favourite for a long time, you'd think.

Stocks down: We're honestly at a loss to find anything trending downward at the moment. This club's stocks are soaring off the back of six straight wins that have brought season 2026 back from the dead. Next week the Blues face Richmond and will be looking to become the first team in league history to follow seven consecutive losses with seven consecutive wins. Remarkable!

Collingwood

Stocks up: The usual suspects fired in the win over Richmond, the Nick Daicos-Jordan De Goey combination still carrying Collingwood through the middle of the year, but it was Lachie Schultz who caught the eye at the MCG, finishing his afternoon with four goals from 16 disposals, three marks, and three tackles. The former Docker has really lifted in the absence of injured star Jamie Elliott and will need to continue his form if the Pies are to stay in the wildcard mix.

Stocks down: Speaking of Schultz, we don't know exactly what was said or why there was a disagreement, but his three-quarter time exchange with teammate Dan McStay raised some eyebrows. It wasn't a great look, particularly with the Magpies in such a comfortable position at that point, but on second thought, perhaps there really is nothing to be concerned by...

Essendon

Stocks up: Sam Durham was easily Essendon's most damaging player in the loss to the Kangaroos. He finished with 25 disposals, a team-high 10 contested possessions, six tackles, five clearances, eight score involvements, and two goals, and behind Harry Sheezel (25.5 rating points) was the second highest-rated player on the ground (22.6). Jacob Farrow (26 disposals and eight marks) also continues to take plenty of strides in his first season, and appears to have top-line quality that should have Bombers fans excited for the future.

Stocks down: We could be wrong, but where does their next win come? Here's their run home: St Kilda, Brisbane, GWS, Hawthorn, Adelaide, Geelong, Sydney, and Port Adelaide. All teams either expecting to be there when the whips are cracking in September, or at least hunting a wildcard spot. Except for maybe the Power at Marvel stadium in Round 24. Admittedly, upsets can absolutely happen, but it seems like it'll be a while before they sing the song again.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Michael Frederick was electric against the Suns, producing arguably his best game of the season. The lively forward kicked four goals, repeatedly got in behind Gold Coast's defence and provided the sort of energy and pressure that makes Fremantle's forward line so dangerous. When Frederick is up and about, the Dockers become incredibly difficult to defend, and his performance was another reminder of just how important he is to their premiership push.

Stocks down: Accuracy in front of goal remains one of the few areas Fremantle can still tidy up. The Dockers finished with 11.14 and left several opportunities on the table despite dominating much of the contest. It didn't matter against Gold Coast, but in September, those missed chances can become far more costly.

Michael Frederick starred for Fremantle. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Geelong

BYE

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Noah Anderson simply never stopped trying for the Suns, and it's becoming a theme... The captain finished with 33 disposals despite his side managing just three goals for the afternoon. While many of Gold Coast's midfielders struggled to have their usual influence, Anderson battled hard from start to finish.

Stocks down: Gold Coast's forward line had one of its toughest afternoons of the season. The Suns managed just 3.11 and took only four marks inside 50 as Fremantle's defence completely shut down their ball movement. Damien Hardwick described his side as having reverted to a "middling side", and their finals hopes are now under serious pressure after losing five straight. What has Hardwick got up his sleeve? Because the talent is on the list. Remember the first month of the season? You could almost have pencilled the Suns in for a prelim. Now? Well, the coach seemed a little disinterested in his presser, and his players aren't showing enough heart. He needs to find something, quick.

GWS

Stocks up: GWS' resilience was impressive against a very good team. Trailing by 33 points early in the second quarter and losing both Brent Daniels and Max Gruzewski to injury, the Giants had every reason to fall away at the MCG on Friday night. Instead, Adam Kingsley's side fought its way back into the contest, cutting the margin before eventually going down by 14 points. The loss hurts, but the fight the Giants showed in difficult circumstances should give them plenty of confidence heading into the second half of the season.

Stocks down: There have been rumours circling that Max Gruzewski may be seeking to move home to Victoria. Well, his knee injury on Friday night may complicate things a little bit. Having been in decent form in the lead-up to the loss the Hawks, the young key forward suffered a patella dislocation, one which could keep him out for the rest of the season. How it affects his trade prospects is secondary to his health, but one to watch nonetheless.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: It was a bittersweet night for Nick Watson, who was instrumental in the Hawks' first-half blitz against the Giants on Friday night. Despite being hampered by a tight hamstring, the Wizard kicked three first half goals, all of which came after the incident which saw him sitting on the bench in the second half. He was clearly okay to keep playing, but did he overdo it? He was lively while on the ground and one of Hawthorn's biggest threats at ground level. If he has to miss any meaningful time it'll be a big blow.

