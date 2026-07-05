Stocks up, stocks down: Change the rules, Brayden Maynard deserved a week

Open Extended Reactions

In Round 17 of the 2026 AFL season, Ben Long and Brayden Maynard provided the biggest talking point, but should Maynard be joining the Suns forward on the sidelines this week? Plus, Nas' strong form continues. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: We're not sure Jordan Dawson's stocks can rise much higher! The Crows captain has been in scintillating form over the last eight weeks and has no doubt surged up the Brownlow Medal leaderboard. On Friday night, Dawson took the Eagles midfield to school, racking up a game-high 27 touches at 74% efficiency, nine inside 50s, 764 metres gained, and adding a goal. Another masterful display.

Stocks down: The Crows won reasonably comfortably against West Coast away from home and they didn't even need a big night from Taylor Walker. The veteran forward was well held and managed just one behind on the night. It's now the second straight game Walker has failed to kick a major.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Yeah, this club's threepeat is firmly on track! There were concerns that the Lions had fallen out of the premiership window after a mediocre first half to the season, but Chris Fagan's side has roared back to life over the past month, its dismantling of the Cats at GMHBA Stadium its latest warning shot to the league it is still the team to beat this September. Brisbane has now won four straight games, the last two against legitimate flag contenders, and has climbed to fourth on the ladder.

Stocks down: We should probably talk about Sam Draper. Sure, he had a respectable game in the ruck, but what about that woeful disposal efficiency number?! Draper operated at 33% on his 12 disposals against the Cats. The crazy part is that all 12 of his disposals were kicks. Maybe it's time to dish an easy handball off, Sam!

Kai Lohmann had a night out against the Cats. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: We may have said it once before but how on earth was George Hewett not in Carlton's best team at the end of Michael Voss' tenure? Since returning, Hewett has been one on some kind of run, hitting the scoreboard in six consecutive games as well as tallying at least 22 touches on each occasion. Hewett was best on ground against the Tigers, kicking two snags from 26 disposals, winning 10 contested possessions, and laying a game-high nine tackles. A truly consistent and reliable performer.

Stocks down: As great as seven consecutive wins is (and it is great, we're not knocking it), things get far trickier from here for the Blues. Carlton's fixture now features games against Hawthorn, Brisbane, and Fremantle in the run home, as well as a blockbuster clash against Collingwood and tough outings against St Kilda, Gold Coast, and the Western Bulldogs. You'd think they would have to win at least three of them to even qualify for finals.

George Hewett kicked a crucial goal late to help the Blues hold on. Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: Collingwood's youth showed some encouraging signs in the upset win over the Suns. It has been the club's biggest question mark entering the season, still is, and will remain a key talking point heading into the offseason. But the next generation gave Magpies fans plenty to like; Sam Swadling gathered 20 disposals in just 53% game time, Harvey Harrison injected some much-needed speed in attack, and debutant Liam Puncher held his own in defence. The first-gamer finished with a team-high five spoils and contested a game-high six defensive one-on-ones, losing just one.

Stocks down: Senseless umpire contact on his way through to remonstrate with Ben Long after a hit from the Sun late in the second quarter resulted in a $5,000 fine for Brayden Maynard, who is lucky not to be spending some time on the sidelines. The gritty defender, who was one of the Pies' best in the upset win, was seeing red after copping one to the ribs. Fair enough, too. But he took his reaction to a point where it could have been a major blow to the team in a crucial part of the season. The vice-captain did well to keep his head in the game and produce several big, goal-saving second-half moments, but David King said it best on the Fox Footy broadcast, labelling the half time actions as some of the "dumbest" of the year. Perhaps the rules need to be looked at so that if you make any contact with an umpire, while rushing to engage in an illegal melee, you spend a week on the pine. Bad look and umpires deserve better.

