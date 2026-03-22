AFL Stocks up, stocks down: Pull your head in Patty, big-money man's worst game ever

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Fremantle's Patrick Voss needs to pull his head in after copping an AFL misconduct fine, and a big-money star had the worst game of his career by far! Plus, the crazy Ben King stat you have to see to believe. Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 2.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Tom De Koning had a mare, but Ben King simply couldn't miss. ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: The defensive duo of Jordan Butts and Josh Worrell very nearly helped the Crows to an epic come-from-behind victory over the Bulldogs. The pair thwarted attacks all night long and kept the likes of Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton in check for much of the contest. The best part? Butts booting the first goal of his career in game 87!

Stocks down: He kicked a brilliant final quarter goal to put the Crows in front, but it was a far from spectacular night for Izak Rankine. In his return game from a lengthy suspension, Rankine struggled to impact and was part of an Adelaide midfield unit that was well beaten by their Bulldogs counterparts. We'll give him a pass as it was his first game since mid-August, but we'll be watching with interest next week against the Cats...

Brisbane

BYE

Carlton

BYE

Collingwood

BYE

Essendon

Stocks up: Nate Caddy continues to show why he's one of the most exciting young forwards in the game. Even in a heavy loss, he gave Bombers fans something to cling to, booting four goals and presenting as a constant threat. The talent is obvious and we saw glimpses last year, and he's backing it up again. Miss from point-blank range aside (yikes), he still looks like a future star... and you can't help but wonder what he'd look like in a stronger side.

Stocks down: It's hard to find positives in Essendon's overall direction right now. It's still early, but back-to-back heavy losses (62 points to Hawthorn, followed by 63 to Port Adelaide) paint a worrying picture of a side that simply isn't competitive. Things just won't get easier from here either if they can't find ways to compete, and serious questions are looming if they can't beat North Melbourne next week. To make matters worse, Mason Redman is now facing a suspected meniscus injury. Not ideal.

The Bombers have suffered back-to-back 10-goal defeats to begin the season. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Fremantle

Stocks up: It wasn't the best night at the office for Caleb Serong, who had young Dee Koltyn Tholstrup for company and was restricted to just 16 disposals, but it may have brought the best out of counterpart Andrew Brayshaw, who brought his own ball to Optus Stadium. The 26-year-old racked up a whopping 39 disposals and had 10 score involvements (including one huge goal from outside 50), but he was perhaps only upstaged by Shai Bolton, who dazzled with 32 disposals and two goals as the highest-rated player on the ground.

Stocks down: Key forward Jye Amiss ended the match as the lowest-rated player on the ground (-4.8), in fact, it was the lowest-rated game of his career. A sharpshooter when he entered the competition, Amiss didn't register a goal against the Demons and went at 40% disposal efficiency, just one week after kicking a goal from a lowly two kicks against Geelong. We know what he can do at his best, but right now he looks bereft of confidence. And Patrick Voss ... does it even need to be said? Making cry baby gestures at your opponent, rubbing his hair condescendingly? That would be a taunting foul in the NFL and a 15-yard penalty. These are grubby acts that don't need to be in the game, and it really should be an immediate free kick, as well as the $1000 fine for misconduct. Grow up.

Geelong

BYE

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Whether you think key forwards should have more to their arsenal, Ben King's value will continue to skyrocket because he simply does what he's paid to do: kick goals. The sought-after restricted free agent booted seven majors from eight kicks at the MCG, and from his 18 kicks in the 2026 season, 17 have been scoring shots.

Ben King doing Ben King things 👟



The Suns spearhead had a day out against the Tigers, but we've noticed a familiar trend... 👀

#AFLTigersSuns pic.twitter.com/6WnRbfFME7 — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) March 21, 2026

Stocks down: After back-to-back best on ground performances, star recruit Christian Petracca was struck down with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss several weeks. Petracca was once again dominating, this time against the lowly Tigers, before pulling up lame and ultimately being subbed out of the contest. The 2021 Norm Smith Medal winner will almost certainly miss his side's Round 4 clash against former side Melbourne.

