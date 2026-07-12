Stocks up, stocks down: It's been a fun ride ... but was that Zak Butters' last game in a Power guernsey?

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In Round 18 of the 2026 AFL season, Clayton Oliver reminded the competition how good he can be, and Jack Ginnivan took to water like a duck. But the Cats now face an injury crisis and we might not see Zak Butters in teal again. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: It seems Darcy Fogarty has found his groove at the perfect time. After an interrupted start to the season, with a back injury limiting both his continuity and impact, the powerful forward has rediscovered his best footy. He entered the clash with Gold Coast having kicked nine goals across his previous two games, before adding another two majors from 10 disposals and four marks on Saturday night. The highlight came in the final quarter, when he coolly played on around the man on the mark before slotting through a brilliant goal. It's great to see him back firing as the Crows continue their top four push.

Stocks down: The only sour note from Adelaide's win was the ankle injury to Rory Laird. The veteran running defender was ruled out during the second quarter after his ankle became trapped awkwardly underneath him in a ground-ball contest. The Crows will now anxiously await the results of his scans, fingers crossed the injury isn't as serious as it first appeared.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Sure, it was only the Bombers, but the Lions' premiership chances are only skyrocketing now. Since losing to the Dockers in Round 12 (their third straight defeat at the time), the back-to-back reigning premiers have won five games on the trot, with an average score of 123.8 points. Top four, healthy percentage, and West Coast and Port Adelaide to come in the next fortnight. Yeah, they're flying again, everyone...

Stocks down: How fun is it being the rest of the competition right now? You know that feeling when Brisbane starts humming in the back half of the season? Yeah... it's happening again. After a brief mid-season wobble, they've rediscovered their devastating best and are peaking at exactly the right time. It's a movie we've all seen before, and if you're another finals hopeful, it's probably not a trilogy you wanted to see completed.

The Lions are back inside the top four with six rounds remaining. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: Adam Cerra was one Blue who absolutely relished the torrential conditions at the MCG. While many struggled to get clean hands on the slippery footy, Cerra thrived in the contest, finishing with 27 disposals, a whopping 14 tackles, and a game-high 34 pressure acts in a tireless effort. Mitch McGovern also looked dangerous in his role up forward, booting two goals and taking a game-high seven marks.

Stocks down: The stocks are pretty high, but the loss to Hawthorn has brought team 'sign up Josh Fraser immediately' back to earth a touch. His first seven weeks in charge of the Blues has been impressive, with a style of play evident. Carlton's ability to kick to the 45 degree angle, take uncontested marks, and defend well was tested in horrid conditions not suited to that game style, and it showed. Carlton's wet weather footy was poor; they took too many risks, couldn't execute in the wet, and lacked a few footy smarts. Here's a tip, when it's teeming with rain, take territory and get to the next contest, don't try and kick short across goal!

Collingwood

Stocks up: It's hard to imagine Nick Daicos' stock climbing any higher, but he somehow continues to raise the bar! His gut-running and composure in the final quarter helped drag Collingwood over the line in another tight finish and kept the Magpies' slim top six hopes alive. Josh Daicos also produced one of his best performances of the season. While he's flown under the radar at times this year, he was outstanding across half-back, finishing with 33 disposals (at 84.8% efficiency) and 631 metres gained. His influence shouldn't be overlooked. Add in the emergence of youngsters Sam Swadling and Ed Allan, along with an in-form Pat Lipinski, and Collingwood's long-term outlook suddenly doesn't seem as bleak as it did a few weeks ago.

Stocks down: Collingwood's forward line remains its biggest weakness, lacking consistent output. More concerning is that pressure forward Lachie Schultz has arguably been Collingwood's most dangerous attacking option this season, particularly since Jamie Elliott went down with a season-ending ACL injury. With Schultz now facing time on the sidelines with a suspected syndesmosis injury, the Magpies' forward stocks look even thinner.

