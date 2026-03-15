AFL Stocks up, stocks down: When you single-handedly win the game ... for the opposition

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Has an AFL player ever polled best and fairest votes ... for the other team? One player could go close this week, while one former coach might have allowed himself a little smile. Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 1.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Whose stocks are up and down after Round 1 of the 2026 AFL season? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: The Crows scored a whopping 11.11 (77) from turnover at the MCG, and much of that was sparked by the offensive drive from Wayne Milera and the elite intercepting -- particularly in the first half -- from Josh Worrell. Milera finished with 34 disposals, eight score involvements, and a game-high 21.8 rating points, while Worrell had 27 disposals (nine intercepts), eight marks, and seven rebound 50s, the pair dictating much of the contest.

Stocks down: What Collingwood hoodoo? The Crows had won just one of their previous 13 encounters against Collingwood dating back to 2017, but this was actually the side's first win against the black and white at the MCG since 2014!

Rory Laird, Taylor Walker, and Wayne Milera celebrate Adelaide's win over Collingwood. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: It was great to see Lincoln McCarthy back out there after the Lions forward missed almost two years with multiple knee reconstructions, and missing both of the club's recent premierships. He didn't dominate the stat sheet, but his return was a positive moment for the club in an otherwise dour night.

Stocks down: Brisbane's key-position depth was brutally exposed. With Harris Andrews and Darcy Gardiner suspended, and Jack Payne already injured, the Lions were very thin down back, and Sydney took full advantage mainly through Joel Amartey, who feasted with five goals. Gardiner's return after the Round 2 bye will help, but this game showed the Lions are vulnerable if those pillars aren't available.

Carlton

Stocks up: Jagga Smith's stocks will continue rising rapidly all season and we can already tell it's gonna get repetitive listing him here all season, after another 32 disposals on Thursday night. But a huge shoutout to key defender Jacob Weitering, who has overcome broken ribs from the preseason Origin match to put together a really solid start to his Blues campaign, which included 11 spoils and no losses from his five contested defensive one-on-ones against the Tigers, killing contests and saving the Blues on countless occasions.

Stocks down: Skipper Patrick Cripps looks about as comfortable having a set shot for goal as your average grandmother, and it's sad to see. Aside from lacking his usual powerful and explosive stoppage work, he had another poor night in front of goal, kicking 0.3 (two set shots and one from general play 20 metres out). Not Tom Lynch areas bad, but costly. He's never been a great kick for goal, but his lack of confidence is evident.

Collingwood

Stocks up: It's been two very good weeks for dual All-Australian Dan Houston and defensive counterpart Isaac Quaynor, who have both hardly put a foot wrong in an opening fortnight where the Pies have been undermanned in defence. Houston racked up 32 disposals, 11 marks, 10 intercepts, and 702 metres gained against the Crows, while Quaynor, though outsized, had 21, eight marks, and 668 metres gained with 85% disposal efficiency.

Stocks down: The Magpies won the inside 50 battle on Saturday night and their transition game was in really good shape, with 36% of their defensive 50 chains resulting in a forward entry -- a high rate relative to the rest of the competition. But they struggled aerially, with the key forward mix of Dan McStay, Jack Buller, and Tim Membrey struggling to impose themselves on the contest and kicking just one goal between them. It's also bad news for veteran Scott Pendlebury, who is facing the first suspension of his career after a collision with Josh Worrell.

Essendon

Stocks up: Credit to Zach Merrett for the way he handled a noisy week. His attempted offseason trade to Hawthorn dominated headlines heading into this game, but the Bomber responded the right way on the field, working hard throughout the night to finish with 32 disposals and a nice goal on the run. The way his teammates swarmed him after that goal suggested the group is still firmly behind their former captain.

Stocks down: Essendon's defensive structure behind the ball was badly exposed, particularly when defending turnover. The Bombers conceded a staggering 14.9 (93) from turnovers alone, highlighting major issues with their system and transition defence. It's not the start Brad Scott or the club would have wanted, and the loss extends a worrying run -- Essendon still yet to win a game since Dreamtime last season. Yikes.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Credit to coach Justin Longmuir for saying what plenty around the league are thinking. After the game, he labelled Opening Round a "competitive advantage" for teams that get a match under their belt before facing sides starting their season in Round 1, saying the industry has "got it wrong". The honesty was refreshing. On the field, Luke Jackson and Caleb Serong were enormous in the midfield and did just about everything they could to get the Dockers over the line.

Stocks down: Fremantle's inability to handle the heat when the momentum shifted will sting, again. The Dockers kicked eight goals in the opening quarter and led by 35 points in the second term, but once Geelong lifted the pressure, they couldn't go with them. Freo struggled to respond to the Cats' intensity, eventually coughing up the lead and losing by 10 points in a collapse that will frustrate their fans.

