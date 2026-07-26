Stocks up, stocks down: The metres-gained kings; Young Lion deserves a month for 'stupid' act

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In Round 20 of the 2026 AFL season, Nas and Errol went for 1000 metres gained each, but Lions youngster Ty Gallop was an utter goose. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: Taylor Walker wound back the clock with three first-half goals, including the 700th of his AFL career -- a remarkable milestone for a club champion. Josh Worrell was his side's most influential at the other end, controlling the air with a game-high 12 intercept possessions, including six intercept marks, and seven spoils in a terrific defensive display.

Stocks down: You wouldn't have too many people scoffing if you said Jordan Dawson was the best player on the ground at quarter time, kicking one goal (among the Crows' first three scores) from 10 disposals. But the skipper just didn't stand up after that, struggling to shrug off an Ed Allan tag and registering just seven second-half disposals (two in the third term) as the home side was overrun by their hungrier opponents.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Where do the Lions sit in terms of premiership favouritism for you? They're now in the top four with a game and percentage to spare, and players are hitting fitness and form. Hugh McCluggage is a great example of someone hitting their straps at the right time. Now seemingly fully recovered from his calf battle from earlier in the year, the 2025 All-Australian was at his best against Port, gathering 29 disposals and kicking a goal. Ominous stuff!

Stocks down: Where do you even start with Ty Gallop's minute of madness against Port Adelaide? Was it the dangerous sling-style tackle on Mitch Georgiades? Or do you go straight to the afters, in which Gallop decided it was a smart idea to pull Georgiades up off the ground and then slam him head first into the turf. Not that it should matter, but the Port forward has been struggling with concussion issues this year. Goose behaviour from Gallop. Stupid stuff. Deserves a month.

'JUST A STUPID ACTION' ❌



Ty Gallop could face scrutiny from the MRO after this off-the-ball act on Mitch Georgiades.



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🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/cqlz0KRvn4 pic.twitter.com/qFosv5Bc8G — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) July 26, 2026

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Carlton

Stocks up: Carlton's stars led the way against Gold Coast, but Talor Byrne was the lesser-known unsung hero on Saturday afternoon. The teenager was relentless with his pressure, chasing, harassing, and forced turnovers all afternoon. He capped off his four-tackle performance with three goals from 17 disposals, though he could've had an even bigger day after missing a couple of gettable chances. A really promising performance for the small forward.

Stocks down: It was a heartbreaking end to Nic Newman's 150th game, with the defender hobbling off in the first half with a hamstring complaint. Fingers crossed it's not too serious, as he hasn't played a whole lot of footy recently; he missed an entire season last year with a ruptured patella tendon.

Collingwood

Stocks up: A few unheralded Magpies stood tall in the win. Patrick Lipinski and Ed Allan both impressed, with Allan kicking two crucial last-quarter goals, while Dan McStay continued his purple patch of form. The key forward booted two majors, including a goal-of-the-year contender, making it four straight games with multiple goals -- his best such streak since 2023 -- in what Champion Data rated the best game of his entire career.

Ed Allan has kicked back-to-back goals 🙌#AFLCrowsPies pic.twitter.com/QSJ23JQAaw — AFL (@AFL) July 23, 2026

Stocks down: One major downside for Collingwood was the injury to Brayden Maynard. The defender was unable to finish the game after hurting his knee in the final quarter and will now undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage. With September approaching, the Magpies will be hoping it's nothing serious, particularly given Maynard's importance to Craig McRae's backline.

Essendon

Stocks up: We've said it plenty of times this season despite the club's horror run of losses, but Essendon fans should be buoyed by the young crop currently developing, and many of them were Dean Solomon's best on the MCG. Dyson Sharp (21 disposals and eight tackles), Archie Roberts (21), Jacob Farrow (21 and five intercepts), and Nate Caddy (three goals with Tom Barrass for company) are all reasons for optimism.

Stocks down: Unfortunately for the Bombers, scans confirmed a partial medial ligament tear in young gun Sullivan Robey's right knee, and he'll at least miss next week. It was an all too familiar scene with Jordan Ridley sitting out the contest after suffering a sprain to the Lisfranc joint when landing awkwardly in the first quarter, with the key defender also in doubt for the clash with Adelaide.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Freo youngster Murphy Reid played an historic game, finishing with 26 disposals, one goal from eight score involvements, and six inside 50s despite copping a first-half tag from Brady Hough. The performance earned him eight of a possible nine votes to become the youngest Glendinning-Allan Medal winner in history. The 19-year-old just keeps getting better and he should be firmly in the All-Australian mix.

