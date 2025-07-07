Open Extended Reactions

In Round 17 of the 2025 AFL season some forgotten stars reminded us all that they're still in the All-Australian conversation, but injuries wreaked havoc across the league. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

The race for the All-Australian ruck spot is officially back on, but injuries soured Round 17 of the AFL. ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: We're going to give two shoutouts for the Crows this week, firstly to Izak Rankine, who continues to put together an All-Australian-calibre year for his work through the middle and forward half of the ground. He booted five majors -- his first bag of five since 2023. Speaking of All-Australian seasons, Josh Worrell was again steadfast in defence, picking up eight intercepts among his 18 disposals and five marks. He had a couple of really impressive moments late in the game when the Dees were threatening, and just killed the contest to allow the cavalry to gather. Just ... don't rush a deliberate behind again.

Stocks down: Adelaide fans will be crossing fingers and toes in the hope that Josh Rachele has avoided tearing his ACL. The lively forward landed awkwardly in a marking contest just before the main break of the win over Melbourne, and was subbed out. Coach Matthew Nicks said Rachele was "pretty disappointed" but the club was "hoping for the best".

Brisbane

Stocks up: When you talk about high impact players, Zac Bailey is just about at the top of the list, the attacking wingman dominating the Power on Saturday night with five goals, 26 disposals, 12 score involvements and 594 metres gained. It was the highest-rated game of his career, which doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Stocks down: We know he's not there to rack it up, but Sam Day's one handball and two hitouts in 53% game time before being subbed off in the final term is a bit underwhelming. He provides important ruck support for Darcy Fort at the moment and is playing in a selfless position, but you'd still hope for more output from a third tall.

Carlton

Stocks up: Alright, let's try and find some positivity. You can't ever accuse Zac Williams of not caring or not trying. He was busy and lively, picking up 19 touches and kicking three majors while playing just about a lone hand for the Blues. The down side? He's just perennially injured -- he was subbed out again at three-quarter time (admittedly when the game was buried, hopefully it's precautionary only).

Stocks down: Either just about every senior player is playing injured, or they're all just having what could be the worst seasons of their careers. Is Tom De Koning worth what St Kilda is offering? Not a chance, he's not even the best ruck at his own club right now. Patrick Cripps is a shadow of his Brownlow-winning self, and Charlie Curnow can't buy a goal. It's been a horror 2025 for the Blues -- it's probably about time to start thinking about next year, and seeing what some of the kids can offer.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore was back to his best on Friday night, constantly cutting off Carlton's attacks and desperately controlling his backline, finishing the match with game-highs in both spoils (nine) and intercept possessions (10), while also taking four intercept marks. Debutant Roan Steele (19 disposals, four marks, and four inside 50s) also impressed in his first senior game.

Stocks down: There are going to be some serious selection headaches for coach Craig McRae in the back end of the season. Tom Mitchell's return was a huge positive, but it only makes the available spots even tighter, with injured quintet Billy Frampton, Jordan De Goey, Lachie Schultz, Beau McCreery, and Steele Sidebottom, as well as Bobby Hill, all set to return in the near future. It's a good problem to have, but a problem nonetheless.

Essendon

Stocks up: So it appears Zach Merrett is a midfielder after all! Played in defence out of necessity in recent weeks, given the Bombers' lengthy injury list, Brad Scott deployed his skipper back in the guts against Gold Coast, and he ran riot, picking up 40 disposals, 12 clearances, six marks, and five tackles in the loss. Oh, and we loved what we saw from mid-season pick up Archer May, who booted three consecutive goals in the third term. He has a big presence in that forward line and should only get better with more game time. Keep playing him, Brad, even when the stars return.

Stocks down: It's probably expected with an inexperienced team coming up against a genuine contender, but it would still be frustrating as an Essendon fan to watch the fourth-quarter fade out unfold the way it did. They were right in this one, the Bombers, but just couldn't stick at it for long enough.