Tim Membrey was CLUTCH with this goal ending up being the matchwinner 😤#AFLPiesNorth pic.twitter.com/ZzmISQ3ZeV — AFL (@AFL) July 10, 2026

Essendon

Stocks up: Hawthorn? Bear with us on this one. If the Hawks remain interested in Zach Merrett after he requested a trade there last year, they might be the biggest winners from the way Essendon is deploying him. His value just keeps sliding. Playing off half-back, then half-forward, with limited midfield exposure, Merrett's influence has diminished dramatically. The less he's allowed to showcase what he does best, the more affordable he potentially becomes!

Stocks down: Seriously though, what on earth are the Bombers doing with Zach Merrett? We understand the thinking if the club wants to expose more midfield minutes to younger players, particularly with the star's future still uncertain after requesting a trade at the end of 2025. But parking your former captain off the flanks just isn't getting the best out of your best player. Against the Lions, Merrett managed just 11 disposals and an astonishingly low 58 metres gained -- the fewest of any player on the ground.

Fremantle

Stocks up: What to do with Sean Darcy after that performance from Mason Cox? The big American clunked six marks (two contested) and kicked a crucial fourth quarter goal to help sink the Swans. Cox was dropped for Darcy last week against the Giants, with Darcy rested given the short turnaround to Thursday night's win. There's an argument to be made while Darcy is probably the better player, Cox fits the scheme and team balance better right now, and perhaps that's not worth messing with?

Stocks down: Did Thursday night's thrilling win signal the end of Josh Treacy in the Coleman Medal race? Now at 41 goals after kicking four majors against the Swans, he's nine shy of Charlie Curnow in the lead on 50 with six games remaining. Had Treacy converted more of his chances (he kicked 4.4 from nine shots), he may still be in with a shot.

Murphy Reid in action against the Swans. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: The best of Shaun Mannagh is seriously impressive. The Cats forward was outstanding despite the loss, finishing with 33 disposals and four goals in one of the best performances of his career, but a performance that now isn't out of the blue. And while GWS came charging late, it was Mannagh who almost single-handedly kept Geelong in front during a monster final quarter, repeatedly standing up with big moments as the Giants piled on the pressure. GWS eventually kicked the final three goals to snatch victory, but the result had nothing to do with the former mid-season draftee. He did everything he could to drag the Cats over the line.

Stocks down: The injury to Jeremy Cameron couldn't have come at a worse time, could it? When the Cats superstar collided with Clayton Oliver in the final term, he was left on the ground in agony, and later transported to hospital with a nasty AC joint injury which will require surgery -- ending his season. Add to the injury list Tanner Bruhn (also in hospital, with a neck injury) and Jack Henry (throat), and suddenly it isn't looking rosy at the Cattery. With just six games remaining and Geelong's wildcard spot far from secure, losing stars is a massive blow.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Jed Walter continues to show exactly why he's regarded so highly. The young key forward is still developing, but the talent is obvious, and it's easy to see why rival clubs have been prepared to throw big offers his way. According to AFL.com.au, though, Walter is expected to remain a Sun, which would be a significant win for Gold Coast. In the loss to Adelaide, he was again one of the bright spots, booting a team-high three goals and providing a strong aerial target.

Stocks down: There are plenty of on-field issues behind Gold Coast's alarming seven-game losing streak, but Damien Hardwick raised a fair point after Saturday night's loss. Why, in 2026, are AFL coaches still having to walk through the crowd during quarter breaks? Hardwick admitted he "has to be better" after responding to some spectators, but the broader point stands. Coaches shouldn't have to navigate a public concourse where interactions like that can happen. It feels like an unnecessary risk and a situation for which the AFL and Adelaide Oval could probably find a better solution.

GWS

Stocks up: Clayton Oliver's first year as a Giant is getting better and better. The former Demon has become the heartbeat of Adam Kingsley's midfield, bringing the contested ball-winning and toughness that has long made him one of the competition's premier onballers. Against Geelong, Oliver was immense, finishing with 36 disposals, 21 contested possessions, and nine clearances. Sam Taylor was another who reminded everyone why he's among the game's elite key defenders. Taylor controlled the air with nine marks and had a match-high 11 intercept possessions.

