In Round 19 of the 2025 AFL season, Isaac Heeney went full Superman to help keep the Swans' finals hopes alive, and it was a good week to be named 'Voss'. But, one veteran continues to put himself in hot water. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Whose stocks are up and down after Round 19? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: It turns out Alex Neal-Bullen's move from the Demons to the Crows was one of the recruitments of the year. The hard-working forward often misses out on praise for getting down and dirty but it will be hard for anyone to ignore his performance against the Suns on Sunday afternoon. Neal-Bullen finished the game with a career-high 31 disposals, 12 score involvements, and three goals.

Stocks down: The finals drought is just about dead and buried. The Crows really should be looking to finish in the top four from here on out, with games against Port Adelaide, West Coast, and North Melbourne to come. They have a healthy percentage, and should be looking to press an advantage (and the pressure) on the Lions and Pies and aim for that home qualifying final.

Brisbane

Stocks up: He's unheralded in so many ways, but the longer the season goes, the more important Ryan Lester becomes in Chris Fagan's backline. The season-ending injury to Jack Payne earlier in the year left a big hole that they're trying to fill with Darcy Gardiner, but it's Lester who will need to -- and often does -- play above his height, the 32-year-old again terrific against the Bulldogs in wet conditions, recording game-highs in both intercept marks (four) and spoils (eight), and finishing with a 90% disposal efficiency.

Stocks down: Brisbane was able to withstand a fast finish from the Bulldogs, but their goal kicking accuracy and inability to put the game to bed almost cost them. The Lions had 20 more inside 50s (64-44) for the game and dominated the territory battle in the third term, but managed 3.7 to essentially keep the Dogs in the contest.

Carlton

Stocks up: Take a bow, Ashton Moir. The Blues had been absolutely desperate for a spark in recent weeks and it came in the form of little known Moir, who, in just his sixth game, snagged four majors in a narrow win over the Demons. Keep him in the side, Vossy!

Stocks down: It wasn't a good day to be one of Francis Evans' teeth! The Carlton forward left the game with one fewer than he started it with after wearing a nasty, high bump from Steven May, one that sent the Demons defender straight to the tribunal. Should be getting some serious weeks for that hit.

Collingwood

Stocks up: It's such a luxury to be able to shuffle the magnets and shift Nick Daicos to the half back line when things just aren't working in the midfield. The Brownlow Medal favourite racked up the Sherrin for fun against the Dockers, finishing the afternoon with 43 disposals, 28 kicks, and 778 metres gained. We're still not really sure what his best position is.

Stocks down: Two weeks ago it was Collingwood and then a gap to everyone else. Now, the Magpies are right back amongst the pack of about five teams, no longer head and shoulders clear of the field. Should we be worried about their premiership chances? Not overly, but things aren't as pretty as they once were...

Essendon

Stocks up: For the Bombers, the season has become about celebrating the little wins along the way, like the Liam McMahon story. Drafted by the Pies in 2020 before being delisted two season later, McMahon became one of the most damaging goalkickers in the VFL with Carlton, who passed on him during the most recent preseason supplemental selection period. The Bombers swooped in this year's mid-season draft and awarded the 23-year-old with his debut against the Giants, and his first goal -- which was Essendon's first of the night -- was a joy to watch.

Stocks down: It's hard to be too critical of the Bombers right now. A brutal injury list has absolutely derailed their season, and fielding a record-equalling 13th debutant tells you everything you need to know. If you want to overreact and criticise the club's direction, game plan, or ladder position, be our guest, but there are silver linings in this group, and plenty to work with looking ahead to 2026.

Fremantle

Stocks up: It was a game winning performance from young Dockers forward Patrick Voss, who made Collingwood captain Darcy Moore look pedestrian at the MCG. Voss, still just 22 years of age, booted a career-best six goals from his 12 disposals, consistently showing his forward craft and nous in what was unquestionably the club's biggest game of the season to date. There's so much to like about this guy and Essendon has to be asking how he slipped through their fingers.

Stocks down: It was a 'nearly' day for Shai Bolton. The mercurial Docker had chances to stamp himself on the game but ultimately wound up with 0.3 next to his name and just 14 touches. Not a horrid afternoon, by any stretch of the imagination, but certainly not a performance he'd love watching back.