Fremantle

Stocks up: He was beaten by Brodie Grundy on the day and there's no doubting his overall numbers dip when sharing ruck duties with Sean Darcy, but it's fair we still note the impact Luke Jackson has on this Freo side, the 23-year-old finishing with 13 disposals, six marks, five tackles, and two goals at the SCG. Fellow youngster and Rising Star contender Murphy Reid also put his class on display like he has all year and was the third highest-rated Docker (13.2) on the ground.

Stocks down: Okay, Caleb Serong, we need to see you break a tag. Well held by Swans run-with specialist James Jordon, the Freo midfielder was unable to break the shackles, and was kept to just 11 touches, one clearance, and one major. Also, Jye Amiss really is lacking in confidence in front of the big sticks,. Had a couple of chances late to have his side right in the hunt but wasn't able to convert.

Geelong

Stocks up: Gryan Miers is one of the most damaging players in the league, particularly when he gets the ball in the front half of the ground, and he showed that on Saturday, finishing as the highest-rated player (19 rating points) in the Cats' win over the Tigers, with 29 disposals (82% efficiency), six inside 50s, and 12 score involvements to his name. George Stevens (21 disposals and a game-high 14 score involvements) was also excellent in his first game.

Stocks down: Mitch Duncan was the unused sub. Not often you see a 300-plus-game premiership veteran watch the whole game in full kit, but hey, at least he got a good rest.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: He's a bit of an unheralded name up at the Suns, but Joel Jeffrey is playing a critical role in Damien Hardwick's side and deserves a heap of praise. The 23-year-old was outstanding on Saturday afternoon, roaming around and doing as he pleased as his 32 disposals, 10 marks, eight intercept possessions, six score involvements, seven inside 50s, 740 metres gained, and one goal would suggest!

Stocks down: This could almost feature in the 'stocks up' section to be honest. The Suns have now won two on the trot, they're inside the eight with a game in hand, they're one win off their biggest ever tally, and it really does appear they'll be playing finals for the first time in the club's history. But a massive test awaits them with the ladder-leading Pies coming to town under Friday night lights in Round 18. Show us what you've got, lads.

GWS

Stocks up: Finn Callaghan was absolutely everywhere against the Eagles and yet again showed us all exactly why he was such a high draft pick in 2021. The dashing midfielder racked up a career-high 37 disposals, six clearances, nine score involvements, eight inside 50s, 854 metres gained, and one goal in the win. He's in some serious form.

Stocks down: Losing defender Jack Buckley in the third term after his ankle was caught under a marking contest is a huge loss for a side that's already missing star Sam Taylor. Fingers crossed for positive scan results, but in a tight race for finals and the Cats to come next week, it really would be a brutal blow.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Fair play to former Saint Josh Battle who had to cop heat from his old teammates -- and fans -- all night but kept his head in the game. He's been a valuable asset for the Hawks this season and his 23 disposals (at 91% efficiency, mind you), nine intercepts, and seven marks on Saturday night were just another example of the fine season he's putting together for Sam Mitchell.

Stocks down: Is Max Ramsden's spot in the side under threat? Don't worry, we're not concerned about his game at all, he was strong aerially against the Saints and finished with a major as well, but we are concerned about his job security in the forward line after Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis kicked three goals each and took 13 marks between them for Box Hill.

Melbourne

Stocks up: The Demons have found a long-term defender in Dan Turner. The 23-year-old had another stellar outing in the loss to the Crows, taking a game-high 16 marks (seven intercept marks) as he did his best to quell the influence of Adelaide's high-flying forward line. For a mid-season draft pick up, he's a gem. Has he gone past Jake Lever?

Stocks down: Supply doesn't always help, but Melbourne needs to be getting more out of 2022 first-round draft pick Matthew Jefferson. Now 21, the key forward has been getting opportunities in the seniors this year, but has been unable to make the most of them, having now gone goalless in his past four matches.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: He's featured a couple of times this year, but Colby McKercher really is making strides for North Melbourne. He was at his dashing best from half back and up to the wing, using that left peg with great effect, picking up 32 disposals and a game-high 555 metres gained. He snuck forward and kicked a ripping snag as well.

