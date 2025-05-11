Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca call for the AFL to scrap the 'soft call' and finally introduce proper technology, arguing it's time the league took advice from other sports and found a system that actually works. (2:49)

In Round 9 of the 2025 AFL season, a Crow stood tall in an act of unyielding courage, and the veterans just keep on performing. But will this moment go down as the biggest mistake of the season? Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: That Mark Keane mark will go down as one of the best this season. With just over a minute to go, four points the difference and the Power with all the momentum, Jason Horne-Francis launched a long ball into the forward line, with the Crows defender courageously running back with no regard for his safety to take the grab cleanly above his head. It was game-saving. Also, was Riley Thilthorpe stiff not to win the medal in the end? His 15 touches, 10 marks and three goals might suggest so...

Stocks down: It wasn't the best night for Adelaide's midfield, which was soundly beaten by the Power. The Crows went -14 in contested possessions, -27(!) in clearances, and -21 in inside 50s, as Connor Rozee, Zak Butters, and Ollie Wines ran riot. They'll need to respond in that area if they're to get over the Pies in Round 10.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Several Lions were not at their best on Sunday -- in fact, as a team they were nowhere near it -- but Dayne Zorko's game was exceptional. The veteran continues to go from strength to strength in 2025, racking up another 39 disposals, eight marks, eight intercept possessions, an equal game-high eight score involvements, and 781 metres gained.

Stocks down: Returning to the side after missing the Q-Clash, key forward Logan Morris left much to be desired against the Kangas, restricted to just one kick from a measly three disposals.

Carlton

Stocks up: Carlton has long called for a sound second key defender to help superstar Jacob Weitering, those calls still loud even in 2025. But they may already have the answer(s), Nick Haynes and Jack Silvagni proving to be exceptional additions to the line this season. The duo had a combined 31 kicks, 23 marks (11 intercepts), and 11 spoils against the Saints. They really couldn't have done too much more.

Stocks down: Unfortunately, Carlton didn't escape Round 9 unscathed. Injuries to Mitch McGovern (shoulder) and Lachie Cowan (hamstring), and to a lesser extent Blake Acres who played through a shoulder concern and Haynes who copped a heavy hit to the neck, meant the Blues really had to grind out the win, to their credit. But it still means there are question marks over their health going into a crucial contest against the Swans next week and for a club that still has finals in its sights, keeping core players fit is now just as critical as winning games.

Collingwood

Stocks up: The odds might have been against them after a brutal game against the Cats, a tight turnaround to Thursday' night's game in Perth and the resting of a few stars, but there were a couple of other veterans who were simply too clinical for the Dockers. Take a bow, Jamie Elliott, the clutch sharpshooter kicking six goals and now well on track for a 50-plus goal season. You too, Jack Crisp, unsurprisingly finishing as the highest-rated player on the ground with 29 disposals, two goals, and a whopping 709 metres gained playing as a pure midfielder -- which has proven in the past to bring the best out of him.

Stocks down: The concussion to Lachie Schultz was probably the only sour note from the impressive victory, an awful collision with Fremantle's Jordan Clark leaving him shockingly dazed. Fingers crossed for his recovery.

Essendon

Stocks up: We've praised this guy already this season so if you haven't bought stocks in Zach Reid, time is certainly running out! It's great to finally see him fit and healthy and playing good footy, because the Bombers are a better side with him out there. Reid was sensational against the Swans, looking confident in the air and poised with ball in hand, taking a game-high 14 marks to go with his 27 disposals and eight intercept possessions.

Stocks down: The win was soured by a knee injury to Lewis Hayes, who landed awkwardly from a contest on debut and was subsequently subbed out of the game. Scans revealed a ruptured ACL, and after losing Nick Bryan and Sam Draper for the season, and Jordan Ridley for the medium-to-long term, it's another bitter blow to Essendon and their defensive stocks.

Fremantle

Stocks up: It wasn't the win they were after, but it was a hugely-positive response from the disaster that was their Round 8 loss to St Kilda. Much of it was off the back of the drive and offensive rebound by small defender Jordan Clark, who was terrific in defeat. Clark finished his night with 33 disposals, eight marks, eight intercepts, and five score involvements, and continues to be one of the most underrated players in his position.

