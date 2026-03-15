ESPN's Brownlow Medal predictor and tracker - every vote for 2026

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The Brownlow Medal is the highest individual honour in the AFL. In 2026, ESPN is once again giving you an advantage with our unique predictor, which has correctly picked eight out of the past 12 winners, as well as 80% of all top 10 finishers in that time.

Most Brownlow Medal predictors use a standard 3-2-1 voting structure, mirroring the votes awarded by the umpires after each game. ESPN's system, however, does things a little differently. A player can be allocated 3, 2.5, 2, 1.5, 1 or 0.5 votes per game, resulting in a much lower margin for error.

For example, in a game where it's difficult to split two players for best on ground honours, this system would give 2.5 votes to each, as opposed to one being given 3 and the other receiving 2. Over the course of the season, the difference between the predictor and the actual votes a player tallies will likely be much closer, and therefore more accurate. There are still six votes allocated to players per game.

Here is ESPN's 2026 Brownlow Medal predictor:

2026 BROWNLOW MEDAL LEADERBOARD VOTES PLAYER TEAM OR XXX

If the leaderboard does not appear, please CLICK HERE.

ROUND 1

CARLTON (75) def. RICHMOND (71)

2 - Patrick Cripps (CARL), Jagga Smith (CARL), Jayden Short (RICH)

ESSENDON (83) def. by HAWTHORN (145)

2 - Nick Watson (HAW)

1.5 - Connor Macdonald (HAW), Jack Gunston (HAW)

1 - Zach Merrett (ESS)

WESTERN BULLDOGS (134) def. GWS (53)

3 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

2 - Aaron Naughton (WB)

0.5 - Sam Darcy (WB), Matt Kennedy (WB)

GEELONG (110) def. FREMANTLE (100)

2.5 - Luke Jackson (FRE)

2 - Max Holmes (GEE)

1 - Jeremy Cameron (GEE)

0.5 - Shannon Neale (GEE)

SYDNEY (104) def. BRISBANE (60)

2 - Tom McCartin (SYD), Joel Amartey (SYD)

1 - Riley Bice (SYD), Errol Gulden (SYD)

COLLINGWOOD (79) def. by ADELAIDE (93)

2.5 - Wayne Milera (ADE), Nick Daicos (COLL)

1 - Alex Neal-Bullen (ADE)

NORTH MELBOURNE (113) def. PORT ADELAIDE (67)

2.5 - Dylan Stephens (NM)

2 - Harry Sheezel (NM)

1.5 - Luke Parker (NM)

MELBOURNE (120) def. ST KILDA (107)

2 - Max Gawn (MEL), Max Hall (STK), Jacob van Rooyen (MEL)

GOLD COAST (131) def. WEST COAST (72)

3 - Christian Petracca (GC)

2 - Noah Anderson (GC)

1 - Jarrod Witts (GC)

OPENING ROUND

SYDNEY (132) def. CARLTON (69)

3 - Justin McInerney (SYD)

2 - Errol Gulden (SYD)

1 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)

GOLD COAST (125) def. GEELONG (69)

3 - Christian Petracca (GC)

1.5 - John Noble (GC), Touk Miller (GC)

GWS (122) def. HAWTHORN (95)

3 - Jake Stringer (GWS)

1.5 - Clayton Oliver (GWS), Finn Callaghan (GWS)

BRISBANE (106) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS (111)

3 - Ed Richards (WB)

2 - Lachie Neale (BRIS)

0.5 - Charlie Cameron (BRIS), Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

ST KILDA (66) def. by COLLINGWOOD (78)

3 - Nick Daicos (COLL)

1.5 - Josh Daicos (COLL), Scott Pendlebury (COLL)