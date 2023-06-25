In Round 15 of the 2023 AFL season we saw a key forward make another case he deserves a spell in the reserves, a masterclass from skipper Jordan Dawson and West Coast's season hit its latest all-time low.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: That was a superhuman effort from Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson. The Crows came agonisingly close -- again -- to pipping Collingwood in a nail-biter, but they fell short through no fault of the former Swan. Celebrating his 100th game, Dawson was everywhere and led from the front, picking up 35 disposals, 12 tackles, nine marks, nine score involvements and 10 inside 50s.

Stocks down: There's nothing wrong with a little bit of on-field argy-bargy, or remonstrating, legally, in a scuffle when tensions boil. But pulling off the medically-prescribed glasses of Mason Cox during a scuffle? Uncalled for and, frankly, dangerous stuff from Ben Keays, particularly after it was revealed this year just how close the Pies ruckman came from completely losing his eyesight.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Intercept marks are in vogue this year, and Harris Andrews put his hand up to have played one of the best defensive games we've seen all year. Under constant pressure as the Saints tried to work their way back into Friday night's clash, Andrews took a staggering nine intercept marks (14 total), to go with his 21 disposals (14 intercepts) while Jack Payne kept Saints forward Max King quiet.

Harris Andrews was excellent in defence for the Lions. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Stocks down: Is Charlie Cameron in a form slump? After being held goalless last week against the Swans, he kicked just one goal (in the dying seconds after the game was dead) from eight touches against the Saints, and lacked impact we're used to seeing from the All-Australian.

Carlton

BYE WEEK

Collingwood

Stocks up: If you bought stocks in Nick Daicos at the start of his career, well done. If you didn't, it's still not too late. The generational talent was again terrific on the MCG when playing a more forward-of-centre role, and finished his afternoon with 37 disposals, nine clearances and a crucial last-quarter goal. A shout out to small defender John Noble, too, who left his opponent and reeled in two massive, potentially match-saving, tackles on the wing in the dying moments of the game.

Stocks down: Is the Brody Mihocek-Ash Johnson pairing working? They've kicked two goals between them in their past two matches now which includes a dour showing against the Demons on King's Birthday. They're on a role and deservedly sit atop the AFL ladder, but there's still some work to be done to Craig McRae's forward mix leading into finals.

Nick Daicos celebrates a last-quarter goal for the Magpies. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Essendon

Stocks up: It was a rough night for the Bombers, but they didn't leave Perth without a genuine highlight to applaud. Jake Stringer's half-volley goal in the third term is likely the goal of the round and will be one of the best efforts we see all year. Instinctive, egg-shaped ball bouncing away from you, left foot off the deck, tight angle... yeh, this was a ripper!

Stocks down: He wasn't the only passenger in the loss to the Dockers, but key forward Sam Weideman has now gone goalless in five of his last six games at AFL level. Yikes. Sorry, Sam, but you simply must be hitting the scoreboard. If not, Brad Scott should be sending you back to the reserves.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Sure, their inconsistency is frustrating, but the Fremantle coaching staff and fans alike would be buoyed by the prospects of what this youthful midfield group can do. The usual suspects delivered; Caleb Serong's influence on Saturday night (32 possessions and 10 clearances) was huge, and Andrew Brayshaw (29 and eight tackles) worked hard up and down the ground. But teenager Matthew Johnson's 16 touches, eight marks, seven tackles and impressive composure was just as critical to the win. And don't forget about how much more effective Luke Jackson is (17 touches, seven marks and three goals) with Sean Darcy back in the team.

Stocks down: He's been a good player for a long time but we'd love to see more from Michael Walters. The Docker booted two goals but had just three kicks against the Dons. It's the sixth time this year Walters has failed to tally double digit disposals.

Geelong

Stocks up: This is what Tanner Bruhn is capable of doing. The 21-year-old hasn't really had too may 'breakout' performances in his 41-game career, but Thursday night's win over Melbourne might be it. Bruhn picked up an equal season-high 19 disposals and six clearances, but also two key goals as his side tried to keep in touch with the top eight.