Stocks down: As much as it was an improved performance -- they won basically every key statistical category except for the one that counts (the score) -- there's still a bit to unpack about Freo's forward 50 connection. They had 28 more inside 50s than the Pies which should not result in a loss. Was it ball use? Did they go too tall? Predictable? It's likely a bit of everything, and something Justin Longmuir needs to find a solution to. But it's also important not to overreact and if they play like that going forward, they should be winning enough games to feature in September.

Geelong

Stocks up: As per the norm, Max Holmes was full of running until the final siren and put in a monster effort in the loss to the Giants, amassing 30 disposals, seven marks, five tackles, a game-high 14 score involvements, and 710 metres gained at GMHBA Stadium.

Stocks down: A reason why Chris Scott has been such a master coach for a long time is his ability to tactically manoeuvre his players around the ground -- and get the most out of them. But should his experiment to start Bailey Smith on the wing and Jeremy Cameron on the ball be questioned? they both had stellar games in the end, but they did concede five of the first six goals to the Giants. The loss wasn't without opportunities to win, but the Cats simply didn't make the most of their chances in the dying minutes, overall finishing the game with 14 goals from 31 scores, not to mention they conceded nine goals from the back half, while kicking just two themselves. These aren't disastrous negatives, but it might be something to watch moving forward.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: We loved the game of Daniel Rioli on Saturday night, slicing through the field with his trademark run and carry and finishing with 24 disposals, four marks and a goal. His partner in crime and fellow recruit John Noble (23, four, and one -- and 569 metres gained) was also highly effective in a similar role, ending the night as the highest-rated Sun with 19.9 rating points.

Stocks down: Of the 44 players on the ground for either side that didn't start as sub, Ben Long was one of only two that finished with a disposal efficiency less than 50 and, given the high expectations he has set for himself this season (he's been named in our rolling All-Australian team), unfortunately he has to feature in this part of the column! One awesome goal, but seven clangers for the night -- the most of anyone on the ground.

GWS

Stocks up: The Giants have created a fortress at GHMBA Stadium, winning their past four games at the ground by an average margin of less than eight points, not losing a game in Geelong since Round 7, 2018. Their win was dominated by clearance work, forward push and the ability to take advantage of the Cats' missing stocks in defence. Don't worry, we haven't forgotten about Jesse Hogan. After an injury-interrupted start to the year, he is well and truly back to his dead-eye best, his combination with proving to be a nightmare for the Cats' undermanned defence.

Stocks down: Playing at eight different venues in nine rounds has to be tough for any team to handle, and it's exactly what the Giants have faced in 2025. There aren't any excuses for losing their previous three matches, granted, but maybe, just maybe, this can be the win that springboards them for the remainder of the year.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: You'd have a fair bit of fun being a Hawthorn supporter watching a range of exciting players who contribute to an energetic game style. One of those is clearly Changkuoth Jiath. Injury derailed his start to the 2024 season and he couldn't break into the side for finals. Injured again going into this season, it's great to see him in full flight, the dashing defender picking up 25 disposals, nine marks, and 507 metres gained against the Dees.

Stocks down: And just like that, the Melbourne hoodoo has come to an end. Going into the clash, the Hawks had not beaten the Dees since 2018, and it took a last-quarter surge to snap the nine-game streak which dated back to 2018! Oh, and good luck with the upcoming selection headaches, Sam Mitchell, because with Jack Gunston and Mabior Chol contributing the way they are, it's gonna be a rough time trying to fit both Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis in the team.

Melbourne

Stocks up: You've got to give Melbourne credit for its recent draft hauls. Both Harvey Langford -- terrific against Hawthorn with 22 disposals, six marks, and three goals -- and Xavier Lindsay have shown plenty out of last year's class, while there's a lot to like about the versatile Caleb Windsor who was the seventh pick in 2023. There's so much excitement about the youth at Simon Goodwin's disposal and these are the types of players that are going to be fun to watch for a long time.

Stocks down: Yep, they did a lot right at the MCG, ultimately let down by one thing -- inaccuracy. Aussie Rules has always been a simple game, and when you don't make the most of your opportunities, you'll be made to pay, Hawthorn's class proving the difference when the floodgates opened at the end of the match. Kicking seven goals from 21 scoring shots just won't win you many games of footy. Period. Also, this is the worst non-call of the season. How have you missed the blatant trip, umps. All four of you!?

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Several Roos can get the gong here, but we're gonna single out Charlie Comben who has featured here regularly in season 2025. The intercept defender was the second-highest rated player on the ground on Sunday night, behind only his ruckman Tristan Xerri. Comben finished with 21 disposals, nine marks (seven intercepts), and a couple of huge moments late in the game to not only halt a Brisbane charge forward but create a chain going the other way. He reads the ball incredibly well and it's clear to us that he absolutely belongs in the backline.