GWS

Stocks up: Lachie Ash was simply outstanding, racking up 39 disposals, nine marks, 774 metres gained, nine score involvements, and eight intercepts in a dominant display. Ryan Angwin also impressed, shaking off a defensive role in the first half to find his own ball after the break, the classy left-footer finishing with 21 disposals and one goal at 85% efficiency.

Stocks down: The Giants' forward 50 connection was a major letdown, particularly in the second half. Despite controlling plenty of the ball, their entries going inside 50s were poor, often high, floaty kicks with little intent and lacking a clear target. For a forward line stacked with talent, it was a frustrating watch, conditions aside.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: If not for Jai Newcombe, the Hawks may not have completed the come-from-behind win over Sydney on Thursday evening. The star midfielder started slowly but hit top gear in a highly productive second half to finish the night with 31 disposals, nine clearances, seven score involvements, and a goal.

Stocks down: The Hawks did bank the four points, but its accuracy in front of the big sticks left plenty to be desired. Sam Mitchell's side finished the night 14.15 (99), compared to Sydney's ultra efficient 13.4 (82). Jack Gunston was a culprit, booting 4.4, though he did nail two crucial final term goals. Mabior Chol, Connor Macdonald, and Josh Weddle all registered multiple misses. On another night, this type of inaccuracy can cost you.

Melbourne

Stocks up: It's hard to say whether former Saint Jack Steele can truly offset the loss of premiership-winning duo Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca, but Dees fans must be buoyed by his start at life in the red and blue. Steele recorded equal game-highs in contested possessions (15) and pressure acts (25) against Freo, alongside his 31 disposals, nine clearances, nine tackles, and seven inside 50s. Fair play, Jack.

Stocks down: After such an impressive opening win, not backing it up, albeit against a strong side, felt like a minor step back. They didn't necessarily need to win, but at least show the same energy. Yes, the Dockers are a genuine contender, but the drop-off was still too noticeable. The challenge of staying 'up' after a big, emotional win is a real one, and it's one thing Steven King's side will want to try and master.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Despite the shock loss, Nick Larkey continues to be a major positive up forward, the captain booting six goals to take his tally to 10 across the first two games of the season. In the middle, Tristan Xerri was simply enormous, finishing as the highest-rated player (28.5 rating points) on the ground with 25 disposals, nine tackles, seven clearances, three intercept marks, and 46 hit-outs in a dominant performance around the ground.

Stocks down: This one stings, doesn't it, Kangas? After the Round 1 win over Port Adelaide had people fairly asking "are North back?", you had a chance to build real momentum, and instead produced a familiar collapse we've seen before. Leading by 30 points and then letting West Coast storm back, it really did feel like a case of same old, same old. There's still plenty of time this season, but it's the kind of loss that halts belief and raises old questions again, annoyingly.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Zak Butters (36 disposals and 771 metres gained), Jason Horne-Francis (26 and three goals), and Aliir Aliir (21 -- all kicks -- and 19 marks), were all superb in the big win, but another big takeaway might be Jack Lukosius. This is exactly the form the Power hoped for when they brought him in last year, three goals from 16 disposals and 10 marks, showing just how important he can be when fully fit and firing.

Stocks down: There's concern around Connor Rozee, who limped off during the third quarter and didn't return. The Power captain appeared to hurt his left hamstring while lunging in a tackle, with some early talk also pointing to possible nerve-related pain in the glute area. Whatever the exact diagnosis, it didn't look good.

Connor Rozee is helped off the ground after injuring his leg against the Bombers. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: Jayden Short has been a standout across the Tigers' first two games and continues to provide crucial stability in a young side. After being one of their best against Carlton last week, he backed it up with a huge performance against the Suns and deserves his plaudits -- 33 disposals, including 27 kicks, 13 marks, and a massive 730 metres gained. His experience and composure proves invaluable in an otherwise still-developing Richmond lineup.

