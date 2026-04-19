Stocks up, stocks down: The Coleman race is wide open; stars have stinkers

In Round 6 of the AFL, last year's Coleman Medal winner reminded the comp he's still the No. 1 forward in the league, while the Wizard wowed the crowds at Marvel. But one star free agent didn't do his contract negotiations any favours. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Stocks up: Age really is just a number. Taylor Walker, who turns 36 this week, was huge in the gutsy win over St Kilda, booting five goals from 12 disposals and seven marks. Like other seasoned veterans around the league, Tex is genuinely defying age and is still the match-winner he's always been. So if you thought this was gonna be a 'changing of the guard' type of season, think again, because Walker clearly still has a major role to play.

Stocks down: There are bigger things than footy. It was an emotional week for the Crows following the passing of Jordan Dawson's brother Jaryd in the lead-up to their clash with St Kilda. A tribute at the 12-minute mark saw a display on the scoreboard and the crowd rise in applause in a touching moment of respect and unity. Given the circumstances, no stocks have fallen, we just have admiration for Adelaide's ability to come together and get the job done.

Stocks up: It was a down day for the reigning premiers, who fell to 3-3 with the loss to the Demons on Sunday, but Charlie Cameron was a bright spark in defeat. Three goals, including an opportunistic pounce and turnover in the first term, and a spectacular dashing solo effort late in the fourth to keep the Lions within a kick with a few minutes left.

Stocks down: There's a lot of talk about Zac Bailey's future, and whether he remains a Lion long term. Well, his efforts on Sunday won't endear him to the fans. Seeming disinterested at times, he managed just 14 disposals and zero tackles from nearly 90% game time, kicking 0.2. It's not like he's not getting time on the ball either; he had nine centre bounce attendances, yet just looked off the pace as his side went down.

Carlton

Stocks up: For all the heartache Carlton fans must be feeling through the first six matches of 2026, how nice is it watching Harry Dean in defence? The No. 3 draft pick from last year just has such an assured presence in the backline for the Blues, taking marks with confidence, standing up under pressure, and using his left foot with dare and composure. He's a beauty, and will be an important piece in that back six for many years to come.

Stocks down: Keeping it to the on-field after a difficult off-field weekend, Carlton's midfield leaders have a lot to answer for. Up 18 points at three-quarter time, the Blues' prime midfielders just couldn't stem the flow of Collingwood centre clearances and goals, with Nick Daicos in particular taking over. Sure, Michael Voss gets a lot of the blame for yet another loss in the same way, but Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra, and others -- what was the plan?!

READ: Blues living the never-ending nightmare after the same loss, again

Collingwood

Stocks up: Harry Perryman has been an unsung hero since arriving at Collingwood, and given the match-winning exploits of Nick Daicos, the former Giant's game has again flown right under the radar. The defensive-minded 27-year-old finished with 27 disposals, 11 marks, six intercepts, and six inside 50s from the back half, and constantly put his body on the line in the win over the Blues.

Stocks down: The Pies' ball movement is still an issue, and this win only puts paper over cracks. In the last two weeks, against Fremantle and then Carlton, Craig McRae's side has gone +30 in the inside 50 department -- 119 for and 89 against -- which is a seriously strong number. But they're ranked 18th for inside 50 retention, and 18th for shots per inside 50. It's easy to think that's a personnel issue, but the slow possession game style means the forward line isn't getting great looks in what is constantly a congested 50.

Essendon

Stocks up: That's one of Darcy Parish's best games in a long, long time, the 2021 All-Australian helping himself to 30 disposals, 15 contested possessions, 11 clearances, and 10 inside 50s against the Suns. We're also loving what we're seeing from second-gamer Sullivan Robey, who was a bolter in last year's draft but has shown us why, slotting two big goals on Saturday and possessing all the traits you want in a dynamic mid-forward of the future.

Sullivan Robey roosts one from outside 50 for his first AFL goal and LOVES it 🙌#AFLSunsDons pic.twitter.com/eg50sqoq6a — AFL (@AFL) April 18, 2026

Stocks down: It's more unfortunate news for key defender Jordan Ridley, who didn't return after three-quarter time after experiencing calf tightness. Scans have confirmed a low-grade strain, which means he'll miss the Anzac Day clash against Collingwood in a big blow, but it's also poor timing with the Bombers looking so much more settled with his experience and aerial prowess down there alongside Ben McKay and Zach Reid.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Josh Treacy stole the early-season headlines through one month of footy as the star of that Fremantle forward line. But on Sunday, that forward 50 belonged to Jye Amiss, whose stocks just keep on rising after we put the spotlight on him following his four-disposal effort in Round 1. Against the Eagles, Amiss booted a whopping five goals, had 11 score involvements, and took a club-record nine marks inside 50, surpassing club great Matthew Pavlich. Fair effort!

Stocks down: The clear, No. 1 Reid in the west? It might not be so clear... Harley or Murphy? You take it each fan base is happy with their lot, but Murphy really is a star already for the Dockers. He had 26 touches, three direct goal assists, six clearances. What an asset.