Stocks down: GWS will be forced to add to an already lengthy injury list which has really hampered them all season, with youngster and forward livewire Phoenix Gothard dislocating his left shoulder early in the fourth quarter. He's provided plenty of energy to the front half in 2026, and this is a frustrating setback for the youngster.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: In the wettest, sloppiest conditions we've seen all season, class stood out, and Jack Ginnivan had plenty of it. While many struggled to handle the slippery ball and heavy conditions, Ginnivan looked completely at home, clean below his knees and composed with ball in hand. The Hawks forward finished with 25 disposals, three goals, and a game-high 10 score involvements. He was like a pig in the proverbial, and his quick thinking to dupe the umpire into paying (an admittedly wrong) 50-metre penalty for a guaranteed goal in sloppy conditions was shrewd. He's a smart man Jack, and knows how to play footy.

Stocks down: This feels pretty harsh, but by Jai Newcombe's lofty standards, it wasn't his most influential night. The tough midfielder still found the footy 18 times, but had only six in the first half, and managed just two clearances in conditions that looked tailor-made for his contested style. Given the way he's performed this season, you almost expected him to dominate around the stoppages. That's a credit to how high he's set the bar, more than anything. It wasn't a poor game by any stretch, just one that fell a little short of the level we've come to expect.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Still just 23 years of age, Jacob van Rooyen is absolutely thriving under Steven King. The Demons spearhead continued his outstanding run of form with an equal career-high six goals, backing up the five-goal haul he kicked against Hawthorn a week earlier. In doing so, Van Rooyen became the first Melbourne player since Jesse Hogan in 2018 to kick five goals or more in consecutive matches. Is this finally the developmental kick we were hoping for, or just a brief uptick in form?

Stocks down: Maybe we're clutching at straws, but Kysaiah Pickett! The Dees star, who is admittedly enjoying a stellar season that should earn him All-Australian honours and took a ripping hanger on Sunday, is now goalless in three games -- the first he's had such a dry spell since his debut season six years ago!

Jacob van Rooyen kicked six goals in a dominant performance at the MCG. Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Cooper Trembath is quickly emerging as a genuine threat. The second-year key forward looked dangerous aerially despite kicking just one goal, finishing with 15 disposals, six score involvements and 11 pressure acts in just his 20th AFL game. His almost-mark in the dying stages also raised an interesting question: should North Melbourne start looking for Trembath more often instead of always targeting Nick Larkey? Luke Parker's season is also getting better by the week. The veteran had 26 disposals, a game-high six intercept marks, and 562 metres gained in another outing that will have All-Australian selectors turning their heads.

Stocks down: North Melbourne will rue the opportunities that slipped away. Captain Nick Larkey still kicked 3.4, but it could easily have been one of his best games of the season had he converted his gettable chances. Both Larkey and Jack Darling missed set shots from directly in front as Collingwood mounted its comeback, and despite winning the free-kick count 22-11, the Kangaroos failed to make those opportunities count.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Josh Carr deserves plenty of credit for what he's getting out of this Port Adelaide side. On paper, the Power don't boast one of the competition's strongest lists beyond their top-end talent, yet they continue to compete every single week. Saturday's comeback against St Kilda was another example. Trailing by as much as 37 points and losing stars Zak Butters and Mitch Georgiades to injury during the game, Port still found a way to storm back and nearly steal the four points. It feels like they play every week with their backs against the wall, rarely entering as favourites, yet they continue to push good sides and spring the occasional upset. They're only 15th on the ladder, but a percentage of 101 tells a much fairer story of the season they've had. Carr has this group believing, and that's a pretty good foundation to build from.

Stocks down: Zak Butters' ankle injury. It was a heartbreaking way for the Power star's afternoon to end, helped from the ground after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury late in the third quarter. Butters had helped sparked Port Adelaide's fightback with a brilliant third term before landing awkwardly while desperately attempting to spoil Max Hall in a marking contest. The timing couldn't be worse, with the in-demand restricted free agent already weighing up his future. If the injury proves significant, there's a real chance Butters has played his final game in Port Adelaide colours.

Richmond

Stocks up: Toby Nankervis never stops competing, and you have to admire that. Up against the competition's premier ruckman in Max Gawn, the Richmond captain battled manfully all afternoon, finishing with two goals, 10 contested possessions, an equal game-high eight clearances, five spoils, and a team-high six score involvements. The Tigers were well beaten, but Nankervis couldn't have done much more.

