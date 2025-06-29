Saints have found a beauty; the 'angriest man in footy'

Open Extended Reactions

In Round 16 of the 2025 AFL season, a young Saint announced himself to the competition, while another teenager ripped the Swans to shreds. But a veteran key forward let his side down, badly. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Youngsters stood up this week, particularly for the Saints and Dogs, but a veteran key forward let his side down, badly. ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: We witnessed the Dan Curtin breakout game on Sunday afternoon. Freshly re-signed at the Crows, the pick 8 from the 2023 draft was arguably the Crows' most impactful player, racking up 26 disposals, three clearances, and kicking two majors, all while moving with a silky strength through traffic. He also had three direct goal assists. Also, how about the job Max Michalanney did on Nick Vlastuin as a defensive forward? Three goals, too, suggests there's scope there if things get desperate...

Stocks down: He came on as the sub in the third term, but it's hard to see what Lachie Murphy's role is at the Crows. Thrown into the centre bounce at times, he just doesn't seem to suit the role, while the Crows have enough options in the twos to look at if you're planning the sub. While not strictly Murphy's fault for Matthew Nicks' selection, he had eight touches but was uninspiring.

Brisbane

BYE

Carlton

Stocks up: There really isn't too much to celebrate from such an insipid performance and Blues fans will find it hard identify a positive, but Orazio Fantasia's two goals -- albeit in fourth-quarter garbage time -- from 13 disposals and four marks was another sign he could be an important piece of the forward mix in the back end of the season. That's now two consecutive weeks of booting multiple goals in a game -- the first time he's done that in four years -- and the first time he's had three consecutive games of 13 disposals or more -- also the first time since 2021! In times like these, you've gotta take the small wins.

Stocks down: Now that Carlton is all but out of finals contention, the makeup of the team just has to change. With the greatest respect to club servants like Sam Docherty, he probably shouldn't be in the senior side the way he has played at AFL level this year. He had 19 disposals but six direct turnovers, and they just added up to be coach killers. He's slow on the move and slow to make decisions, often looking sideways or backwards for something easy instead of looking to attack. Keep him in the VFL where he can be an on-field coach and asset.

Collingwood

Stocks up: If you didn't think it was possible for a player's stocks to be rising at the age of 37, think again, because Collingwood veteran Scott Pendlebury just went full vintage against the Eagles. Playing in his 416th game at the top level, Pendlebury racked up 28 disposals and six tackles, had a game-high nine clearances, game-high 10 inside 50s, eight score involvements, and kicked the final goal of the match to cap off his stellar night under the roof. The end is not near when you're still playing like that...

Stocks down: It was quite glaring how different the Pies looked without any of Lachie Schultz, Beau McCreery, or Bobby Hill in the forward 50 on Saturday night, the lack of speed obvious. And while it was great to see the debut of young key forward Charlie West, it's hard to see Craig McRae persisting with the structure of four talls despite the sample size only being one game. Luckily, McRae could be in a position to continue to rest some of his players in the backend of the season with the club sitting on top of the ladder, so the opportunities to experiment with depth probably hasn't ended yet.

Essendon

BYE

Fremantle

Stocks up: The acquisition of Jordan Clark continues to pay dividends for the Dockers, as he was clearly his side's best in the win over the Saints on Sunday. At his dashing best, Clark amassed 31 disposals, 517 metres gained and kicked a crucial goal. His tenacity at the contest belies his size, and he willingly put his body on the line for the team on a number of occasions, some of which resulted in scores. Awesome stuff, and could be entering All-Australian discussions.

Stocks down: It's been teetering for a while now, but is this officially the beginning of the end for Nat Fyfe? Named as the sub again (a role at which he has been effective this year, to be fair), he was left unused in the win over the Saints, with Justin Longmuir later revealing the two-time Brownlow winner had 'awareness in his calf' as he warmed up at half time. It's just the latest in a long line of soft tissue injuries for the star. Fingers crossed he can recover quickly, but the signs aren't good.

Geelong

BYE

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Fresh off signing a two-year contract extension, Matt Rowell showed us all exactly why there was so much interest in him from around the league, the midfield bull dominating the Demons with 24 disposals, 19 contested possessions, 11 tackles, 12 clearances, and a team-high 22.2 rating points. Fair play to Brayden Fiorini, too, who struggled to get games early in the season but forced his way in and looks to have cemented himself in Damien Hardwick's preferred squad.

Stocks down: A win's a win, but suns fans would've had hearts in their mouths ever so briefly when the Dees slotted four consecutive goals in the final term to reduce the margin to 19 points with just over six minutes remaining, which was plenty of time. Gold Coast conceded five majors in that last quarter, so stopping those runs of goals should be a focus of Hardwick as his team looks to push on to its first ever finals series.

Matt Rowell was a bull in the middle for the Suns. Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

GWS

BYE

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Veteran forward Jack Gunston wound back the clock against the Roos, kicking a career-high seven goals to take his season total to 35 -- his biggest tally since his 2018 season with the Hawks. It's been a stunning 2025 campaign for the 33-year-old who is having a major impact for a side in contention again.

Stocks down: But it's Gunston's performance which continues to give Sam Mitchell selection headaches, particularly forward of centre, especially considering the VFL return for Mitch Lewis, who took four marks and kicked two goals in limited game time with Box Hill, and Calsher Dear, who was also prominent with 12 marks and two majors as well. Hawthorn's forward set up is going to be intriguing for the remainder of the season.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Can we really highlight anyone other than Kysaiah Pickett? We've praised him a few times this season, but the electrifying small forward dazzled again with 25 disposals, five clearances, five tackles, and three goals to finish the game as the highest rated player on the ground. He's averaging a staggering 19.3 disposals and 2.3 goals per game in 2025 - rare areas that we haven't seen in some time...