Jye Amiss kicked five goals for the Dockers. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

READ: The Coleman Medal leaderboard for 2026

Geelong

Stocks up: He's baaaack! Jeremy Cameron has produced his best performance of the year after an interrupted start to 2026, booting 10 goals in a Friday night masterclass against the Bulldogs. The Geelong spearhead had nine with just seconds remaining in the game, but snagged a late mark in the pocket, played on, and snapped his tenth as time expired. It's his biggest bag since he kicked 11 against North Melbourne in Round 20, last year. Maybe he's still a chance for back-to-back Coleman Medals?

10 GOALS FOR JEREMY CAMERON! pic.twitter.com/So0V5UOTWM — 7AFL (@7AFL) April 17, 2026

Stocks down: Just about the only bad news for the Cats is the discovery of an ACL tear to Gryan Miers, who didn't play in the win over the Dogs. He was left out of the team, mostly as a precaution with knee soreness, but doctors picked up the ACL damage throughout the week.

READ: The Coleman Medal leaderboard for 2026

Gold Coast

Stocks up: As gallant as the Bombers were, we still can't help but marvel at the duo of Matt Rowell and Christian Petracca after that win. Rowell finished with 35 disposals, 17 contested possessions, and 11 score involvements, while Petracca kicked three goals from 25 disposals in a powerful display in his return game from a hamstring injury. We're yet to see them combine with Noah Anderson, too, who missed the clash with an appendix issue. Ominous signs for opponents moving forward...

Stocks down: The Suns are 4-2, but how much stock can we really put into their form? Outside of their Opening Round demolition of Geelong in the wet, their wins have come against Richmond, West Coast, and now a plucky Essendon side that had its chances. For a team stacked with talent, the resume still isn't enticing, and it seems upcoming clashes with Hawthorn and GWS are going to give us a much clearer read on them.

GWS

Stocks up: Clayton Oliver has wasted no time making his mark at the Giants. With Tom Green sidelined by an ACL injury, we've already seen Oliver step up as Adam Kingsley's primary inside midfielder, but he just keeps on thriving. His performance against the Swans was outstanding, finishing with 37 disposals, 18 contested possessions, and nine clearances in a complete midfield display. He's grabbed the opportunity with both hands and it's great to see.

Stocks down: It's not panic stations just yet, but the Giants are flirting with danger sitting at 2-4 after six rounds. The margin for error is going to really shrink with every passing week, which is what makes the upcoming fixture (North Melbourne, Gold Coast, Essendon, and West Coast) an incredibly important opportunity. These are games they should win (well, at least three of them are), and if they drop one or two unexpectedly, that's when seasons can quietly slip away before you even realise it.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: It's a big tick for the Hawks' forward line this week, which had some stars missing, and it was led by the electric Nick Watson. The young gun lit up Marvel Stadium with five goals from 13 disposals, continuing his rise as one of the most watchable players in the league, and putting himself firmly in early All-Australian conversations. Mitch Lewis also kept his strong form rolling, finishing with three goals from 15 disposals and seven marks as he continues to impose himself more each week in a contract year.

Stocks down: Hawthorn stars James Sicily and Dylan Moore have been suspended for respective gut punches on Port Adelaide's Logan Evans, ruling the key pair out of facing Gold Coast. Off the ball, needless, costly, deserved.

READ: The Coleman Medal leaderboard for 2026

Melbourne

Stocks up: How nice is it knowing Harvey Langford is on your team for the next 12 years? Sure, he's not perfect -- he needs to work on his polish disposing of the footy -- but you can't knock his work rate, endeavour and passion. He hits the scoreboard often, having now kicked eight goals in his last four starts, and can play multiple positions. He had 27 disposals, two goal assists, five inside 50s, and kicked three majors himself. Big day for the 20-year-old.

Stocks down: They were some concerning scenes around Harrison Petty. After a turnover from a kick-in, Petty immediately went to ground looking dazed and distressed, later reporting blurred vision. Coach Steven King confirmed post-game the club is investigating possible delayed onset concussion from an earlier incident. Teammates quickly rallied around him before he was assisted from the field and ruled out for the final quarter. A scary moment, and the priority now is his health.

Harvey Langford celebrates a goal with Daniel Turner. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Cam Zurhaar in the backline? What? It was a major surprise for onlookers, but a pleasant one, the usually-powerful forward fitting in seamlessly with his new back six and registering 23 disposals, 11 marks, six intercept possessions, and 658 metres gained. It was only the Tigers, but it looks an inspired move by Alastair Clarkson albeit off just a one-game sample size. Clarko made the same magnet switch with Luke Parker at the start of the season, and the former Swan has clearly been one of his side's best players this season across half-back.