Stocks down: The unlucky players who will miss out on their finals run. They're well on their way to the minor premiership, though that's not totally locked in yet with four rounds to go. But make no mistake, this team deserves flag favouritism, and while their healthy list all season is just one part of the story, it does mean there will be some hard luck stories. Gun midfielder Hayden Young missed the win over the Eagles with illness but should return next week, Brennan Cox was managed, and Jaeger O'Meara has an ankle concern, but players like Sean Darcy, Corey Wagner, Jeremy Sharp, and Chris Scerri are stuck in WAFL outfit Peel. Who goes in? Who goes out? For Justin Longmuir, it's a good problem to have.

Geelong

Stocks up: When Jeremy Cameron went down with his AC joint injury, the pressure was put on Shannon Neale and the Cats' lesser lights in attack to stand up. Well, Neale was excellent against the Demons, kicking beautifully at goal for five majors in Friday night's win, while Ollie Henry contributed strongly with four of his own. Throw in Jay Polkinghorne's two and Ollie Wiltshire's two, and it's a well-functioning forward line indeed! The Cats are now just one game (and some miniscule percentage) out of the top four.

Stocks down: Any opposition fans waiting for the downfall of Geelong's elite intercept defence will keep getting disappointed. Just as Tom Stewart looks to be heading into the twilight of his career, Connor O'Sullivan just keeps stepping up. A game-high five intercept marks for the 21-year-old key defender, who at times made his opponents look silly with composure in the contest. He looks to be the cornerstone of that back six for a decade or more.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson did his best to try and drag his team over the line. His epic performance (30 disposals, nine marks, and 11 score involvements) was highlighted by a stunning solo-effort goal in the second quarter, where he took on four Carlton players and burst clear to kick a goal-of-the-year contender.

Stocks down: Geez, what's happened to this club!? From premiership favouritism after three weeks to nine consecutive losses, it's been a diabolical season for Damien Hardwick's squad. Had the AFL not extended finals to the top 10 teams, they would now be mathematically out of the race for a spot in September. But even with the faintest of heartbeat, how can you feel confident about this team?

GWS

Stocks up: As disappointing as this season has been for the talented Giants, it's been great seeing Clayton Oliver return to his best. Adam Kingsley has needed it in an undermanned midfield group, but again in defeat the former Dee had 29 disposals, seven marks, five tackles, five clearances, and one goal, and is one player who can hold his head high.

Stocks down: It wasn't the greatest of afternoons for Finn Callaghan. First he was on the receiving end of the dreaded James Jordon tag and managed just 13 disposals to three-quarter time. But to make matter worse, the 23-year-old ended up limping off the ground with an ankle injury in the final stanza after his leg buckled as he reached for a mark.

READ: Tasmania already has what GWS and Gold Coast still crave

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Firstly, shout out to veteran forward Jack Gunston who, playing a remarkable 100% of game time, booted an equal career-best seven majors from 16 kicks and 11 marks, including the 600th goal of his illustrious career. But Jarman Impey also starred in the 93-point win over the Bombers, racking up 37 disposals, 12 marks, and 836 metres gained.

Stocks down: At the end of the same week he re-signed with the Hawks, key forward Mitch Lewis was left bloodied and concussed after a head clash with Archer Day-Wicks in the first term, meaning he will miss next week's clash against the Roos in Tassie.

Jack Gunston of the Hawks celebrates goal number 600. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Melbourne

Stocks up: Harrison Petty has been thrown between attack and defence throughout his career, but he looked right at home up forward against Geelong. The key tall was Melbourne's most dangerous aerial target all night, finishing with a season-best four goals from 14 disposals and five marks, while his game-high 13 score involvements underlined just how influential he was while his counterparts struggled.

Stocks down: He was a four-goal hero last week, but Matthew Jefferson had a nightmare on Friday night. Four disposals, zero goal, three behinds, and a couple of burnt teammates. He just couldn't get involved, and was well held by Geelong's defensive core.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Could Luke Parker play 400 games?! Okay, maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves, but currently at Don Bradman's 334, Parker is just 33, contacted next year, and playing really good footy. Let's say he gets to 350 midway through next year... is another two years beyond 2027 beyond the realms? Shout out, too, to Paul Curtis, who continues to be a shining light up forward with Nick Larkey struggling.

Stocks down: Um, Clarko, what's going on in the coaches box? 46 disposals. 4 goals. 1060 metres gained. Any danger?

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Ignoring the on-field for a moment (and we're willing to give the Power a pass given the opponent, the location, and what they've achieved this year), but the teal away jumper was a work of art. Peak away guernsey areas.

