AFL Stocks up, stocks down: 'Grubby, digusting' act deserves weeks; Shana-hang time!

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In Round 3 of the AFL, it was groundhog day for Michael Voss and the Blues, and Tristan Xerri's 'grubby act' deserves a harsh punishment, but the West Coast Eagles' kids showed up. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

It was groundhog day for Michael Voss, but the Eagles' youngsters stood tall for a huge win in Adelaide. ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: We're loving what we're seeing from Josh Rachele, whose switch into the midfield is seeing him record some very effective numbers three matches into the season. The 22-year-old was playing dry weather footy in the wet on Thursday night, clean and creative when others couldn't be, finishing with 31 disposals, 13 contested possessions, seven clearances, and one goal.

Stocks down: You really can't fault the effort from this side. Facing the Cats, on the road, without three of the club's most senior figures, the Crows took the game down to the wire and were arguably denied victory by yet another controversial umpiring call that went against them. That's now FIVE in the last four years, if you're counting...

Brisbane

Stocks up: When the Saints went up by four points in the final term after a Mitch Owens goal, everything completely changed, and it happened on the back of Brisbane's epic midfield going to another level. Will Ashcroft had 16 disposals, Jarrod Berry 10, Lachie Neale had nine and four clearances, while Josh Dunkley was also heavily involved with nine of his own. Sometimes, the cream just rises to the top.

Stocks down: Brisbane will unfortunately be left undermanned even further in defence next week after injuries to Noah Answerth (concussion) and Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) mean more changes will need to be made to the makeshift backline that is already without skipper Harris Andrews for one more match.

The Lions surged away in the final quarter. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: Where would the Blues be without Jacob Weitering? One of the game's best defenders, he was again massive on Sunday afternoon, and it's more than his 17 disposals, six marks, and 11 intercept possessions suggest, the two-time best and fairest winner and 2024 All-Australian killing contests endlessly and saving his side on countless occasions. He looks to have a great partner in crime emerging in Harry Dean, too, though it was disappointing to see the youngster be carried from the field after landing heavily in a contest in the final term.

Stocks down: Where do you even begin? Another game that appeared to be in hand ended in utter heartbreak as the Blues coughed up a 43-point lead to the Demons at the MCG. Coach Michael Voss seems void of answers and refuses to take accountability for his side's frequent fadeouts. The on-field leaders again failed to stand up and halt the opposition's momentum. The fans deserve so much more.

READ: Connolly: Why it's too soon for the Blues to sack Michael Voss

Collingwood

Stocks up: How good is Nick Daicos?! Seriously, give this man all six Brownlow Medal votes. Daicos couldn't be contained on Friday night, running rings around the Giants as the Magpies won their second game of the year. The star midfielder was prolific, winning 36 disposals, 12 contested possessions, and six clearances, as well as having 12 inside 50s and 770 metres gained. Oh yeah, he also piled on two goals.

Stocks down: More injuries. It's been somewhat of a worrying theme in 2026... Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore is now set to miss up to four weeks with hamstring and knee issues, while Scott Pendlebury began the second half on the pine and was later ruled out of the game with Achilles tightness, though the club is confident the veteran will only miss the Round 4 clash in Brisbane.

Essendon

Stocks up: You'd be foolish to buy stocks in this team right now. Yes, we know, Nate Caddy absolutely has a bright future, as does Isaac Kako, it was great to see the classy Jacob Farrow debut, and exciting prospect Sullivan Robey booted four goals from 22 disposals in the VFL to ensure he's not far away from a first senior game. But it's still grim stuff for a club that hasn't sung the song since last May.

Stocks down: See above. We're not gonna repeat ourselves. This club is in dire straits.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Josh Treacy, take a bow! Fremantle's No. 1 key forward has emerged as one of the game's best across the past few seasons now and so it's no surprise when he dominates games the way he did on Saturday, but it's a performance the Dockers would love to see more of if they are to truly contend in 2026. Treacy booted four goals from a whopping 12 marks and 16 disposals, and had 11 score involvements, too, bettered only by midfield maestro Caleb Serong.

Stocks down: There have been many footy fans and pundits jump off the Shai Bolton train in recent times ... and they might want to jump back aboard sooner rather than later. The two-time premiership player has rediscovered his devastating form in the early part of 2026. On Saturday afternoon he torched his former side, racking up 33 touches and over 500 metres gained.

Josh Treacy kicked four goals for the Dockers. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: There's the 2025 Bailey Smith form! The Cats star was back to his best at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night, notching a whopping 40 disposals, 16 contested possessions, and six clearances, and almost 800 metres gained. But what we loved most was his defensive work, laying 10 tackles on a wet and windy night in Geelong.

Stocks down: It wasn't exactly great conditions for Jeremy Cameron to strut his stuff, but last year's runaway Coleman Medal winner was held goalless for the second time in three games (dating back to last year's Grand Final loss to Brisbane where he suffered a broken arm). Are alarm bells ringing? Obviously not. But this type of lean patch for such a superstar of the game is, if nothing else, slightly notable.

Gold Coast

BYE

GWS

Stocks up: The action on the field was underwhelming, but massive kudos to the cheer squad, and whoever came up with the Giants' banner on Friday night. More of this, please!