Stocks down: Not to pot a young player who's certainly shown a bit, but Jacob Konstanty's final inside 50 entry with around 30 seconds remaining could have been much better. On the end of a Comben switch, the former Swan was roughly 70 metres out, with Dylan Stephens running inside him, and options in the hotspot. His rushed decision making meant his entry went to the pocket where an easy spoil was made by Lions defender Jack Payne. It didn't cost them the win necessarily, but it's a moment that might just come up in the review.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: We've praised this switch before, but now it's really clear that after nine rounds, Connor Rozee is a genuine All-Australian contender off half-back. The Port Adelaide skipper put in an inspiring performance on Saturday night, finishing with 32 disposals, five tackles, 684 metres gained and a goal in an effort that landed him the Showdown Medal.

Stocks down: For all the statistical dominance the Power had, particularly through the middle of the ground, they really failed to make an impact on the scoreboard. Endless missed chances meant they registered 2.6 in the last quart alone, something they'll be left to rue as they now slip to 4-5 on the season.

Richmond

Stocks up: It can't really be anything other than Tom Brown's match-saving rundown tackle, can it? Just an enormous effort that deserves your applause.

Stocks down: Let's give them a break this week. Enjoy the win, Richmond fans! Let's see if they can make it two on the trot against the Kangas this Sunday.

St Kilda

Stocks up: The subject of so much preseason hype -- fairly, for what it's worth -- it was great to see Mattaes Phillipou feature in his first senior game of the season on Friday night. The young mid-forward kicked two critical goals in a game where they were hard to come by, and finished his night with a respectable 12 touches (seven contested) and four marks. He wasn't at his prolific best, but his game-changing signs were there, and there's no doubt he'll be better for the run.

Stocks down: Both sides were seriously sloppy with their disposal at the MCG, but it's the Saints that will be made to rue their lacklustre efforts when moving the ball forward since they were the ones that didn't take home the four points. Often from players you expect more from -- Mitch Owens had a 42% disposal efficiency, for example -- too frequently were players ignoring open teammates in favour of the safe down the line kick, or rushing their kicks going inside 50. Not gonna win too many games playing like that, lads, regardless of how good the opponents' pressure was.

Sydney

Stocks up: Is that the perfect half-back flanker's game from Nick Blakey? It'd be close, the 'Lizard' bursting out of defense endlessly and providing the spark we've been accustomed to for many seasons. Blakey finished with 21 kicks from 22 disposals, eight intercept possessions, 13 marks and 543 metres gained, and showed us exactly why he's one of the most watchable players in the country.

Stocks down: The Swans had 15 more inside 50s on Saturday afternoon, but the 8.15 scoreline, compared to Essendon's 11.5, tells the story. In addition to that? the lack of discipline stands out as well, dean Cox no doubt frustrated with the whopping seven 50-metre penalties his players conceded throughout the match, the first three leading to the home side's opening three goals of the match.

West Coast

Stocks up: Former Tiger Liam Baker had a great game against his former club. Playing predominately in defence, Baker had 22 disposals, 10 contested possessions, and six tackles, while his teammate, and another former Tiger in Jack Graham, made his presence felt with 13 tackles and a whopping 42 pressure acts!

Stocks down: Firstly, we should appreciate being able to watch Harley Reid who had some seriously good moments on Sunday afternoon that make you excited for what's to come in what will be an illustrious career. But the challenge for him will be being able to control his emotions and staying disciplined throughout four quarters of being targeted by the opposition. He gave away five free kicks at the MCG and had six clangers -- more than 43 other players that suited up.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: There were a host of players that posted big numbers in the Bulldogs' loss and yet again the bulk of it stems from the midfield brigade. Tom Liberatore (35 disposals, 10 tackles, and 10 clearances), Ed Richards (31, eight marks, and 810 metres gained) were the stars of the show, while Matt Kennedy (three goals from 19 disposals and seven marks) and Marcus Bontempelli (28 disposals, five marks, and six clearances) both had big moments in really tough conditions.

Stocks down: Keep your heads high, playing the Suns up in Darwin is no easy feat! They've now won their last seven up there in what is proving to be a fortress away from home. The Dogs, to their credit, were gallant in defeat. They'll be alright.