Stocks down: We may have mentioned it in this column before, but Mitch Georgiades could have won the Coleman Medal this year if he had kicked straighter. Another 2.4 on the weekend in the loss to the Lions, Georgiades has the same number of scoring shots this season as Charlie Curnow. The Swans star has kicked 54.29 this season, to Georgiades' 39.44. Sharpen up, Mitch!

Richmond

Stocks up: The Tigers were well beaten, but a couple of experienced heads fought gallantly in defeat. Jayden Short was a constant outlet across half-back with 26 disposals and 15 marks, while Nick Vlastuin was typically reliable, finishing with 27 disposals, 11 marks, eight intercept possessions, and nine rebound 50s. Their composure and leadership never wavered.

Stocks down: One of the worst kicks you'll ever see! Luke Trainor somehow managed to shank a set play so badly the ball never even came back into the field of play. Remarkably, because it stayed out of bounds the entire time, it wasn't paid out on the full and instead resulted in a boundary throw-in. Tongue firmly in cheek, but sometimes it's better to be lucky than ultra-skilled!

'IT NEVER CAME BACK IN!' 😳



Luke Trainor was saved by a niche law of the game after badly spraying this kick... and there was a bit of confusion over what should have happened next!#AFLDogsTigers pic.twitter.com/6xWXh8uvo7 — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) July 25, 2026

St Kilda

Stocks up: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, take a bow! Seriously, what do we even need to say here? Forty-six disposals (yes, 46), four goals (yes, four), and 1,060 metres gained (you're reading it correctly, trust us). He may well be the AFL's most damaging player when in full flight playing like he did against the Kangaroos. The 23-year-old's third quarter was particularly impressive, booting three goals to stave off the Roos' surge, where they hit the front and had Ross Lyon's side looking shaky. But up stepped the star to deliver game-breaking heroics to lift his side back into the top 10.

Stocks down: But Saints fans just can't have nice things. While Nas was off putting on a show, Max King hobbled off the ground in the third term of his comeback match and wasn't seen again. Hamstring tightness was the diagnosis, but what that means given the context of his injury history is unknown for now. What we can gather is ... it's not good. Not good for his mental health, not good for his future playing prospects, and not good for the club, which has invested so much time, effort, and money into him. Just a grim situation all round.

"We stand by our decision to play him."



Ross Lyon with an update after Max King's return game was cut short with hamstring tightness.#AFLRoosSaints pic.twitter.com/yh4etDzFeY — AFL (@AFL) July 26, 2026

Sydney

Stocks up: Errol Gulden is a problem. A real problem. And if he's in this sort of form in September, who cares what Sydney's record against the best reads in 2026 (losses to the Crows, Dockers, Lions, Cats, and Hawks), watch out. The Swans star ran riot at Engie Stadium and ended his night with a whopping 41 disposals, seven clearances, seven rebound 50s, seven inside 50s, and 1047(!) metres gained to claim the Kirk-Ward Medal as best afield.

Stocks down: It may sound a little harsh, but if Malcolm Rosas wants to remain a part of Sydney's flag push, he has to do more than finish with four disposals with no score from 71% game time. Swans fans could also be left frustrated if Brodie Grundy isn't receiving an All-Australian jacket at the end of the season. He's been brilliant, but vying for a spot in the side when Max Gawn and Luke Jackson are also putting together the campaigns they are? Yeah, good luck picking the right combination, selectors!

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West Coast

Stocks up: Haven't the Eagles found a couple! We've highlighted him already since being taken in the mid-season draft, but Marcus Herbert had his best game yet in the derby loss. The 23-year-old has made a big difference to Andrew McQualter's side, and under Friday night lights, he finished with 36 disposals (83% efficiency), eight marks, and five intercept possessions, ending the night as the highest-rated player on his team.

Stocks down: The duo of Jake Waterman and Jobe Shanahan had a much quieter night in the forward 50, combining for just one goal. That's not all on them, the Eagles losing the midfield battle and enjoying only 35 inside 50s for the match, but they're quality players capable of much more, particularly after booting five and three goals respectively last week. It's a pairing Eagles fans will love watching for quite some time, as should all footy fans, but at least they've been able to set themselves high expectations.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: It's not a surprise to anyone, and yes, it was only Richmond. But the Ed Richards-Marcus Bontempelli combination has long wreaked havoc and will continue to do so. The pair tore the Tigers apart again, with Richards producing the second-highest rated game of his career according to Champion Data, collecting 32 disposals, two goals, and 693 metres gained. Bontempelli wasn't far behind, finishing with 29 disposals and two majors in another captain's performance.

Stocks down: Just while we're dealing with rating points, Rory Lobb's zero was his worst return in three years and the sixth worst of his 214-game career, despite recording 13 disposals, nine marks, eight hit outs, and two tackles!