Stocks down: Getting carried away is possibly the worst thing anyone associated with North Melbourne can do right now. Fans, players, anyone. Fifth on the ladder with a 4-2 record? Fantastic. Playing a good brand of footy? Brilliant. The club's best record in 10 years? Amazing. Serious momentum heading into a Round 7 clash against the Giants? Again, yes. Enjoy it, but here are the wins: Port Adelaide, Essendon, Carlton, Richmond, with a loss to West Coast in there. There's still a bit to prove, and we hope they still do that, but they've mostly beaten who they should without setting the world on fire. Talk to us in 10 weeks' time.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: His first game of the season may have left plenty to be desired, but Jason Horne-Francis is now back to his devastating best. Against the Hawks, he had 28 disposals, 500 metres gained, seven score involvements, and two goals. In the five games since that season opener against the Kangaroos, Horne-Francis is averaging two goals per outing. Elite stuff from the star midfielder.

Stocks down: Mitch Georgiades had an opportunity to win the game for Port on Saturday night after taking a mark inside 50 in the dying stages against the Hawks. Was it a simple chance? Absolutely not. He was 45 metres out on a 45-degree angle. But had he kicked it, and the Power hung on to win, his stocks would be soaring. So it's only fair that a miss, which resulted in Port losing back-to-back games, has his stocks falling.

Richmond

Stocks up: It'll be easy to gloss over the performance of Jack Ross as Richmond fell to yet another loss, this time by 75 points. Ross had 26 disposals, 18 contested possessions (the most of his career), eight clearances, and two goals. You can't really ask for much more than that.

Stocks down: What's the absolute last thing the battling Tigers needed? Injuries. Adem Yze's side lost three players to injury during Sunday afternoon's belting at the hands of the Kangaroos. Acting captain Tim Taranto (concussion), Sam Banks (dislocated shoulder) and Maurice Rioli Jr (hamstring) all exited the contest as the Tigers fell to 0-6 -- the club's worst start since 2010.

St Kilda

Stocks up: This could be one of the only times a key defender whose direct opponent bags five goals would see their stocks rise, but that's the type of season Callum Wilkie is having. Sometimes, you just have to accept the reality that some forwards, like Taylor Walker, will find a way to hit the scoreboard and have an impact, but Wilkie's brick wall-like negating, 31 disposals, 16 intercept possessions, 12 marks (eight intercepts), nine rebound 50s, seven spoils, and five contested defensive one-on-one contests for no defeats is worth nothing but applause.

Stocks down: Losing the centre clearance battle 18-10 is pretty inexcusable against a hardly-threatening group that consisted largely of Josh Rachele, James Peatling, first-gamer Charlie Edwards, and Sam Berry. Worse than that? Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera being hidden from that area of the ground and having just one CBA in the final quarter. Get your guns around the ball, Ross, and keep them there.

Sydney

Stocks up: The Swans' run and carry was on full display against the Giants, led by Nick Blakey and Justin McInerney. Blakey was exceptional off half-back, racking up 34 disposals, 882 metres gained, eight rebound 50s, and a game-high 20.5 rating points in a trademark performance. McInerney is clearly putting together a career-best season and that continued on Friday night, finishing with 26 disposals and two goals. He hasn't dipped below 23 touches all year and has hit the scoreboard in every game -- he's in a serious vein of form and is impacting in a big way.

Stocks down: This might sound strange given their form, but it's the timing. Right now, Sydney look unbeatable, but we've seen this movie before. In 2024, they stormed to a 13-1 record after 14 matches before dropping five of the next six and losing their aura late in the season, despite still making the Grand Final. It's only Round 6, and that's the concern. The Swans will be hoping they can sustain this level and avoid a similar mid-to-late season drop-off.

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West Coast

Stocks up: Doesn't Reuben Ginbey punch above his weight class in defence? Just 191cm tall, he plays tall (and small at times) as a key pillar in the West Coast defence, and kept Josh Treacy quiet in the derby on Sunday. A game-high four intercept marks as well 16 disposals at 94% efficiency -- it was a great outing for the 21-year-old.

Stocks down: Against good teams, you need to nail your chances to be in with a sniff, just ask the Bombers, who led the Suns at half time up on the Gold Coast. But 5.11 from the Eagles isn't going to keep them in the game against the Dockers, and Jake Waterman was the biggest culprit with a frustrating 1.4.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: On a dirty night, Ryley Sanders continues to show improvement in a career-best year. The 21-year-old had another 25 disposals, five clearances, and four tackles as he was thrown between the centre bounce and wing throughout the clash. He's come into his own this year; he's averaging 25 touches and 4.5 clearances a game, up from 19 and 1.5 in 2025.

Stocks down: Injuries are awful, aren't they? The Bulldogs' premiership hopes have taken a massive hit after a disastrous night in Geelong. Aside from the 75-point loss, injuries to Sam Darcy (what looks to be a serious knee injury), Tom Liberatore (another head knock and concussion), and defensive pair James O'Donnell and Rory Lobb (both hamstrings) hurt. What have the Dogs got in the face of a sudden injury crisis? Does Tim English return? They face Sydney next week, at Marvel on Thursday night.