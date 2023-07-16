In Round 18 of the 2023 AFL season, Max Gawn stood (very) tall for the Demons, and a maligned Blue put on a show. But a young Crow will have a couple of weeks to think about a poor choice. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: It was a disappointing second half in particular from the Crows as they lost their second game to the Giants in 2023 in similar fashion to the first. One of the highlights was Nick Murray, who increasingly looks solid in that backline. He tallied 16 disposals (at 81%) and six intercept marks.

Stocks down: And just like that, Adelaide's finals chances have taken a significant hit. We know, with six matches to go their season is nowhere near done but dropping a home match -- where they've been formidable all season -- against the Giants, with tough games against Melbourne (MCG), Port Adelaide and Brisbane (Gabba) in the run home, means they're facing an uphill battle to feature in September. That's a loss that could really sting for months. Adding to their woes? They'll be without goalsneak Josh Rachele, who succumbed to stupidity when he lashed out at Jack Buckley and got the Giant high with an elbow. It's a two-week suspension for Rachele, and caps off a really poor month -- he's kicked just one goal from his past four games.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Joe Daniher once again looked every bit the All-Australian key forward on Friday night, clearly the most ominous Lions tall who was troubling the Demons defence for four quarters. Daniher was one of the most influential players on the ground and ended the match with 2.3 from 24 disposals (his most in a game in over two years) and eight marks.

Stocks down: It wasn't a great performance from Brisbane x-factor Cam Rayner, who had 85% game time for a return of just eight touches (four clangers), three tackles and no scoreboard impact.

Carlton

Stocks up: You'd think the Blues simply have to offer Jack Silvagni another contract. He's a jack of all trades, the type of player who gives 100% in every contest, and won't complain. Deployed forward and in relief ruck (again), Silvagni was best on ground for the Blues, picking up 19 disposals, 10 hitouts, four clearances, and kicking four goals. Speaking of four-goal efforts, how about that of the very late in, in Jesse Motlop?! Four snags in about 10 minutes of game time, if you don't mind!

Stocks down: Just as he was starting to gain confidence in his body and play, Harry McKay was subbed out for the Blues early in the first term against the Power. While he's thankfully avoided a dreaded ACL injury, he's likely to miss at least a month of footy - just when his side needs him to help make an assault on the top eight.

Collingwood

Stocks up: The Daicos brothers were absolutely brilliant on Saturday afternoon, both doing their respective chances of All-Australian selection no harm with 67 disposals, 14 clearances, two goals, 16 score involvements, and 1,031 metres gained between them. They each possess exceptional poise and decision-making, and first-class skills on both sides of their body, to suggest they're at least the most damaging set of brothers in the AFL right now. They're class personified.

Stocks down: In a side littered with depth in all positions, Bobby Hill's place in Craig McRae's starting 22 could be up for grabs after the usually-impressive goalsneak could only manage three touches and one goal against the Dockers. He's been a lively presence in Collingwood's forward line all season with 21 majors to his name, but that was a below-par effort at the MCG.

Essendon

Stocks up: Apart from the COVID-affected 2021 campaign, Saturday night was the first time the Bombers played at GMHBA stadium since 1993. With the obvious advantage the Cats have at that ground, and the dismal effort dished up by the Bombers who utterly failed a major litmus test, it's a big plus they don't play in Geelong too often.

Stocks down: When even your experienced players, big-game performers and match-winners are struggling to get into the game, you know you're in strife. There aren't many Bombers who can hold their heads high after that appalling performance against the Cats, but an eight-disposal (four-clanger) effort from Jake Stringer, at just 37% efficiency, needs to be called out. It's now two average games in consecutive weeks for the 29-year-old which makes him an interesting watch for Round 19.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Do you think Jaeger O'Meara misses playing at the MCG? He was Fremantle's best on a dismal day, racking up 30 disposals, 10 clearances, six tackles, and a goal. His seven score involvements was an equal-second team high.

Stocks down: He's fresh off signing a long-term contract extension and one of the most promising young key forwards in the competition, but we really wanted to see more from Jye Amiss against the Magpies, whose one kick (one goal) and two frees against netted him just 2.8 ratings points as one of the least effective players on the ground.

Geelong

Stocks up: In Round 7 against the Bombers, Tom Hawkins kicked eight goals to help earn the Cats a much-needed victory. In Round 18, down at the Cattery, he kicked another five - his biggest bag since that day at the MCG in late April. What is it about the Dons that Hawkins likes? 13 goals in two games!

Stocks down: Poor old Jeremy Cameron was in the wars all night. In his comeback from concussion, Jezza was battered, bruised, and bleeding at times, the premiership key forward was unable to exert his usual influence on the game, kicking just 1.3 in front of the big sticks. It probably didn't help he had to come off twice for the blood rule! He'll be better for the run!