Geelong

Stocks up: The Cats responded to their disastrous Opening Round loss to the Suns in the best possible way, coming back from 35 points down thanks largely to midfield duo Bailey Smith (30 disposals and one goal) and Max Holmes (32 and five clearances). Shannon Neale kicked a career-high five majors, including three consecutive in the crucial third term, while Jeremy Cameron and Shaun Mannagh were both damaging with three goals each.

Stocks down: A non-injured, almost-statless Patrick Dangerfield? Really? The Geelong superstar had just one handball in the first half and ended his match with four disposals and, admittedly, an important third-quarter goal from 55% game time. Perhaps he's still not fully fit coming off a calf injury, but the Cats are a much better outfit when they get more out of their champion mid-forward.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Buy as much stock in Leo Lombard as you can. The 19-year-old speedy forward kicked another two goals against the Eagles, to go with his two against the Cats. If he keeps that up, he's on track for a 48-goal season. He has so much pace to burn and makes fun decisions with ball in hand. Already a Rising Star nominee, his early form suggests he may be in with a chance to win it, if he keeps it up.

Stocks down: It could have been a much bigger win, and coach Damien Hardwick -- while happy -- would no doubt love to see a more ruthless edge from this team. Leading by 62 points at half time, the final margin was 59.

GWS

Stocks up: On a tough day for the Giants, defender Lachie Ash never stopped running. He finished with 31 disposals (93% efficiency), 13 marks, six inside 50s, and a massive 697 metres gained in a standout individual effort. Joe Fonti also continues to grow in stature at AFL level, collecting 20 disposals and an equal game-high eight intercepts while looking calm and composed behind the ball.

Stocks down: It was a horror day for the Giants' forward line. After kicking five goals the week before, Jake Stringer managed just five touches and went goalless, while regular threats Jesse Hogan and Callum Brown also failed to hit the scoreboard. The Bulldogs' defensive pressure played a role there, but GWS' inability to generate quality looks largely due to losing the stoppage battle, left their forwards starved of opportunity.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Hawks veteran Jack Gunston wound back the clock with an incredible 73 goals -- including 11 in the finals series -- in 2025 to earn an All-Australian blazer, but he hasn't stopped. His four majors in the Opening Round loss to the Giants was bettered by his five against the Bombers in Round 1, clearly still a focal point of Sam Mitchell's forward group. Nick Watson's pace and creativity is also sure to create plenty of headaches this season. The small forward and now pinch-hitting midfielder kicked four goals from 17 disposals on Friday night, after snagging two last week.

Stocks down: Is the talk about Hawthorn's 'weak' midfield overblown? Again led by Jai Newcombe, they finished the match +13 in clearances (+8 from the centre) and easily won the inside 50 battle. Make no mistake, it's still absolutely a watch moving forward, but for Round 1 at least, they deserve some credit.

"Crumbing craft 101." 😮‍💨



Nick Watson with the icing on the cake.#AFLDonsHawks pic.twitter.com/LasYsOsPZK — AFL (@AFL) March 13, 2026

Melbourne

Stocks up: Max Gawn led from the front in a huge performance to help Melbourne secure its first win under new coach Steven King. The skipper was immense around the ground, finishing with 22 disposals, 36 hit-outs, five clearances, four intercepts, and eight score involvements while playing 91% game time. Up forward, Jacob van Rooyen starred with a career-best six goals (five in the first half), while former Pie Brody Mihocek chipped in with three from eight marks in his first game for the Demons.

Stocks down: The rest of the competition should probably be worried about Melbourne's Pickett duo. We already know how damaging Kozzy can be, but his cousin Latrelle made an eye-catching debut, his game highlighted by the electric speed he showed to burst forward and snap his first AFL goal in the second quarter. If this combination evolves as expected, opposition defences could be in for a lot of headaches.

Melbourne's win over the Saints was the first for new coach Steven King. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

North Melbourne

Stocks up: There are almost way too many players to highlight after the stirring win, Dylan Stephens on a wing, Luke Parker's move down back, Charlie Comben's intercepting, Tom Blamires' debut and Cooper Trembath's looming role up forward all worthy of praise. So let's just say (well, ask) this: have North Melbourne finally turned the corner? There's still a long way to go, and a win over a Port side many expect to struggle this season isn't enough proof, but the confidence that can be gained by a result like that can't go understated.

Stocks down: We've spent years rightfully grilling the club in this column, so a week off is the least they deserve. Enjoy the win, Roos fans!

