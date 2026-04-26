Stocks up, stocks down: The crazy stats behind Pendles' Anzac Medal-winning performance

Open Extended Reactions

In Round 7 of the 2026 AFL season, Scott Pendlebury set records, and Kysaiah Pickett is giving All-Australian selectors unnecessary headaches, but a future Hall of Famer had a stinker. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: Full respect to Jordan Dawson. After missing last week's win over the Saints following the tragic loss of a family member, the Crows skipper returned with a really strong, admirable performance. His second-quarter goal -- followed by an emotional embrace with Taylor Walker -- was a moment that said it all. Dawson finished with 28 disposals, eight marks and two goals, with coach Matthew Nicks praising his courage. He was clearly Adelaide's best in the loss, finishing with a game-high 27.2 rating points.

Chris Fagan and the Lions get around Jordan Dawson post-match ❤️#AFLLionsCrows pic.twitter.com/dG0ZuPzRGG — AFL (@AFL) April 26, 2026

Stocks down: It wasn't a great day for Tex Walker, who struggled to make an impact. The veteran forward finished with just two disposals and one goal from his only kick, spending the final quarter on the bench and playing just 51% game time. You still expect more from a player of his calibre. The loss leaves the Crows at 3-4, with a big Showdown looming next week.

Brisbane

Stocks up: That was a massive effort from Lachie Neale, who went into beast mode through the midfield with 42 disposals, 13 marks, and 11 score involvements in a complete performance. It was also the best of Zac Bailey this season after an inconsistent start (and a whack in last week's Stocks!), the in-demand free agent delivering with three goals from 29 touches, nine marks, and seven clearances.

Stocks down: Is this the end of Lincoln McCarthy the forward? The 32-year-old has built his reputation on high marks and epic goals inside 50, but against Adelaide he was redeployed as a lockdown defender, playing largely on Izak Rankine. The star Crow had his moments early, but McCarthy more than held his own and didn't look out of place, finishing with 23 disposals, seven intercepts, and 12 marks.

Carlton

Stocks up: With no Harry McKay (concussion), many Carlton fans wondered where the focal point would be in the forward line. Enter Brodie Kemp. Undersized in the grand scheme of things, Kemp was excellent, flying for marks, leading well, and winning the battle against Brennan Cox. Kemp ended with four goals, but it really should have been five. Let's see if he can maintain this form with McKay back in the side this week.

Stocks down: How many more changes will Lewis Young get before Wade Derkson is thrown the keys to the backline? While defensively he's usually fine, with the ball, his decision making remains suspect, and his execution below average. Good depth, but certainly not what the Blues want as a long-term option.

Collingwood

Stocks up: How can it not be Scott Pendlebury? The veteran turned back the clock in front of 92,000+ spectators with 43 disposals, 10 marks, and a whopping 18 score involvements, breaking his personal disposals record and claiming a fourth Anzac Day Medal -- the most of any player. At 38, and just two games shy of the all-time games record, his class was simply unmatched. In a scrappy, error-ridden first half, Pendlebury's poise, composure, and skill stood out for four quarters as he completely toyed with Essendon. It's the highest disposal tally recorded by any player in their 300th game or beyond since 1999, surpassing the previous mark of 41 held by Craig Bradley, Scott West, Tyson Edwards, and Gary Ablett. More remarkable? There have been 30 instances of a player with at least 18 score involvements since 2004, and Pendlebury is the only one aged over 30 to do it.

Stocks down: It feels harsh to find a negative in a 77-point win, but this one transcends the result. Spare a thought for Reef McInnes, who suffered a cruel setback in the VFL on Friday. In his fourth VFL game back from the ACL injury he sustained in the Round 2 AFL win last year, McInnes tore the ACL in his other knee. Just devastating news for the young Pie.

Scott Pendlebury speaks after being presented the Anzac Medal. Photo by Craig Dooley/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Essendon

Stocks up: Archie Roberts was clearly Essendon's best, racking up a mammoth 42 disposals and 707 metres gained in the defeat. It takes the young Bomber's season average to 32.14, which is actually an incredible 38.5 in his past four matches. The 20-year-old has all the traits to be a star of the competition for a long time, his ability to find, win, and use the footy out of the backline a serious weapon even in a struggling outfit.

Stocks down: Brad Scott said it himself after the game: the Bombers just didn't handle the occasion at all. "We weren't able to handle the occasion, we weren't able to handle Collingwood's pressure and then, even worse, we weren't able to stand up under perceived pressure that wasn't even there," the Essendon coach said after the game. And it was visible, too, wild skill errors, needless fumbles, turnovers, and an inability to win the ball at the coalface for large periods telling the story. After three weeks of much more, respectable efforts, that's a really disappointing one from the red and black.