Stocks down: After a sparkling performance last week against the Suns, Dylan Moore really struggled to get into this game. He finished the night with just 13 disposals and one behind to his name, as well as four turnovers. There's no doubt Moore's a great player, but he probably needs to bridge the gap between his best and worst games.

Melbourne

BYE

North Melbourne

Stocks up: How can we not hail the performance of Harry Sheezel? The North gun ran riot against the Bombers on Sunday afternoon, racking up 43 disposals, 12 marks, eight tackles, and 15 score involvements to help lift his side to a third consecutive win. It was also great to see Josh Goater back out there playing his first game in 824 days after a spate of injuries ruined his past two seasons. He's a very good player, let's hope he can string some matches together from here!

Stocks down: Seeing George Wardlaw enter the rooms in the final quarter after hurting his knee in an innocuous incident is the last thing North fans (and everyone, really) wanted. The tough midfielder landed his knee into the turf after a tackle and hobbled from the field, and while the word from the club is "bruising" and Wardlaw returned to the action, there's a natural element of concern given his wretched injury history.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: If that was the last Showdown Zak Butters plays then what a legacy he leaves behind. The out-of-contract Port superstar was inspirational on Saturday night, tallying 37 disposals, 23 contested possessions, 13 clearances, 11 inside 50s, 700 metres gained, and nine score involvements as Josh Carr's squad upset the far more fancied Crows at Adelaide Oval. That's now two Showdown medals for Butters. Fair play to Josh Lai, too, whose job on Josh Rachele needs plaudits; the Port youngster had a game-high 9 intercept possessions and kept Rachele to just nine disposals.

Stocks down: He's a great player and was again among Port's best in the Showdown win, but if he's not careful Mitch Georgiades will soon start to become viewed as a wasteful forward. Three goals against the Crows is nice, but another four behinds shows he could have had an absolute monster night if he had brought his kicked boots. It's now nine straight games Georgiades has either kicked the same amount of goals as behinds or more behinds than goals.

Zak Butters dominated at the Adelaide Oval. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: What a return that was from Rhyan Mansell. Playing his first game since Richmond's Round 1 clash against Carlton, Mansell wasted no time making an impact after months on the sidelines with wrist and foot injuries. The lively forward was a constant headache for Collingwood's defenders, finishing with three goals and five marks while repeatedly providing energy and spark inside 50. His performance was a huge positive and a timely reminder of what he can bring to Adem Yze's forward line when fit and firing.

Stocks down: A classic chase down tackle that led to a Noah Balta goal aside, Maurice Rioli Jr really struggled on Saturday afternoon. He's kicked just one goal this season to date, and against the Pies had only one kick from five disposals. It's just not enough to justify a place in the team week after week.

St Kilda

BYE

Sydney

Stocks up: It's not often you have a certain best on ground performance in a six-goal loss, but Chad Warner's ridiculous game on Thursday night should be netting him the maximum three Brownlow votes and 10 coaches votes. Warner produced a sparkling display at the Gabba, kicking a ridiculous Goal of the Year contender among his four majors. He also had 28 disposals and eight clearances on the night as he did all he could to keep the Swans within touching distance of the Lions.

Stocks down: He's had an excellent season, but it wasn't a night to remember for Brodie Grundy. The Swans ruck gave away four centre bounce throw up free kicks for crossing the ruck line. FOUR! Was it the reason Sydney was never in this game? Probably not. But it certainly didn't help their cause of pulling off the upset on the road.

West Coast

Stocks up: When Harley Reid learns to find some easy ball he's going to be some sort of player. He had 23 disposals against the Blues on Saturday afternoon, and still found a way to have 12 clearances, 10 inside 50s, and 15 contested possessions. But everything is hard work for Reid at the moment, which is why he leads the league in clangers (he had another nine against Carlton). Still, there's so much to love about his game.

Stocks down: Did that game just cost Willem Duursma the Rising Star award? Last year's top draft pick was well held by the Blues, ending his afternoon with 12 disposals and a goal, but operating at a dismal 42% disposal efficiency. Also featuring in that game was Rising Star favourite, Jagga Smith, who had 23 disposals, 15 contested possessions, and kicked a goal, as well as young defender Harry Dean, who is coming with a bullet!

Western Bulldogs

BYE