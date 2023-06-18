Round 14 of the 2023 AFL season is in the books, and the Dockers and the Suns disappointed, but Cody Weightman thrilled crowds, and Tim Taranto showed why he is one of the league's best 10 players. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Crows | Lions | Blues | Magpies | Bombers | Dockers | Cats | Suns | Giants | Hawks | Demons | Roos | Power | Tigers | Saints | Swans | Eagles | Bulldogs

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

BYE WEEK

Brisbane

Stocks up: How exciting is Zac Bailey to watch when in full flight? His best is enthralling, and we saw that via his 26 disposals, six tackles, two goals, and 695 metres gained against the Swans. He doesn't often get the same plaudits as your more well-known and decorated Lachie Neale's and Josh Dunkley's, but Bailey's importance and versatility to this side should not go understated.

Stocks down: Yep, it turns out arguably the game's best small forward Charlie Cameron does in fact have a bogey team. In nine matches against the Swans, Cameron has slotted just nine goals, which is clearly his lowest strike rate compared to match ups against every other team. He finished with just seven touches and one behind after receiving close attention by Sydney defender Harry Cunningham.

Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: David Cuningham had to endure a tough 763 days between AFL matches after rupturing his ACL in 2021 and battling several injury setbacks, but he finally made his return to the Carlton side in a great story of persistence. Blues fans would also be buoyed by the output of their strong midfield group that was supposed to hold them in good stead this season; Adam Cerra (27 disposals, eight clearances), Matthew Kennedy (27 and nine), and Patrick Cripps (27, seven, and three goals) all firing in a 59-point win over the Suns.

Stocks down: Not too much went wrong for Michael Voss' team on Sunday afternoon, but ruckman Marc Pittonet may feel he left a lot on the field, finishing with eight touches (six handballs), 15 hit outs and four frees against. Fun fact - he gave away four free kicks before even registering a disposal!

Collingwood

BYE WEEK

Essendon

BYE WEEK

Fremantle

Stocks up: What a weekend for the Freo sceptics, who have again had their doubts proven true after an insipid display against GWS. Sure, the Giants are in no way an easy beat and do possess enough quality on each line to cause many teams a headache or two, but posting just five goals and copping a 70-point drubbing? Even if they scrape into finals, they'll be making up the numbers.

Stocks down: The gap between Fremantle's best footy and worst footy is possibly the widest in the competition. Yes, their list is young, and yes, they're relying on a lot of these younger players to win games, but Justin Longmuir and the coaching ground just aren't getting enough out of this group consistently to be taken seriously. After a semifinal berth in 2022, to be 13th on the ladder with the poorest percentage (94.3%) of the six-win teams is incredibly disappointing.

Justin Longmuir needs to find some answers. Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: Underwhelming is probably putting it lightly, the reigning premiers a shell of themselves at the moment. But one thing that has remained consistent is defender Tom Stewart who is at least giving All Australian selectors something to think about. His 18 touches (17 effective) and five score involvements don't jump off the page, but at least there's some sort of stability in this so far lacklustre Geelong team.

Stocks down: The Cats have too many experienced players that just aren't doing enough. We'll give captain Patrick Dangerfield a pass given he suffered a partially collapsed lung and cracked rib during the game, but Jeremy Cameron's 10 disposals and one mark, and Tom Atkins' 12 touches and one clearance, is not going to give you a chance at back-to-back flags. Lift, boys.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: The Suns may have disappointingly lacked the effort necessary to win away on the MCG, but at least they don't lack x-factor throughout the team, particularly in front of the big sticks. Ben Ainsworth provided that (and often does) against the Blues, his 22 disposals, two goals, and six score involvements enough to tip your hat to.

Stocks down: When you're a fringe player looking to leave a mark and excel at your new club, having a stat line that reads one handball and one tackle in a half of footy is probably not the way to do it. Yeah, Sunday wasn't Thomas Berry's best effort...

GWS

Stocks up: Can we please speak about Josh Kelly's season for a moment? His season is flying massively under the radar. Probably because he missed a month through injury, but his 33 disposals (16 contested), eight clearances, nine score involvements, and three goals against the Dockers are not new numbers. Kelly averaged just under 29 possessions and five clearances prior to Round 14, but an All-Australian blazer isn't out of the question if this form continues and he can stay healthy.