Stocks down: Jeremy Cameron's Coleman Medal chances have taken a hit, after the big man copped some brutal-looking friendly fire which caused a pretty significant-looking concussion. Cameron was met solidly by teammate Gary Rohan, was knocked out, and then unfortunately hit his head on the turf. Fingers crossed a safe recovery for big Jezza.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Welcome back, Brayden Fiorini. The once prolific ball-winner has struggled for a regular spot in the Suns side but played a starring role against the Hawks on Sunday afternoon. Fiorini recorded a team-high 35 disposals (his most in two years), 14 contested possessions, seven clearances, eight score involvements and over 600 metres gained. Needs to be a permanent member of this midfield.

Stocks down: The poor-starting-Suns allowed the Hawks to quickly establish a 20-point lead. You can't be doing that against the good teams of the competition, and Collingwood, next weekend, is certainly one of those.

GWS

BYE WEEK

Hawthorn

Stocks up: We've said this before in this column, but Hawthorn's performances without James Sicily in the team have been at times diabolical. Two goals after quarter time smacks of a team lacking on-field leadership, and no disrespect to Dylan Moore, who had 17 touches and a goal (mind you, the first of the game), having Sicily direct traffic and lead from the front is noticeable when he takes the field. Sicily's versatility is a huge loss as well - his ability to intercept, rebound, and defend dourly when needed is a must-have for this side trying to build consistency in its performances as a 'young' team.

Stocks down: We need to see a little more from Sam Mitchell in terms of how they set up their defence, to out point above. Having Josh Weddle (10 disposals), Sam Frost (nine), and James Blanck (nine) as your big defenders really exposes a lack of run and dynamism out of the back half - no disrespect to Blake Hardwick.

Sam Mitchell watches on at a Hawthorn training session. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Melbourne

Stocks up: Not that his performances were necessarily worse, or less influential, when partner in crime Clayton Oliver was in the team, but Christian Petracca keeps going from strength to strength in that Demons midfield and was yet again their best player in the loss to Geelong. Petracca finished with 33 possessions (16 contested), 10 clearances, eight score involvements, a goal and 600 metres gained, despite being tagged by Tom Atkins for most of the match.

Stocks down: Usually staunch in the backline, Michael Hibberd's stocks have taken a dip after Thursday night. It's just what happens when your direct opponent -- in this case Gary Rohan -- kicks three goals and has nine score involvements from seven marks and 16 touches, in a starring role for the home side.

North Melbourne

BYE WEEK

Port Adelaide

BYE WEEK

Richmond

BYE WEEK

St Kilda

Stocks up: We know he's a gun half back flanker, but Jack Sinclair could also be an elite midfielder. Given more rotations through the middle on Friday night, Sinclair was prolific for St Kilda, picking up 36 disposals and six clearances, as well as kicking a goal. He ball use did leave a little to be desired at times (he had sevent turnovers) but for the most part he impressed running through the centre.

Stocks down: After a strong start to his season following a long layoff with injury, Max King was well held by Jack Payne on Friday. King was kept goalless by the stingy Lions defence, finishing with 0.2 from just seven disposals.

Sydney

Stocks up: Could this be the season igniter the Swans have been desperate for? Sure, we know they beat up on the hapless Eagles but the level of dominance has to have boosted morale and confidence in a major way. Sydney became the first team in a dozen years to crack 200 points for, smashing West Coast by 171 at the SCG. There were star performances across the board, particularly the quartet of Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney, Errol Gulden and James Rowbottom, who combined for 114 disposals, 46 contested possessions, 28 tackles, 62 score involvements and 10 goals.

Stocks down: He kicked one and had a fair bit of the ball but Tom Papley could have (and probably should have) had a monster game, one which could have thrust him back into All-Australian consideration. Papley fumbled and double-grabbed too many balls, blowing chance after chance in the forward 50m. Not the kind of performance you'd expect from him when the Swans won the inside 50 count 77-34.

West Coast

Stocks up: You're really scraping the bottom of the barrel here... Luke Shuey and Tim Kelly were serviceable in the midfield. The pair finished the drubbing with 55 disposals, 12 clearances and a quarter of the team's inside 50s between them.

Stocks down: Is Adam Simpson's time up? The last time we saw a team concede 200 points in a game, the coach didn't last the week. The Eagles have had a great run under Simpson -- culminating in the 2018 premiership -- but what we're seeing right now (injuries or not) is just dire. They've now lost four of their last eight games by 100+ points, and now have the record of the fourth-largest VFL/AFL loss next to their name. Something's got to give - and chairman Paul Fitzpatrick's statement 'backing' Simmo wasn't overly convincing...

Western Bulldogs

BYE WEEK