This is great stuff from the Giants. pic.twitter.com/Q1E07dyR9W — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshMedia) March 28, 2026

Stocks down: It's fair to say it was a night to forget for Jesse Hogan. The 2024 Coleman Medal winner wasn't just held goalless against the Magpies on Friday evening, but managed just four kicks at 50% efficiency, didn't lay a tackle, and didn't win a single contested ball. Granted, it's still early days, but through four games this season Hogan is averaging just 1.25 goals and seven disposals per game, down from almost three majors and over 10 touches per game in 2025.

Hawthorn

BYE

Melbourne

Stocks up: When the Blues were winning by 43 points and the Dees were looking hapless, it was Kysaiah Pickett who stood alone as the only spark Steven King's side had. And when the red and blue were mounting a huge second-half fightback, who was at the centre of it all? Still Pickett, who was dangerous all day, and finished with a colossal stat-line of 33 disposals, 10 inside 50s, 10 score involvements, six clearances, 834 metres gained, and one memorable late goal.

Stocks down: They were the Demons' two big bright spots in their Round 1 win over St Kilda just a couple of weeks ago, booting nine goals. But the pair of Brody Mihocek (1.3 against the Blues) and Jacob van Rooyen (0.1) have kicked just two goals between them since that day! In fact, they were the two lowest-rated players on the ground on Sunday, van Rooyen -3, and the former Pie -5.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: What a brilliant game that was by youngster Finn O'Sullivan, who wore Essendon star Zach Merrett like a glove all night at stoppages and then worked off him to win his own ball and have an influence on the game himself. The 19-year-old not only restricted Merrett to 10 disposals (his lowest count in eight years!), he picked up 24 disposals, eight marks, six score involvements and five inside 50s to finish as one of the most influential players on the ground.

Stocks down: Grotty. Grubby. Disgusting. Unacceptable. Foul. Deplorable. Dirty. Whatever word you want to use, it's an accurate way to describe Tristan Xerri's act of wiping blood on Andrew McGrath's face. The North Melbourne ruckman has been charged with serious misconduct by the MRO and has a visit with the AFL Tribunal awaiting him for the offence, and whatever the sanction ends up being, it's not something we want to see in our game.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Kane Farrell (25 disposals, seven marks, and 758 metres gained) had a terrific game off half back, while young key forward Jack Whitlock looks to have a fair bit of ability as a future prospect, showing aerial dominance on Sunday afternoon and finishing with three goals from 10 disposals and five marks. He's one to watch closely this season as he continues to progress with game time.

Stocks down: He's a gun, so this is harsh. But we, and most in the footy world, have high expectations of Jason Horne-Francis every time he steps onto the field. It's why we want to see more from him than 18 disposals. He kicked a crucial last-quarter goal, but when the equally-as-explosive Harley Reid puts in a near-best-on-ground performance and outduels the Port Adelaide star, it does make you wonder if he could have done that little bit more.

Richmond

Stocks up: Tim Taranto was Richmond's best in the tough, wet conditions, finishing with 24 disposals, 13 contested possessions, 10 tackles, and two goals, most effective especially when the Tigers were just six points adrift at the main break.

Stocks down: No offence to Campbell Gray (five hitouts), Mykelti Lefau (two), and Ben Miller (two), but they ain't rucks. The Tigers, without Toby Nankervis (out six weeks with a hamstring) and backups Tom Sims (injured) and Samson Ryan (returning through the VFL) really struggled at the contest, with Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy feasting at Optus Stadium. It's a grim situation at Punt Road right now, and this is a team whose mids need all the help they can get.

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St Kilda

Stocks up: There's hardly a better defender in the game right now than Callum Wilkie, who was immense against arguably the most talent-laden forward line in the AFL. Wilkie had Logan Morris for most of the night and despite the young Lion booting two goals, you have to give the chocolates to the 30-year-old defender, who finished with 24 disposals, nine marks (four intercepts), a game-high 13 intercept possessions, and six spoils.

Stocks down: There's a bit to like about this group, sure, but St Kilda's record after four games still reads 1-3, which is far from ideal given the lofty hopes the club -- and many people externally -- had for 2026. It's still early, there's more than 20 weeks to go, and they've lost to three pretty good teams it must be said, so there's no need to overreact yet. But they'd wanna start winning soon...

Sydney

BYE

West Coast

Stocks up: Once again so many of the Eagles' youngsters who shone in the club's second straight win, but it was Jobe Shanahan and Jake Waterman who stood tallest at Adelaide Oval. Shanahan, just 19, shows poise well above his years and impacted the game at both ends, none more than when he took a massive pack mark in the back line to all but save the game with just over a minute remaining, while the more experienced Waterman booted four goals to take his season tally to eight in three matches.

Stocks down: Elliot Yeo's start to the season had been flying right under the radar and his quality was again obvious early against the Power (he finished as the 11th-highest rated player on the ground despite just 35% game time), but the veteran unfortunately left the ground with a groin injury and didn't reappear after half time. After many injury-riddled seasons now, it would be an unfortunate blow if he's to miss multiple weeks.

Western Bulldogs

BYE