Stocks up, stocks down: Captain Cripps' crowning moment; unheralded Dog wins the game

In Round 12 of the 2026 AFL season, Patrick Cripps had the ultimate captain's moment and a Dogs defender announced himself to the world. But Craig McRae's Pies and the Lions are in strife. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

BYE

Brisbane

Stocks up: Well, at least they've won the last two flags? Brisbane's season suddenly looks a lot different after three straight losses, but the beauty of the current system is that finishing in the top 10 still gives you a shot, and that's all they need. The Lions sit two wins and percentage outside the top four and a whopping 20 premiership points behind ladder leaders Fremantle, so the margin for error really is shrinking. There's still plenty of footy left to be played, but with Gold Coast, Sydney, and Geelong among their next four opponents, we're about to find out whether they can mount another charge or if this season is genuinely slipping away.

Stocks down: As if things weren't tough enough already... Brisbane's hopes of halting its current slide weren't helped by Keidean Coleman failing to reappear after quarter time due to a hamstring injury. The Lions are already battling through a form slump and need every bit of class and experience available right now, so the last thing they need is another key player joining the casualty ward.

Carlton

Stocks up: Can it be anyone other than Patrick Cripps? Carlton's super captain produced a brilliant game, but an iconic moment to snatch victory from the Cats on Friday night. His grab over Jeremy Cameron in the goal square which led to the go-ahead goal was a moment built for a player of Cripps' stature, and it sent Carlton fans into absolute raptures in the stands as their side won a third straight match. Cripps has been excellent, especially since Josh Fraser has taken over. He could have nine Brownlow votes from his last three games; in fact, in our Brownlow predictor has him with seven of a possible nine to be right in the hunt. Dare we say ... there might be a pulse?

Stocks down: Hope the Blues have a plan to get the picks in required to match any bid for Cody Walker, because they're going to be paying more than many first thought. As they rise up the ladder the position of their first pick goes down, and with rules now dictating you can only match a bid at the draft with two picks, there could be some scrambling at Ikon Park to ensure Carlton gets their man, and retain a strongish hand at the draft after the Walker pick.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Veteran Jordan De Goey was comfortably Collingwood's most influential player on Saturday night, particularly from an offensive standpoint. The star midfielder finished with 30 disposals, 10 marks, oner goal, and a staggering 19(!) score involvements. Every time he got his hands on the footy, something happened. Alongside Nick Daicos, he looked like one of if not the only genuine match-winner the Magpies had on the night.

Stocks down: Collingwood is running out of chances. After 12 games, the Magpies sit with a percentage of 99.9 -- the literal definition of average -- and look a clear step behind the competition's best teams. The frustrating part for them? So many opportunities have slipped through their fingers. Narrow losses to Adelaide, Fremantle, Sydney, and now the Bulldogs, plus a draw against Hawthorn, have left plenty of premiership points on the table. There are only so many times you can get yourself up for a heavyweight clash before the emotional toll starts to bite. If the losses keep mounting, that challenge only gets harder.

Essendon

Stocks up: In a weird way, have Brad Scott's stocks risen? We're not saying he's walking straight back into a head coaching gig anytime soon, but it's clear his hands were tied when trying to steer this inexperienced, underwhelming, and injury-plagued list. The Dons just lost to the Eagles by 30 points and have now won just one game from its last 25.

Stocks down: Take your pick, really. Half of this side continues to underwhelm week after week, but we're going to shine the spotlight on Jade Gresham. The 28-year-old has been wildly disappointing this season and the trend continued against the Eagles at Optus Stadium. Gresham finished the night goalless and with just six kicks. Need much, much more from an experienced player.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Fremantle's three-headed monster up forward had a field day against Brisbane. Josh Treacy (16 disposals, seven marks, three goals), Jye Amiss (15 disposals, six marks, 4.4) and Patrick Voss (13 disposals, eight marks, 4.3) completely overwhelmed the Lions' undermanned defence. They're all physical, all difficult match-ups, and all playing a huge role in Fremantle's rise to the top of the ladder. When those three are firing together, the Dockers are incredibly hard to stop.