Essendon

Stocks up: As grim as things are for the bottom-placed Bombers after another 67-point hiding, there are still reasons for optimism, and Nate Caddy is right at the top of the list. We've praised the young forward plenty this season, but Sunday's performance was another reminder of the talent he possesses. The highlight was his brilliant goal out of mid-air in the third term. Essendon has plenty of problems to solve, but Caddy isn't one of them and he looks every bit a player the Bombers can build around.

Stocks down: We promise we're not getting lazy, but what more are we supposed to write in this section of the column? The Bombers continue to wildly underperform and the end of the year cannot come quick enough for the red and black army. Dean Solomon isn't the answer, but let's be honest, no one is turning this around quickly.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Caleb Serong looked much more like himself against the Giants. By his lofty standards, the star midfielder has been a little quieter this season, with his numbers not reaching the heights we've become accustomed to. Serong finished with 31 disposals, six clearances, eight inside 50s, and six tackles in one of his most complete performances of the year. It was also the first time he'd cracked the 30-disposal mark since Round 4.

Stocks down: Every streak has to end eventually! Fremantle's remarkable 14-game winning run came to a halt with its first defeat since Round 1, bringing an end to one of the greatest stretches in club history. The silver lining? If you're going to lose, now is a far better time than in September. The Dockers now have an opportunity to address any weaknesses the Giants exposed, recalibrate and launch into the run home. And despite the loss, Fremantle still sits a game clear on top of the ladder.

Geelong

Stocks up: For much of Thursday evening against the Lions at GMHBA Stadium, Patrick Dangerfield was a one-man band. The Cats veteran booted an outrageous goal on the stroke of quarter-time to salvage what would have been a goalless opening term for his side, the first of five he kicked on the night. Dangerfield also had 17 disposals, eight contested possessions, and six inside 50s to go along with it to finish as easily the highest-rated player on the ground.

Stocks down: Coaching is a tough gig, obviously, and sometimes emotions are going to spill out. Fine. But for someone as senior and experienced as Chris Scott, throwing a phone in anger in the coaches' box is a shocking look and something we just don't want to see in the game. Surely you'd feel a little foolish a few moments later when someone comes over and attempts to repair it! Come on, Scotty!

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Bailey Humphrey reminded everyone exactly why he's rated so highly in the loss. There's been plenty of external noise surrounding the young Sun's future after reports he entertained a move back to Melbourne in the offseason, and whether fair or not, his form has been inconsistent this year. He's had several quiet games. But against Collingwood, Humphrey delivered one of the best performances of his year, finishing with 18 disposals and three goals while showcasing the power, explosiveness, and scoreboard impact that makes him such an exciting talent. If Gold Coast is going to secure a wildcard spot, this is the version of Humphrey they'll be hoping to see much more often.

Stocks down: Ben Long's suspension is another blow the Suns simply didn't need. The gun forward has been handed a two-match rough conduct ban by the MRO for his off-the-ball hit to the ribs of Collingwood's Brayden Maynard. It was a cheap, unnecessary act that now leaves Gold Coast without an important player at a time when the club desperately needs everything to go its way. The Suns have now lost six straight games, and Long's absence only makes the challenge of arresting that slide even tougher.

GWS

Stocks up: Jake Stringer was simply brilliant in the Giants' upset win over Fremantle, producing a career-best seven-goal haul against the ladder leaders. He was a constant headache for the Dockers' defence, providing the presence and X-factor that has always made him such a dangerous player when he's on. Consistency has long been the knock on the former Bomber, but to his credit, he's put together a terrific season. His tally now sits at 35 goals from 16 games, putting him on track for his biggest goal return since 2015. Shout out to Connor Idun, too, who continues to fly under the radar despite being one of the competition's most reliable defenders. He finished with nine intercept possessions, seven spoils, and was Champion Data's third-highest rated player on the ground.

Stocks down: There's just no consistency with this team. Who are they? Are they the team who took down the ladder leaders? Are they the team who put record points on the reigning premiers in one quarter? The team who, when they put their foot down, look as dangerous as anyone? Or the team that loses when they shouldn't, as is so often the case? They're in the wildcard mix, but can't afford many slip ups from here, and the next test comes against Geelong this week. Who knows which version of them we'll get...