Stocks down: It was another tough afternoon for Tom Lynch. While Jacob van Rooyen was running riot at the other end, Richmond's veteran spearhead struggled to make any impact, finishing with just six disposals and 0.1. In fact, only one player on the ground rated lower than Lynch according to Champion Data. It continues a lean patch for the key forward, who kicked 0.1 from three shots in last week's loss to the Blues.

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St Kilda

Stocks up: Brad Hill was outstanding across half-back, collecting 39 disposals, eight marks, a goal and 635 metres gained as he repeatedly launched the Saints into attack with his trademark run and carry. Just as encouraging was the performance of Mattaes Phillipou, who produced arguably his best game of the season. Rotating between half-forward and the midfield, the talented youngster finished with 24 disposals, 10 marks, seven tackles, and a booming goal from outside 50, showing the sort of all-round influence St Kilda has been waiting to see more consistently.

Stocks down: Thinking the Saints have already done enough. They finish the round inside the top 10, but the job is far from over. The good news is their draw isn't too bad, and they don't leave Melbourne for the remainder of the home-and-away season. But if Ross Lyon's side wants to prove it's more than just a wildcard hopeful, now is the time to start taking genuine scalps. Geelong next week, without the injured Jeremy Cameron, presents a massive opportunity. The Saints are playing good footy. Now they need the statement wins to match it.

Sydney

Stocks up: His side didn't come away with the win on Thursday night, but Charlie Curnow's third term was spectacular, and against just about any other opposition would have won the Swans the match. Three goals from four marks including a ripping effort from about 60 out near the boundary resulted in him tallying his highest rated quarter of the season (13.4 Rating Points). He finished the match with five majors, and his lead in the Coleman Medal race stands at three. He's really finding form in red and white.

Stocks down: If Curnow nearly won the Swans the match off his own boot, Dane Rampe nearly did his best to ensure the Dockers weren't going to lose. He made two incredibly bone-headed errors on Thursday night, which you just cannot be making if you want to take down the team sitting outright top of the ladder. Firstly, he gave away a taunting free kick for ruffling Jye Amiss' hair in the third term, in Freo's attacking 50. Players were sent the memo ... don't do it! Then, in the fourth, gave away a free kick 100m off the ball for wrestling with Amiss. The Dockers converted and put his side up, and never looked back. Silly, rookie errors from a veteran.

West Coast

Stocks up: What a battle it was between Marcus Bontempelli and Harley Reid. The Bulldogs skipper may have led his side to victory, but Reid was also huge in defeat. The 21-year-old finished with 27 disposals, 16 contested possessions, nine clearances and eight score involvements. The highlight came in the final quarter, when he somehow threaded through a brilliant goal from the tightest of angles on the boundary to keep West Coast in the contest.

Stocks down: Brandon Starcevich's luck! Seriously, can this bloke catch a break? After an injury-ravaged season that included concussion issues and soft-tissue setbacks, the former Lion finally fought his way back into the senior side in Round 13. Against the Bulldogs, though, the footy gods still weren't done with him. He copped a nasty cut above the eye in the third quarter that required patching up, before having his foot accidentally stood on by Rory Lobb in the final term. Thankfully, he was able to return and finish the game, but it really does feel like nothing can come easy for him.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Luke Beveridge acknowledged it after the game: "I thought our leaders, definitely our captain (Marcus Bontempelli) and our vice-captains in [Aaron] Naughton and [Ed] Richards, were exemplary in their performances. They had a real say in the end on the outcome." Yep, the Bulldogs' stars absolutely lifted to drag the side over the line after West Coast had threatened to cause a boilover when 14 points up in the third term. With the ladder as tight as it is, that was critical, as will the rest of those stars' performances for the rest of the run home.

Stocks down: ...And the reason why it's critical? The Bulldogs have the worst percentage in the top 10. In fact, there are 12 teams with a greater percentage than Luke Beveridge's side. They're 10-7 and getting the wins on the board, which matters more than anything else, but there are genuine question marks over the Dogs' legitimacy as a finalist as they continue to push for the top six.