Stocks down: It was almost the perfect afternoon for Matthew Johnson, who was arguably Fremantle's best player in the win over Brisbane and finished as Champion Data's highest-rated player on the ground. But the young Docker could come under MRO scrutiny after a softish whack to Lachie Neale's face in the first quarter, while he also spent the final term with ice on his right hamstring.

Geelong

Stocks up: The Cats just keep developing dependable defenders who know how to take a grab. Connor O'Sullivan was one of Geelong's best in the narrow loss to Carlton, taking a game-high five intercept marks. He looks incredibly assured as a long-term pillar in the backline, despite having played just 37 games.

Stocks down: It seems Chris Scott just can't work out Carlton. Despite being a dominant team in the league for, well, a long time, the up and down Baggers have won four of the last five against the Cats. When the game was in the balance, the Blues' mids went to work and dominated fourth quarter centre clearance. Perhaps Scott needs to put a bit more homework into Carlton next time...

Gold Coast

BYE

GWS

Stocks up: Finn Callaghan was outstanding in Alice Springs, looking like he brought his own footy at times as he burst from stoppages and repeatedly drove the Giants forward. The midfielder gun continued his excellent season with 31 disposals, two goals, a game-high 797 metres gained, eight score involvements, and six inside 50s. Lachie Ash was equally important from the back half, providing enormous drive with 34 disposals and 10 rebound 50s. That pair was instrumental in getting GWS moving and controlling territory all day.

Stocks down: This Giants side is becoming a nightmare match-up and will continue to be for the rest of the season. Yes, they're still capable of the odd slip-up, the loss to West Coast a few weeks ago proved that, but remember their record-shattering third term against Brisbane? See their second half against Melbourne? Now sitting inside the top 10, they've become the ultimate banana peel team, clearly talented enough to beat anyone and obviously dangerous enough to ruin another club's run. No one will be eager to face them in the run home.

Finn Callaghan has a day out against the Demons in Alice Springs. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hawthorn

Stocks up: We've sung the praises of the ageless Jack Gunston seemingly fortnightly this year, so we'll shift the focus to his electric forward line teammate, Nick Watson. The Wizard is very much living up to his nickname in 2026, having established himself as the most dynamic small forward in the league. Against the Saints, Watson booted two goals -- he now has multiple goals in six straight games -- and had 21 disposals and a game-high 12 score involvements. Something exciting happens just about every time he goes near the Sherrin.

Stocks down: At the beginning of the year there were plenty of critics of the Hawks midfield, particularly after the club famously failed to land Zach Merrett during the trade period. Well, where are they all now? Hawthorn sits comfortably in the top four, has lost just three games for the year, and on Thursday night, with Will Day back in the lineup, put on a midfield masterclass against the Saints.

Melbourne

Stocks up: It wasn't all doom and gloom for Melbourne, or for the fans at Traeger Park who were treated to another moment of the Kysaiah Pickett highlight reel. The Demons superstar produced a stunning goal from deep in the pocket, chasing the ball towards the boundary, gathering cleanly and somehow bending it through with barely a moment to think. It was vintage Kozzy and a brilliant individual moment that had the crowd on its feet despite the result.

Stocks down: Okay, it's probably time we talk about it. We've rightly praised Melbourne's unexpected rise up the ladder this season, but their interstate record is becoming impossible to ignore. The Dees are 6-1 in Melbourne and now 0-4 when they've had to jump on a plane. If they want to cement a finals spot and be taken seriously as a top six threat, they have to find a way to win away from home and buck the trend. The good news? They only travel four more times for the rest of the season. The bad news? They might need to win a few of them.

North Melbourne

BYE

Port Adelaide

BYE

Richmond

Stocks up: There weren't many positives for Richmond in a 114-point hiding, but youngster Jasper Alger was certainly one of them. The young forward kicked three of the Tigers' eight goals and showed reasons to get excited about his future. The No. 58 pick from the 2024 draft has had his progress interrupted by injury this year, but he looks to have all the tools of a smart capable forward. He was a genuine shining light on a bleak afternoon otherwise.