Hawthorn

Stocks up: What a strange game! The Hawks were on track to lose to Melbourne by 150 points on Saturday afternoon and yet somehow were in contention to win it with five minutes to play. In a weird way, Sam Mitchell's halftime address worked and he got the response he desperately required as his side stormed from 96 points down to make the Demons a tad nervy in the final term.

Stocks down: But if we're going to boost Sam Mitchell's stocks for getting things right, we've got to seriously ding them for what was dished up early in Launceston. The Hawks have been one of the top three teams in the league all year and the premiership favourite for many, so how can you possibly explain that diabolical first half? Melbourne was scoring for fun and the Hawks had no answers to stop them. That's got to be somewhat concerning as we approach September.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Melbourne

Stocks up: Have yourself a game, Jacob van Rooyen! The Demons and Hawks played out one of the more remarkable games on Saturday afternoon and much of Melbourne's early dominance can be attributed to their emerging key forward. Van Rooyen stole the show in the first half in Launceston, dominating at the contest and in the forward line in what was the best outing of his young career. His final stat line read 24 disposals, 10 score involvements, four contested marks, and five goals.

Stocks down: As great as it was for Melbourne, what happened in the second half? Just as we knocked the Hawks and Sam Mitchell for the first half of this game, the we're issuing a please explain to the Demons for what was very nearly the greatest capitulation in league history. Steven King's side led by 96 points and at one stage in the final quarter looked as if they were about to lose as Hawthorn piled on 12 unanswered goals. You can't just switch off like that, no matter what the lead is!

North Melbourne

Stocks up: You just have to love the way Harry Sheezel goes about it. The young Roo finished with 40 disposals, seven marks, nine tackles, six clearances, and one goal, influencing the game in just about every way possible. Alongside Luke Davies-Uniacke, who was also outstanding through the middle, he gave North every chance to pull off a crucial win. The result ultimately sees the Roos slip to 11th, but that midfield duo can certainly hold their heads high after another enormous effort.

Stocks down: Roos were furious after Cooper Harvey was penalised for deliberately rushing a behind, gifting Port Adelaide the easiest of goals. You can debate the interpretation of the rule all you like -- whether there was enough pressure or not -- but the reality is Mitch Georgiades had backed off, Harvey had time and space, and with the way the rule has been officiated recently, he probably needed to dispose of the footy rather than concede backwards. And while we're on painful trends... what is it with North at Adelaide Oval?! The Roos are now 0-15 at the venue.

"If Cooper Harvey had watched the rest of the round he wouldn't have done that."



Cooper Harvey gave away a free kick for deliberate rushed behind.#AFLPowerRoos pic.twitter.com/xKEkCrIGOl — AFL (@AFL) July 5, 2026

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: We really like the look of Jack Whitlock. The young key forward continues to show promising signs and looks more comfortable at AFL level with every week that passes. Whitlock finished with three goals from nine disposals against North Melbourne, but it's the way he attacks the ball in the air that stands out most. He flies confidently for his marks, competes hard, and already looks like a genuine focal point inside 50. At just 20 years of age, there's still plenty of physical development to come, and once he fills out, he's going to be a very difficult matchup for opposition defenders.

Stocks down: Whoever was meant to retrieve the footballs! Logan Evans somehow found himself climbing over the boundary fence and ducking underneath the grandstand to collect his own ball after it went out of play. Good initiative... but surely that's someone else's job?

A bit of country footy about this - Logan Evans had to fetch his own ball 😅 #AFLPowerRoos pic.twitter.com/pnccV9Yndm — AFL (@AFL) July 5, 2026

Richmond

Stocks up: We've seen enough from Tigers youngster Taj Hotton to know he's going to be a very good footballer. He had 18 disposals, four clearances, seven score involvements, and kicked a goal, but his hunger at the contest and class with ball in hand was notable. After a bit of a slog with injuries in his junior years and last season, fingers crossed he gets a good run at it -- he has the talent.