Stocks down: And with that loss, Melbourne's finals chances have effectively been dashed, the club now four wins behind eighth (and ninth).

North Melbourne

Stocks up: It was a monster game from Luke Davies-Uniacke despite how astronomical the loss was, the North gun racking up 28 disposals, 12 contested possessions, 10 clearances, and 534 metres gained to make his presence felt for most of the afternoon, he just needed some help with the grunt work in the midfield, his side being outpointed -42 in disposals -23 inside 50s, and -14 in overall clearances.

Stocks down: We could focus on the result, but George Wardlaw suffering another concussion and being subbed out of the game in the second quarter after a collision with Conor Nash means it'll be yet another setback for the luckless youngster who has had his fair share of head knocks and other injuries sideline him in the past.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: There are some players in the AFL whose numbers on the stats sheet don't always truly reflect the influence they have on games, and Miles Bergman is one of them. This time, though -- as has been the case many times this season to be fair -- his numbers do jump off the page, the out-of-contract Port gun finishing with 25 disposals, eight marks, five tackles, five clearances, and two goals against the Blues. In defence, in the guts... it doesn't really matter. This guy just continues to perform week after week and if he wasn't on the radar of All-Australian selectors, he should be now.

Stocks down: It's probably a tad harsh on a youngster who found enough of the footy in a tough position, but Dante Visentini ended the game as the lowest-rated player on the ground (-4.4 rating points), so we have no choice! The developing ruckman had 12 touches but also had four frees against, missed some easy shots from his 1.3, and had seven clangers... so it's fair to say he's had better days!

Miles Bergman has had a terrific season for the Power. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: The Tigers may have found one in Jasper Alger. Playing his second game (well, he barely played last week as the sub), Alger was probably in Richmond's best seven or eight players, kicking two goals from 11 disposals and having a further direct goal assist. He looks to have a nice goal sense, and was tenacious in the forward 50. Adem Yze - keep him in the side for the rest of the year!

Stocks down: Richmond spearhead, and let's be honest, veteran leader Tom Lynch might be the angriest man in footy this year, and it's not helping his young team and coach in the slightest. Cited for throwing what looked to be a punch at Adelaide's Jordon Butts, Lynch will no doubt find himself on the sidelines for a few weeks, especially taking into account the potential to cause injury. Not only that, but he had just two disposals (one kick for one goal) and gave away five free kicks in what was a deplorable outing. Lynch has a track record of getting on the angry pills, but for a 32-year-old man guiding a young side (which is already without veteran key position presence half the time with Noah Balta in and out of the side) it's just not good enough. A 'Lynch' throwing punches at the 'G? Call him Alastair...

St Kilda

Stocks up: It's hard not to get excited about young defender Alix Tauru. Made to wait to make his debut until after the bye against the Pies, Tauru took a big leap forward in game No. 2 (!) against the Dockers on Sunday. Leaping enthusiastically for just about everything he could get his hands to, the 'flying viking' took five marks (two contested) and had a club record-equalling 14 spoils. His awareness of where the footy is and will be looks to be elite, and we can't wait to see how the No. 10 pick from last year's draft continues to develop.

Stocks down: It's pretty obvious St Kilda is missing Max King, because the forward line mix is just ... not quite there. Sure, kicking accurately would help, but Isaac Keeler's two goals (great) from three touches (okay) shows you're missing a genuine focal point in the front 50. For now, he's an excellent second or third option, but with other medium-tall forwards inconsistent from week to week, the Saints really do miss having a proper No. 1 target.

Saint Alix Tauru flew for the footy as well as any second-gamer ever has. Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sydney

Stocks up: Isaac Heeney proved pretty tough to contain on Friday night, the Sydney star finishing with five goals from 21 disposals -- four of those goals coming in a ridiculous third quarter to help the Swans take the lead after a slower start to the game. It's the sixth consecutive game Heeney has hit the scoreboard and extends what has been an exceptional -- yet underrated -- 2025 season.

Stocks down: He's passionate, he loves goal, prefers a scrap to a hot meal, and he's been hanging out to play senior footy for most of the year, but Tom Papley, control those emotions, man! Friday night footy, the league's marquee slot, kids watching, we can't be acting this demonstratively to umpires. Speaking of, that dissent rule really has gone out the window, hey...

The restraint by Papley here 🫢 pic.twitter.com/72umaZOYIW — Seppo (@FreoSeppo) June 27, 2025

West Coast

Stocks up: Harry Edwards put together one of his best games as an Eagle on Saturday night, continuously reading the play to perfection and positioning himself to impact most aerial contests that came his way. The 24-year-old finished with 12 disposals, a game-high and career-best six intercept marks, and five spoils. Liam Baker was also prolific in the loss with a whopping 35 disposals, 10 intercept possessions, and six tackles.

Stocks down: It's harsh since he wasn't given a lot of time to influence the match, but when you're starting the game as the sub and you're there to add some spark, one handball -- which was a direct turnover -- is probably not what Jayden Hunt, or Andrew McQualter, was after.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: In Marcus Bontempellii's 250th game, it was 'mini Bont' Joel Freijah who stepped up to stamp his authority on the match and eventually the win over the Swans. The 19-year-old phenom was devastating, particularly in the third term, during which he booted three of his four goals. He finished with 23 disposals and those four majors to post the equal-most Champion Data rating points of any player in Round 16, as the Bulldogs continued their climb up the ladder.

Stocks down: It didn't matter in the end, but the Dogs were beaten in inside 50s, clearances, and contested possessions on Friday night, with the usually-dominant Ed Richards and Tom Liberatore kept quiet with 16 and 21 touches respectively. Luke Beveridge's side was also aided by Sydney's wild inaccuracy in the first half, and the jury is still out as to whether they can perform against the top sides.