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Penny for the (very early) thoughts of the Port fans who were so vocal about moving on Ken Hinkley. The former Power coach's stocks have risen after the Power visited Marvel Stadium and left with a 46-point loss -- to North Melbourne. Already there's been some heads in the sand from fans about the transition; 'keeping Hinkley too long was the problem', 'he was an issue culturally and it'll take time to fix', and any other number of bizarre takes. That's not to say Josh Carr won't be a success at Port, but the grass isn't always greener. Goodness gracious, this club is one to watch in 2026...

Stocks down: Jason Horne-Francis would've hoped for a bigger impact in his return to Marvel Stadium to face his former club. Famously leaving North Melbourne after just one season to return to South Australia, Horne-Francis was met with plenty of boos from the crowd and finished with 12 disposals at 58% efficiency. Far from the worst player on the ground, but given the build-up and the environment, he would've preferred a bit more influence.

Richmond

Stocks up: They didn't get the four points on Thursday night, but there's plenty to be looking forward to for Richmond fans. The continued development of Sam Lalor -- who is looking more like a younger Dustin Martin, complete with the No. 4 guernsey, everyday -- and a fantastic debut from draftee Sam Grlj in particular would be enough to fill the cup, per se.

Stocks down: It's fair to say that Tom Lynch will poll best and fairest votes for his performance on Thursday night. The only issue? He'll poll them at the Carlton B&F. Two goals (one from a 50 metre penalty, and another from a soft free kick right in front of goal) and SEVEN behinds from the veteran. Plus a typical silly free kick given away on the goal line as well, to give him a -6.2 rating. It's as simple as this; if he kicks straight, the Tigers would have won. Not good.

St Kilda

Stocks up: In a tough loss, Max Hall was outstanding. The emerging Saint continues to show he has all the tools to become a seriously damaging hybrid mid-forward at the top level, if he isn't already. Hall racked up 26 disposals, kicked four goals, and had a team-high six clearances in a terrific display at the MCG, producing several genuine "wow" moments. Having debuted last season and not missed a game since, he's quickly becoming a major highlight of Ross Lyon's St Kilda side.

Stocks down: The Saints' all-in offseason approach hasn't translated into wins yet. St Kilda loaded up on experienced talent bringing in Tom De Koning, Jack Silvagni, Sam Flanders, and Liam Ryan with clear intentions of contending now. But despite the huge preseason hype, the Saints find themselves with a 0-2 to start the year. It's early days, but it's hardly the start expected from a team widely tipped to push for finals, if not more, in 2026.

Sydney

Stocks up: The Swans' half-back line was devastating on Saturday night. Nick Blakey (25 disposals, 605 metres gained), Riley Bice (28 and 574) and Tom McCartin (27, 533, and eight marks) constantly launched attacks from the backline and provided line-breaking plays to turn defence into offence in a hurry. It was a huge reason behind the 44-point win over the reigning premiers.

Stocks down: The only sour note from the big win is the injury cloud over two of Sydney's midfield stars. Gun Errol Gulden left the field in the fourth term with a shoulder injury and finished the night in a sling, with scans now to determine the extent of the injury. Fellow star Isaac Heeney also tweaked a hamstring late in the match. The Swans looked so much better last year with Gulden in the team after recovering from his ankle injury, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with the star left-footer.

West Coast

Stocks up: Hands up if one month ago you had heard of Milan Murdock? The SSP signing, who until a couple of weeks ago was a full-time tradie, looked incredibly at home at the top level, kicking two goals and gathering 22 disposals and four clearances in a debut to remember. And what a way to kick your first goal, tackling Mac Andrew, winning the free kick and getting a 50-metre penalty after some extra-curriculars. Fun stuff!

Stocks down: We're not sure Matt Flynn is going to be the best ruck going forward for the Eagles in this new age of ruck craft. He was made to look second-rate by a very good opponent in Jarrod Witts, but the impact Witts had was enormous, and Flynn was borderline uncompetitive at times. It's an area of concern for Andrew McQualter.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Skipper Marcus Bontempelli was simply colossal in the Bulldogs' 81-point demolition of the Giants. The skipper booted three first-half goals and finished with 33 disposals, 14 contested possessions, six clearances, 11 score involvements, and 11 inside 50s in a performance that is sure to net him the three Brownlow votes. The Dogs are now 2-0 to start the season, and their key forwards are flying too, namely Aaron Naughton who was also dominant with six goals from 11 marks.

Stocks down: Debutant Will Lewis had a brutal "welcome to the AFL" moment. The young Bulldog was left bloodied after a heavy third-quarter collision with Harry Himmelberg in a messy aerial contest that saw both players clash heads. It looked nasty at the time, both players left bloodied, but thankfully Lewis passed his concussion test and avoided serious injury. A scary moment, but a big sigh of relief for the Dogs.