Stocks down: Where do you even start after a 114-point loss? There was a clear gulf in class between Richmond and a Sydney side sitting at the pointy end of the ladder, but no team wants to be on the receiving end of a defeat like that. The Tigers were overwhelmed in almost every area of the game and, while their injury list and youth are mitigating factors, the reality is those sorts of scorelines are tough to stomach regardless of where you sit in your rebuild.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Absolutely nothing went right for the Saints in the first half at Marvel Stadium, but Jack Silvagni was indeed a bright spot in the second. Swung forward with the game all but over, the former Carlton utility bagged three goals (and two behinds) and showed why he can be one of the more versatile players in the competition.

Stocks down: Plenty of this club's stocks tumbled on Thursday night after a dire performance against the Hawks, but you really have to feel for Sam Flanders. After collecting a handball receive at halfback, Flanders immediately dropped to his haunches, and was then helped from the ground in visible discomfort. Not 45 minutes later it was confirmed the Saint had suffered a dreaded snapped Achilles. Brutal.

Sydney

Stocks up: Yes, it came against a struggling Richmond side, but when your best players dominate like this, you tend to win, and win comfortably. Isaac Heeney finished with 32 disposals and five goals, Chad Warner had 32 and three goals, Tom McCartin controlled the air with 26 disposals and 13 marks (including seven intercept marks), while Charlie Curnow turned back the clock with eight goals, his biggest haul in three years. It may have "only" been the Tigers, but if Sydney's stars are producing at that level, good luck stopping them in September.

Stocks down: There wasn't much to complain about in Sydney's thumping win, but injuries put a slight dampener on the result. Justin McInerney, who has emerged as one of the competition's premier wingmen this season, left the field in the third term after rolling his ankle. The Swans will be hoping scans reveal nothing serious given his importance to the side. Key defender Lewis Melican also failed to see out the game due to hamstring tightness, adding another concern for Dean Cox and co. to monitor in the coming days.

Isaac Heeney had an outrageous outing against the Tigers. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

West Coast

Stocks up: Reuben Ginbey is quickly becoming one of the most underrated players in the competition. Originally drafted as a midfielder, he has developed into a terrific defender for the Eagles and continues to hold his own against all types of opponents despite often giving away size. Tough, uncompromising, and fearless in the air, he always throws himself at every contest and has become the sort of teammate every club would love to have. He deserves far more recognition for the season he's putting together. A nod, too, to Milan Murdock, who kicked another three goals and has rapidly established himself as an important piece of West Coast's future.

Stocks down: Trying to tackle Harley Reid might just be the hardest job in footy! Just before half time, the Eagles star had two Bombers hanging off him but somehow shrugged both aside, weaved through heavy traffic and snapped an outrageous goal, leaving teammates, opponents, fans, and commentators shaking their heads. Jake Waterman summed it up best to Fox Footy after the game: "I don't know how he does it, he can't lift up wet paper bags in the gym!"

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Two huge moments helped the Bulldogs ice the game in the dying stages. First, Ed Richards came up with a massive play, reading Scott Pendlebury's kick in down the middle, using his body brilliantly against Jeremy Howe and taking a crucial mark before sending the Dogs forward, leading to a late Will Lewis goal. Then, with Collingwood throwing everything at them in the final seconds, 12th-gamer Michael Sellwood produced the match-saving moment, launching into a courageous contested intercept mark from Darcy Cameron's high ball inside 50. It was an incredible grab that all but sealed the win and ensured he finished as one of the unsung heroes of the night.

Stocks down: Do the Bulldogs have too big a reliance on Tim English? Maybe we're clutching at straws, but the numbers are becoming hard to ignore. The Dogs are now 1-4 in games without their star ruckman this season and look a completely different side when he isn't out there controlling the air and giving them first use around stoppages. It's no coincidence they lost the centre clearance battle to Melbourne (-6) and Carlton (-9) during his most recent absence, before smashing Collingwood in that area (+9) on his return from concussion.