Stocks down: What is it about Tom Lynch and playing Carlton this year? You could make the argument Richmond wins both games against the Blues in 2026 (in Round 1 and Round 17) if Tom Lynch takes the easy chances given to him. In Round 1? He managed two goals and SEVEN behinds from 10 shots at goal. In Round 17, he had three shots at goal for just one behind. Truly bizarre, costly stuff. He's arguably been in Carlton's five best players in both outings!

St Kilda

Stocks up: We could have gone in plenty of directions here. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's career-best 46 disposals would have been the obvious choice -- and deserves a mention -- but how about the continued rise of Max Hall? The mid-season recruit produced another outstanding performance, finishing with 33 disposals, nine marks, nine tackles, and one goal in the big win. Hall has developed into exactly the sort of mid-forward every club is chasing in the modern game. Tough, versatile, damaging with the ball and relentless without it. He's earning plenty of admirers and rightly so.

Stocks down: The big caveat for this is the opposition on the day, but every time Rowan Marshall lines up as the solo ruck option for the Saints, you can't help but wonder if that's the better fit for him (and maybe St Kilda). With Tom De Koning out of the side, Marshall excelled, picking up 20 disposals, eight clearances, and kicking two goals as well as tallying 20 hit outs. They'll continue to play both, but interesting nonetheless.

Sydney

Stocks up: He's copped some criticism at various stages of the year but Charlie Curnow now finds himself just one goal behind Ben King on the Coleman Medal leaderboard. Remarkable, really. Sydney's star recruit bagged six goals in a big win over the Bulldogs to take his season tally to 45 goals. It was the third time this season Curnow kicked at least six goals in a game. Don't rule out another All-Australian blazer, and a third Coleman Medal!

Stocks down: The Swans are flying, sitting second on the ladder, two-and-a-half games clear of Hawthorn in third and three games ahead of Brisbane in fourth. But they can't afford to take the foot off the pedal just yet. Fremantle's loss has left Sydney just one win off top spot, while the race for the top two is far from over with the Lions beginning to rediscover their best footy. For a non-Victorian club, securing a top-two finish is especially valuable given the finals path it provides. And it won't come easy. The Swans face Fremantle this week, then Adelaide, before tricky encounters with GWS and St Kilda. It's a defining month that could shape their entire September campaign.

Charlie Curnow starred for the Swans. Photo by Brendon Thorne/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

West Coast

Stocks up: Mid-season draftee Oliver Francou looked right at home in his first AFL game, with the ready-made 20-year-old showing exactly why the Eagles were keen to bring him in. Francou finished with 18 disposals, 11 contested possessions, and laid nine tackles from just 61% game time in a strong first outing. Most impressively, he was trusted with 14 centre bounce attendances, a sign of the faith Andrew McQualter already has in the tough inside midfielder. It was another positive sign for West Coast's emerging young group.

Stocks down: We love Harley Reid and are certain he's destined to be a superstar of the competition for at least a decade, but it's fair to say he wasn't at his sharpest on Friday night. Reid could have had a monster game, but missed all four shots at goal, had six clangers, and operated at just 52% disposal efficiency. We're backing him to bounce back next week against the Bulldogs.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: There was no doubt who performed best for the Bulldogs on Friday night. Bailey Dale had himself a game, despite the loss to the Swans, racking up 29 kicks, eight marks and a mammoth 896 metres gained. But the best part of his game had to be the game-high 12 intercept possessions. No other player on the ground had more than six!

Stocks down: Sorry, but you just can't trust the Bulldogs in 2026. One week they're up, the next they're down. Friday evening's loss to the Swans was the fifth game the club has lost this year by at least 35 points and they've now slumped to eighth on the ladder with a poor percentage of 90.8. We're hesitant to write them off, but they're a serious step off the pace at the minute.