Stocks down: The Giants' backline has struggled for consistency this season, and although Adam Kingsley has thrown the magnets around in his first season in charge, a fit Nick Haynes -- who featured on a wing in Round 14 -- is no doubt paramount if they are to give September a nudge. Haynes was subbed out after falling awkwardly on his ankle in the fourth quarter, so fingers crossed it's nothing serious!

Hawthorn

BYE WEEK

Melbourne

BYE WEEK

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Todd Goldstein will rightly go down as one of the greatest North Melbourne players of all time, an ultra-consistent competitor who gives his all for the jumper. The team knows what they're going to get from him every game and he remains a crucial component to a side that is littered with youngsters elsewhere on the field. The 34-year-old had 15 touches, five clearances, and a whopping 43 hit outs in a gallant showing against the Dogs.

Stocks down: We've liked what we've seen in the early stages of Eddie Ford's career, but we might need to just pump the brakes a little after he could only manage one kick from 10 touches and very minimal impact on Sunday afternoon.

Todd Goldstein was a shining light for the Roos. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: The mid-season rookie draft provides us with many feel-good stories, and one of them was revealed on Thursday night when former Cat Quinton Narkle was deployed against his old team just two weeks after joining the Power. The 25-year-old showed flashes of what he can do and had several moments that would excite the Power faithful, picking up 13 disposals and kicking two goals in a fine first outing for his new side.

Stocks down: If there is one thing that can stop Port Adelaide right now -- a team that has won 11 consecutive matches and sits on top of the ladder -- could it be Ken Hinkley's contract situation? The Port coach is out of contract at the end of this season and after the club openly stated they won't rush his signature, we fear the longer this drags on the muddier their exciting season gets.

Richmond

Stocks up: New Tiger Tim Taranto's season just gets better and better each week. The combative midfielder was colossal in the engine room on Saturday night, picking up 38 possessions (18 contested), 10 tackles, six clearances, and kicking a game-sealing goal in an inspiring effort to help ensure Trent Cotchin's 300th game finished with an important four points. He's racked up at least 33 disposals and kicked a goal in his last four games - and impressive month in anyone's books.

Tim Taranto's last five weeks of footy:



R10: 33 disposals, 9 clearances, 1 goal

R11: 33 disposals, 9 clearances, 4 goals

R12: 36 disposals, 9 clearances, 1 goal

R13: 35 disposals, 7 clearances, 2 goals

R14: 38 disposals, 6 clearances, 1 goal



🏃🏻💨 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshMedia) June 19, 2023

Stocks down: Any coaches who had aspirations to take the Richmond job might be a little less confident after the four weeks we've seen these Tigers under Andrew McQualter. He gets it - whether 'it' is the players, the 'Richmond style', or just coaching at the top level. Perhaps he's the next caretaker-to-head coach in the AFL.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Former Tiger Dan Butler was critical against his old side and excelled in the wet conditions, playing a textbook wet weather game in the form of 13 disposals (10 kicks), three tackles and three goals. The small forward was in fact the highest-rated player on the ground (24.4 rating points).

Stocks down: Where is the old Jack Steele!? The Saints skipper is a far cry from his career peek right now and had just five kicks from 21 touches (including six clangers) and just 28(!) metres gained against the Tigers. Those soggy conditions really should've suited him. Perhaps still hampered by his broken collarbone from earlier in the year?

Sydney

Stocks up: We already praised his game earlier in this column, but Harry Cunningham holding Charlie Cameron to just seven touches and zero goals is no mean feat! We also liked what we saw from young midfielder Angus Sheldrick, who demonstrated a certain explosiveness during his19-touch and two-goal performance that could make him a player to keep an eye on.

Stocks down: A second-straight loss and sixth defeat from their past eight games means stocks in Sydney's finals chances are plummeting in a rush. Not sure many would've predicted them sitting in the bottom four after 14 rounds after featuring in last year's Grand Final. We can cut them some slack given their horrid injury run this season, but maybe their depth just isn't what we thought it was...

West Coast

BYE WEEK

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Can it really be anyone other than Cody Weightman!? Speckies, goals from all angles, over-the-top celebrations... the polarising small forward brought it all during his six-goal haul at Marvel Stadium. The next challenge is to work his way slowly into the elite small forward, but he needs to build some more consistency - after a lean patch earlier in the year, he's now kicked at least one goal in his past five matches.

Stocks down: A fractured forearm in the opening minutes of the game to important key defender Liam Jones is far from ideal, and a huge blow to a team looking to hold onto a spot in the top eight during what is promising to be a tense run home. Tim O'Brien was also ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.