READ: Anzac Day reality check -- once again, Essendon's problem is its leaders

Fremantle

Stocks up: There wasn't too much separating the two teams on Saturday night, and Shai Bolton was the difference in the end. With the game in the balance at three-quarter time, the Fremantle star took over, kicking the first two goals of the quarter in as many minutes to help blow the margin out as the Dockers went on a run. He was classy all night, but his last quarter (15 disposals and two majors) was match-winning, the dominant finish earning him the Arthur Leggett Medal as best afield.

Stocks down: What is Fremantle's best forward structure? Patrick Voss was a late out, and Jeremy Sharp came in to run the wings (impressively kicking two goals). Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy looked to play with a touch more space, with Mason Cox providing a foil as an extra tall at times. Voss probably walks straight back into the team, but the balance looked pretty good in the win over Carlton. Good problem to have?

Chris Fagan and the Lions get around Jordan Dawson post-match ❤️#AFLLionsCrows pic.twitter.com/dG0ZuPzRGG — AFL (@AFL) April 26, 2026

Geelong

Stocks up: Credit where it's due for two players in a tough loss. Bailey Smith led the way in the midfield with 30 disposals, five clearances, and seven marks, working hard all day. Behind the ball, Tom Stewart was outstanding as the spare, finishing with 27 disposals, six marks, eight intercept possessions, nine rebound 50s, and 637 metres gained. When others struggled, these two stood up.

Stocks down: That was a really off night for Patrick Dangerfield. The Cats star, so often a powerful presence through the middle and forward of centre, had almost no impact and barely played in the middle -- finishing with just four disposals, including a single kick and goal (the first of the match, no less). It was the second-lowest disposal tally of his career and well below his usual influence. For a player of his calibre, it really stood out for all the wrong reasons, and we hope it doesn't become the norm this season for a veteran who has achieved so much in his career.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: It was quite the feel-good moment with the return of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in Round 7. The former Bulldog and No. 1 pick played his first AFL game in 596 days after a long road back, having missed all of last season and earning his recall under Damien Hardwick, being made to wait until form warranted selection. He didn't dominate, but he hit the scoreboard and showed glimpses. More than anything, it was just great to see him back out there again.

Stocks down: The Suns' credentials have taken another big hit. Sitting at 4-3 isn't disastrous at all, but the deeper look raises some questions. Outside of Opening Round, their wins have come against a winless Richmond, and a struggling West Coast and Essendon, the latter really challenging them for four quarters. For a side this talented, that resume doesn't scream contender just yet. There's still time, but until they beat quality opposition, consistently, it's hard to fully buy into their contender status.

GWS

Stocks up: It's been a slowish start to the year for new Giants games record holder Toby Greene, but the skipper hit top form against the Kangaroos on Sunday afternoon. Greene played higher up the ground, won 28 disposals, 12 contested possessions, a season-high eight clearances, and kicked two goals -- taking his season tally to five. Maybe that's the game that can launch his season...

Stocks down: Could veteran defender Harry Himmelberg benefit from a run in the twos? He was beaten pretty consistently in the Giants' back half on Sunday and wasn't assured with ball in hand.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: We're already used to it, but Jai Newcombe has well and truly taken over as Hawthorn's No. 1 midfielder in the absence of Will Day, and he gave us another reminder on Saturday. With Day still sidelined, Newcombe continues to lead from the front, and did so again against Gold Coast down in Tassie. He dominated the contest with 30 disposals, 20 contested possessions, 12 clearances, and six tackles, setting the tone in a gritty win as the Hawks improved to 6-1.

Stocks down: Not everyone will love the old-school coach spray, but Sam Mitchell's halftime address certainly turned heads. Vision showed the Hawks coach visibly furious after his side conceded the last four goals of the second quarter. The response wasn't immediate, with the margin tightening by three-quarter time, but Hawthorn eventually kicked away late. If anything, it's a reminder of the standards Mitchell is setting, and that he's not afraid to demand more from his players.

Jai Newcombe is leading the way in the Hawthorn midfield. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Melbourne

Stocks up: The hardest question to answer regarding Kysaiah Pickett right now isn't what you first think. It's 'where do you put him in the All-Australia team?' because he's just about a lock in three different positions! His Anzac Eve display was masterful; four goals, 29 disposals, 773 metres gained, and six clearances. Oh, and a Mark of the Year contender. What can't this man do?

Stocks down: In a cruel blow for the in-form Demons, Jai Culley will miss the rest of the 2026 season after rupturing his left ACL in the clash with Richmond. The 23-year-old will require a knee reconstruction, after previously tearing the ACL in his right knee during his time at West Coast where he began his career. It's a heartbreaking setback for the popular Demon just as he was building momentum, having played every game of the season.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Is Tristan Xerri becoming the Stuart MacGill of footy? You know, the genuinely incredible leg spinner who was just unlucky not to play more games for Australia because of a bloke named Shane Warne? Xerri is the MacGill to Max Gawn's Warne. Would Xerri be a three-time All-Australian if Gawn wasn't around? Probably. He was immense on Sunday for the Roos, ending with 25 disposals, 12 tackles, 10 clearances (as well as 25 hit outs). A genuine footy triple double.