Patrick Voss had a day out on the MCG. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: The Cats had a bunch of winners on Sunday afternoon. Jeremy Cameron extended his Coleman Medal lead with another bag of five goals, Max Holmes had the Sherrin on a string (again), and Ollie Dempsey starred on a wing. But nobody played a greater game than last year's finals hero, Shaun Mannagh. The 27-year-old was a menace against the Saints, booting three goals (and three behinds) from his 24 disposals, while also generating seven inside 50s.

Stocks down: Admittedly, Chris Scott didn't seem overly concerned, but subbing star defender Tom Stewart out through injury is never great. The five-time All-Australian left the game in the third quarter, the club citing knee soreness. With a game against the Kangaroos in Round 20, we'd be surprised if Stewart is playing.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: We gave the Suns their rightful plaudits last week. This week, however, we're doing nothing of the sort. A diabolical performance - another chapter in the 'one step forward, one step back' story of their existence so far.

Stocks down: A 10-goal loss always raises questions about a side's legitimacy, but this one by the Suns was particularly concerning. Damien Hardwick's team simply didn't show up on Sunday afternoon in a game that really should have been circled in their diaries for months. The Crows beat them up all over the ground and made them look anything but a side who wasn't just on track to play finals for the first time, but one that could actually make a deep finals run. Are we worried about Gold Coast? You bet we are. They're prone to the absolute shocker, and we just can't trust them it won't happen in September.

GWS

Stocks up: If he wasn't already, Tom Green must be on the All-Australian radar now. The hard-nosed Giants midfielder was immense at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night, picking up 30 disposals, 17 contested possessions, a whopping 16 clearances, eight score involvements, and kicking one goal in the 48-point win over the Bombers.

Stocks down: To anyone who doesn't think the Giants are a contender: what say you? The win, which was expected, put Adam Kingsley's team inside the top four only momentarily. They're entrenched in a top eight logjam and are in no way a certainty to even feature in September with tough matches against Sydney, the Western Bulldogs, and Gold Coast to come in their run home. But Jesse Hogan, Josh Kelly, and Sam Taylor are all expected to return next week, and anyone who watches footy can see how stacked they are on every line. Even if they don't play in a qualifying final, you just need to hit form at the right time and right now, the Giants are clicking.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: When Dylan Moore is firing, the Hawks look a far scarier side. In the latest Hawks-Power grudge match, it was Moore who ripped the game apart with 32 disposals and two goals. And how about Jarman Impey's performance? He had 26 disposals and three goals of his own, making a strong case for the three Brownlow votes.

Stocks down: Given the performances of the aforementioned Moore and Impey, the Hawks didn't really need Jai Newcombe to be at his absolute best, but a season-low 11 disposals and just two kicks for their main midfield man was a rare sight. Just to clarify, we're not worried about him at all.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Kysaiah Pickett very nearly single handedly beat Carlton on Saturday night at the MCG. Not only did he have 23 disposals and a game-high 11 score involvements, Pickett also booted five goals, making a strong case he deserves a maiden All-Australian blazer. Pickett has now kicked 35 goals for the season, only six short of his career high set in 2022.

Stocks down: Will Steven May ever learn? You can say he has great competitive spirit, but too often he crosses the line of what's acceptable on a footy field. Earlier this year, May came under fire for dishing out an unwanted spray to skipper Max Gawn. This week, May's hard, head-high bump on Carlton forward Francis Evans -- that led to him loosing a tooth -- has landed him in hot water and a date at the AFL tribunal. It was a very ordinary look and one that should be severely punished.

Francis Evans has been subbed out of the game following this incident involving Steven May.#AFLBluesDees pic.twitter.com/TmTKlkXZwD — AFL (@AFL) July 19, 2025

North Melbourne

Stocks up: He's not exactly a household name and hasn't played footy in over a year, but Brynn Teakle showed he is someone to persist with. The 25-year-old North ruck had the best game of his career on Saturday afternoon, going up against star Swan Brodie Grundy and holding his own with 17 disposals, 10 contested possessions, and a goal.

Stocks down: We hate to stick the boots into the next generation, but the Kangaroos just had too many no shows against Sydney. In fact, nine players finished the game with eight disposals or fewer, 10 of them had five or fewer kicks. We understand there is a development phase during any rebuild, but a little more lifting needs to be done by a number of young Roos if they're to ever become consistently competitive.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Given the heroics from some players (looking at Isaac Heeney in particular), it's hard to believe it was actually a Port player who had the highest rated game of the week according to Champion Data. Jordon Sweet's 42 hitouts, 22 dispoals, 10 clearances and a goal added up to a staggering 31 Rating Points, a career high, and the 10th best game of anyone this year!