Stocks down: Unfortunately for the Roos, gun midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke was subbed out with concussion and will miss at least one match due to protocols, his absence for most of Thursday night only felt even greater given George Wardlaw and Luke Parker were already missing. former Dog Caleb Daniel impact may have had 25 disposals and 390 metres gained, but as showcased via his game-low -0.6 rating points, he really isn't impacting games the way that he should.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: You can never deny the efforts of both Zak Butters (31 disposals, 12 score involvements, and seven inside 50s) and Connor Rozee (31, 680 metres gained, and seven intercepts) whose brilliant seasons continued at the Gabba, while it was great to see Jack Lukosius booting three goals from nine marks and 14 touches in his return from a knee injury.

Stocks down: Unfortunately for Port, it was nothing but a night of injury carnage against the Lions, the team gallant in defeat considering the Dante Visentini and Sam Powell-Pepper knee injuries, and the hamstring to Esava Ratugolea. The Powell-Pepper one looks heartbreakingly serious, and would be a really bitter blow for a player who only this season got back from a previous ACL setback.

Richmond

Stocks up: Rhyan Mansell had a terrific afternoon in Geelong, the hard-running Tiger racking up 22 disposals, eight marks, and slotting three goals to top his team in rating points (18.9).

Stocks down: In his first game back from a long hamstring layoff, Tigers young gun Sam Lalor re-injured it in the opening quarter against the Cats. It's simply brutal, and hard to watch happen. The No. 1 pick can't catch a break right now.

St Kilda

Stocks up: There's long been widespread commentary surrounding the 'boringness' of Ross Lyon-coached teams, but there are certainly a few reasons to be watching the Saints right now. The first one is 2024 mid-season pick up Max Hall, who was the highest-rated player on the ground (31.1 rating points) against the Hawks, the second one is out-of-contract star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, who racked up a whopping 43 disposals, and the third is second-gamer Alix Tauru who took one of the most eye-catching marks of the season and looks every bit a star of the future. They'll be alright, the Saints.

Stocks down: But it must be said, their kicking for goal was absolutely pathetic, the side left to lament a 10.14 scoreline against a team that had the same amount of scoring shots. the upset of the round was right there for the taking but unfortunately they just aren't polished enough where it matters most.

Sydney

Stocks up: It's a formidable task coming up against the Freo ruck par of Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson, but Brodie Grundy not only competed, but won the duel, and in the process, continues to put together a campaign which asks the All-Australian question. Putting Jackson on the back foot from the opening moments, Grundy kicked the opening major of the match, on his way to 33 hitouts, 20 disposals, 12 clearances, and five tackles. He was huge, and the Swans keep their finals hopes alive...

Stocks down: Have the Swans left their run too late? Yes, they had injuries, and yes, it was a slow start under a new coach, but the win over Fremantle shows they're once again able to compete for those spots around the 6-10 mark. Now 10th on the ladder, the Swans are still 12 points and percentage behind the team in ninth (Freo), and it's hard to see a side making that up unless the Dockers (or another side) really pack it in. Could be an 'almost' year for the Swans.

West Coast

Stocks up: We've loved what we've seen from two-gamer Jobe Shanahan. The young key forward showed glimpses against the Pies in Round 16 and proved against the Giants one week later he has what it takes to be a regular contributor at the top level, finishing with two majors from five marks and 14 disposals.

Stocks down: We get the need to try different things and give youth a shot, but is Tim Kelly's new forward role with midfield rotations really getting the best out of him? He starred at the Cats, he starred in his early Eagles days, and everyone knows what he can do at his best. We just wish we could see it more often.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: With North Melbourne hanging around and keeping touch in the first half, it was largely Tom Liberatore (27 disposals, 10 tackles, six clearances, and two goals) in his 250th game and Aaron Naughton (five goals from nine marks and 14 disposals) who helped the Dogs break away and secure the big win. For Libba, in his milestone, he kicked two goals in a match for the first time since Round 4, 2023! Nice time to pop up for a major!

Stocks down: Regardless of how dangerous they look at their best, their record against the top eight teams means there are going to be a lot of sceptics who keep the pressure on the club externally. The reality is Luke Beveridge's side is 1-6 against their fellow contenders, and they've got a huge test coming over the next two weeks with Adelaide and Brisbane their next two opponents. In late July, we'll know exactly who these Dogs are.