Stocks down: Speaking of experience, the Tigers have been dealt a blow with injuries to key leaders Tom Lynch and Toby Nankervis who both suffered hamstring issues against the Suns and now look set for time on the sidelines. For a young Richmond side, losing two pillars like that is far from ideal.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Plenty to like in the narrow result. Jack Sinclair (31 disposals, nine marks) and Darcy Wilson (22 disposals, 531 metres gained) were both massive, and Callum Wilkie was immense in defence, recording a game-high 11 intercepts. But we have to talk about that Mason Wood goal. His outrageous drop punt from the 50-metre boundary line junction at a crucial stage midway through the final term was just pure class. In a game decided by just four points, that was a huge play.

Stocks down: The Saints' rucks left goals out there in an almost costly way, Tom De Koning (0.3) and Rowan Marshall (0.2) simply couldn't hit the side of a barn door. In fact, De Koning's Rating Points for the match (-10.1, but crucially -15.7 for ball use) is his lowest return for his career, while his disposal efficiency was a game-worst 19%! He really needs to clean up his disposal, it's the part of his game that continually lets him down. We're not going too hard on the next guy, but Mattaes Phillipou hasn't quite hit his straps yet. Yes, his time on ground was very low (57%) against the Giants, but eight disposals isn't the impact St Kilda needs from a player of his talent. The potential is obvious and widely acknowledged, but now it's about actually producing.

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Sydney

Stocks up: One could certainly argue the stocks of both Isaac Heeney and Errol Gulden are soaring, after both Swans stars missed the clash against Hawthorn through injury, but we already knew their importance to this team. Brodie Grundy was arguably his side's best player on the night, finishing with a game-high 18 contested possessions, 29 hitouts, and a goal.

Stocks down: He was arguably the biggest marquee signing of the offseason but Charlie Curnow hasn't exactly lived up to the hype through three games and struggled to have a positive impact against the Hawks. The former Blue was targeted 11 times but clunked just two marks and seemed more interested in wrestling with opponents than working for the Sherrin. Five goals through three games isn't horrendous production, but you expect more from a two-time Coleman Medal winner who should be in the prime of his career.

West Coast

Stocks up: What a win, and what a statement! Widely tipped for the wooden spoon, that spirited comeback will do wonders for belief. The young core led by Harley Reid (who was epic with 30 disposals) showed serious promise, with Milan Murdock, Willem Duursma, Jobe Shanahan, and Cooper Duff-Tytler all having moments, while veterans Jamie Cripps and Elliot Yeo stood up when it mattered in front of the big sticks. From 30 points down early to 17-point winners, that's a result to savour.

Stocks down: Nope, not this week. Seriously. After everything West Coast fans have sat through over the past year and more, they've earned a break from this section of the column. Bank the win, enjoy the moment, and soak it all in, because there'll be tougher days ahead!

Elliot Yeo from the boundary after the siren and both sides are fired up 👀#AFLEaglesNorth pic.twitter.com/2VMiATt39y — AFL (@AFL) March 22, 2026

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Joel Freijah. Marcus Bontempelli. Bailey Williams. Half of the Bulldogs' stocks are rising. But how could it be anyone other than Oskar Baker, who was the unlikely hero in his side's tight win over the Crows on Friday evening. Baker booted the opening goal of the game and then concluded proceedings with a brilliant snap from the pocket. He finished his night with three goals for just the second time in his career.

Stocks down: The Bulldogs are 3-0 and looking just about flag favourites and yet superstar key forward Sam Darcy, a man some believe is the No. 1 player in the competition, is yet to hit top gear. Darcy managed just one goal against Adelaide and had only five kicks. The big man has also taken just three contested marks through the opening three games. Last year he averaged over three contested marks per outing!