Stocks down: It was a rough afternoon for Mani Liddy, who ended the game with just four disposals and a grim 'insufficient intent' free kick paid against him.

Richmond

Stocks up: There's plenty to work with for Adem Yze in terms of young talent, but we're going to give plaudits to Jonty Faull, who looked extremely lively in the forward line. He kicked 2.2 and gave away three direct goal assists in an impressive performance for a side without key forward veteran in Tom Lynch in the side. A big tick to Tim Taranto, too, whose 30 disposals and three goals will earn him the three votes.

Stocks down: Well, it's now just about official, the Tigers have avoided the wooden spoon in a year some pundits tipped them to go winless. It's been a hugely encouraging year for the yellow and black.

St Kilda

Stocks up: With all respect to Tom De Koning, St Kilda simply has to come to the party with a major, major offer to Nasaiah Wanganeen-Milera. His move from half back to the midfield has only increased his value -- significantly. He had 36 disposals, kicked two majors, had two direct goal assists, and 10 clearances. If the Saints let this drafted star walk back to South Australia on a higher offer, leaving money on the table, AND while chasing a ruck whose form has been patchy and has never really delivered to a $1.7 million level ... goodness, they might as well pack it up.

Stocks down: The Saints' ball use just wasn't as polished as the Cats and that may have been part of the difference in the end. Geelong's kicking efficiency hovered around the 75% mark for the match, while St Kilda's was 63%. Elsewhere, the Saints effort was there; the won some key stats including clearances, contested ball, and mark inside 50, just couldn't keep it clean to put the score on the board.

Sydney

Stocks up: Every now and then, Isaac Heeney will go and do something on the footy field that makes leaves your jaw on the floor, and Saturday's effort against North Melbourne was one of those outings. How's this for a stat line: 35 disposals, five goals, 13 clearances, a 584 metres gained. Not only did he manage 30.8 Rating Points (somehow still only second best for the round), his last quarter was the fourth best quarter played by anyone this year -- and it's the first time anyone has had 13 clearances and kicked five goals in a game (in the Champion Data era). Madness.

Stocks down: After a strong start to his AFL career at the Swans, Riley Bice has struggled to impact games in the same way he showed was possible earlier in the year. Subbed either in or out in four of his past five games, Bice was given the vest at three-quarter time on Saturday night with just six touches and 100 metres gained to his name. Perhaps a few weeks in the twos to rack up the footy and regain that signature dash is in order?

With his 30th disposal, Isaac Heeney snaps his FOURTH 🔥#AFLSwansNorth pic.twitter.com/6QkymdSPNu — AFL (@AFL) July 19, 2025

West Coast

Stocks up: It can't be anyone other than Harley Reid, whose value to both the Eagles, and any prospective trading partner, has risen significantly this past month. On a disappointing day for West Coast, Reid was a standout, booting two goals from 27 disposals. He also managed six clearances, six tackles, and had a game's second-best 455 metres gained. Did it all with not much help.

Stocks down: What's happened to Matt Owies? While he never set the world on fire at Carlton, he was a consistent 30-goal-a-year forward for his last two seasons in navy blue, but has barely fired a shot at his new club. He was again disappointing when he had his chances in front of the big sticks, booting 0.1 from two shots at 13 touches. His goal tally for 2025 so far? Single figures, a paltry 6 goals and eight behind. Is it as simple as a lack of supply? It can't be. He's 28 years old and should be firmly in his prime. Give him a spell, we reckon.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: In what proved to be another disappointing outing for the Dogs, Rhylee West stood up again to be a focal point up forward. Kicking four goals, including a clutch major to have the Dogs within a kick with just more than a minute on the clock. He's booted 29 goals in 2025, a superb return so far, and he's proven to be an excellent complement to the much-vaunted bigs in that forward 50

Stocks down: Another game against a top eight team, another loss. It's becoming to the same old story for Bevo's brave Bulldogs, who continue to tease against the poorer teams, but struggle against the contenders. With Fremantle's win over Collingwood having the Dockers two games clear of the Bulldogs, and Gold Coast having a win and game in hand, the Dogs' finals chances have taken a significant hit. Squeaky bum time.