Stocks down: North was valiant, and don't deserve too much of a whack, so we're going to take aim at the ARC. Griffin Logue got a finger to that footy, and it's pretty hard to argue he didn't. However, as coach Alastair Clarkson said post-match (though, in the context of scrapping technology and allowing umpires to back their calls), swings and roundabouts...

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: With Zak Butters playing under a tight Oisin Mullin tag, it was Jason Horne-Francis who was freed up and feasted around the contest, picking up 34 disposals, 12 clearances, nine score involvements, and kicking a crucial last-quarter goal to help the Power to a stunning +18 clearance differential and upset win over Geelong.

Stocks down: What could have been for the inaccurate Mitch Georgiades! The Power spearhead dominated with 19 disposals and 10 marks, but his return of 4.6 will leave a sting, even if only minor. He had the game on his terms and could've produced a truly monster outing if he'd straightened up in front of goal. The work rate and presence were outstanding just the finishing that let him down on the day.

Sweet ➡️ Wines ➡️ Horne-Francis 🎯



Terrific stoppage work from the Power.#AFLPowerCats pic.twitter.com/rwPC5n9FeB — AFL (@AFL) April 25, 2026

Richmond

Stocks up: It was great to see debutants Sam Cumming and Tom Burton pull on the jumper for the Tigers, who are having a tough year. Cumming in particular showed plenty despite not getting too much of the footy. A goal on debut from 13 disposals, but five clearances in the clinches. If he can get a bit more of the ball, the Tigers will have a genuine midfield weapon on their hands in coming years.

Stocks down: The woeful starts to the year from the likes of the Blues and Bombers have taken the spotlight off the Tigers. We all knew this club was headed for some dark times, and an 0-7 start to the season with six consecutive games lost by at least 40 points highlights just how far Adem Yze's side is off the pace of the rest of the competition.

St Kilda

Stocks up: This isn't the first time we've sung the praises of Callum Wilkie this season, and it certainly won't be the last. The key defender was yet again a brick wall in defence for the Saints with 25 disposals, 16 marks, and 12 intercepts. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (34 disposals and 11 score involvements) and Hugo Garcia (31, nine clearances, and two goals) also caught our attention in the big win.

Stocks down: Slim pickings this week given the excellent and comprehensive win! We may be starting to sound like a broken record but Tom De Koning hasn't yet justified the monster pay packet the Saints handed to him. In the 101-point win over the Eagles, De Koning found the ball just nine times, failed to kick a goal (he's kicked one goal for the entire year), and was unable to have any real impact on the contest. We're really not sure this two ruck system the Saints are deploying in 2026 is the way to go moving forward...

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Sydney

Stocks up: Brodie Grundy. Well, you'd probably expect a veteran, All-Australian ruck to dominate against a Bulldogs side without an established big man in the side, and Grundy delivered. It was another productive outing for the Swans big man, who had 18 disposals and two goals to go along with his tap prowess. And how about Charlie Curnow?! Sydney's boom recruit turned in his best performance of the year thus far, booting seven goals in the rout of the Bulldogs.

Stocks down: It was a down night from Logan McDonald, who was the only key forward to miss out for the Swans. Also playing the second ruck, McDonald managed just five touches. He's still finding his feet after a year off, so we'll keep giving him a pass for now, but we'd love to see another big game from him soon.

West Coast

Stocks up: Young gun Willem Duursma was impressive in the defeat at Marvel Stadium. The No. 1 draft pick was given the run-with role on Wanganeen-Milera in the first term before going head-to-head for the remainder of the game, finishing with 25 disposals (21 kicks), 11 marks, six score involvements and 622 metres gained.

Stocks down: It may sound completely insane to suggest the Eagles had their chances in a 101-point loss, but they kinda did! West Coast had 48 inside 50s for the afternoon and managed just five goals. That's a woeful conversion rate of 10%! So, who does that fall on? Is it Andrew McQualter's structure? Are the midfielders not hitting targets? Or is it simply a lack of forward 50 firepower? McQualter needs to find some answers.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Well didn't Marcus Bontempelli just shrug off an injury cloud in the best way possible? After hyperextending his knee the week prior, there were doubts he'd even play, but not only did he suit up, he dominated. In a losing side, the skipper still stood out with 29 disposals, six clearances, and two goals, showing his trademark class through the middle in another reminder of how important he is going to be for this injury-hit side.

Stocks down: A scary moment involving Aaron Naughton cast a bleak shadow over the game on Thursday night, the key forward landing heavily on his head in a marking contest and stretchered off in a neck brace, adding to an already growing injury list. It was tough viewing, but there was relief when Naughton gave a thumbs up on the way off. He was later cleared of concussion and serious injury, which is a huge sigh of relief.