Jeremy Cameron has already been off twice due to the blood rule in his first game back from injury 🤕#AFLCatsDons pic.twitter.com/4uGAnFWYrS — 7AFL (@7AFL) July 15, 2023

Gold Coast

Stocks up: A round of applause for Rory Atkins! For a guy who has been in and out of the Suns' senior side, he showed what he's capable of, producing a BOG performance against the Saints, with 32 disposals, two goals, and a game-high 716 metres gained across half back and pushing up to the wing. Surely you persist with him, Kingy?

Stocks down: He's probably been worth the move up to the Gold Coast and more, but you can see why Levi Casboult was looking for a new club a few years ago. His inconsistency and ability to just ... go missing is notable at times. For such a big man, he was nearly unsighted -- three disposals (one goal) and a few hitouts against the Saints.

GWS

Stocks up: Big ups to Giants coach Adam Kingsley for getting his side in a position to strike the top eight at this stage of the season after winning just one of their first four games - including a defeat to West Coast in Round 2. This side is playing an exciting brand of footy, are riding a five-game winning streak and, despite a tough run home, shouldn't fear any opponent it comes up against. This team will at a minimum shape the eight.

Stocks down: Unfortunately, Sam Taylor's All-Australian chances aren't that high given he missed seven games earlier this year, but it doesn't mean he isn't one of the league's best key defenders week in, week out. He had 21 disposals against the Crows on Saturday, 16(!) intercept possessions, 14 contested possessions, and five intercept marks. An out-and-out star.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: It's fair to say James Worpel has rediscovered the form that won him the Peter Crimmins Medal back in 2019, particularly with the holes that opened up when Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara exited the club in the offseason. Worpel is averaging 26 touches playing as a key figure in the Hawthorn midfield and was everywhere again against the Kangas, leading the way with 32 disposals, seven clearances and a goal in a terrific showing.

Stocks down: Starving Denver Grainger-Barras of opportunity needs to be a thing of the past. He started as the sub on Sunday and didn't light the world on fire when he came on, but he doesn't need to, and his VFL form also suggests he deserves -- and needs -- further opportunities at the top level. The key position prospect continues to show traits he can dominate games aerially and with more persistence, can be a surprising commodity for the Hawks under Sam Mitchell.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Max Gawn, matchwinner. The skipper was massive in turning around the Dees' fortunes to come from behind to sink the Lions at the MCG on Friday night. How's this stat line for a ruckman? He had 29 disposals, a game high 21 contested possessions, 39 hitouts, 10 clearances, seven tackles, kicked a goal, and directly assisted another. Unreal. It also raises the question, are the Dees better as a single-ruck outfit? Gawn has the tank, the competitive hunger, and the ability to change the game off his own boot...

Stocks down: The chances of Brodie Grundy staying at the Dees have took an almighty hit this weekend. While at times he's been valuable to the Dees, especially when Gawn missed a few games in the first half of the season, he hasn't set the world on fire at his new club. The way footy seems to be going, a two-ruck setup doesn't seem ideal, and given the cap space (of which, admittedly, Collingwood is contributing to) Grundy is taking up (thought to be as high as $900,000 not including what the Pies are paying), the Dees may look to offload the 29-year-old's contract to a club seeking a No. 1 ruck. Watch this space.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Seeing Luke Davies-Uniacke back in full flight is a sight to behold following an injury-interrupted middle portion of the season which saw him miss five matches. He hasn't quite returned to the early-season Brownlow vote-winning form, but he managed 26 possessions (12 contested), 10 marks and nine tackles in another strong output at Marvel Stadium. Fingers crossed he can stay on the park for the rest of the season!

Stocks down: Is he a forward? Is he a midfielder? Defender, perhaps? Who knows, but it sure is a shame to see Jaidyn Stephenson play games with just 13 disposals and 3 marks after that breathtaking first year in the competition in 2018. He does show his flashy brilliance in moments, but he looks a player that would relish settling in a role and given the opportunity to showcase his full potential on a consistent basis, which he's lacked since joining North Melbourne.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: There are a few underrated defenders in this game, but there aren't many performing at the same high-level and consistency as Port's Dan Houston, who needs to be in the All-Australian conversation. The Power defence was undermanned against the Blues, but Houston's effort under the Marvel Stadium roof was immense, finishing with a whopping 41 disposals (82% efficiency), nine marks, four rebound 50s, five inside 50s, 661 metres gained, and 24.5 ratings points -- the most of any player on the ground.

Stocks down: It was such an 'almost' game for Ollie Lord, whose efforts in the forward line were quite good ... until it came to the finishing. From five shots on goal, he kicked just one goal and two behinds, meaning he also tallied two shots which missed altogether. The ball looked suspect coming off his boot, and his set shot technique and runup looked a little disjointed. The good news is he's getting the ball, and now he has something to work on.

Richmond

Stocks up: Are we starting to see enough from Dusty in the back half of the year that could help inspire Tigers to a finals berth? After a string of three goalless games, the champ hit the scoreboard with a goal against the Saints last week, and kicked another two against the Eagles to go with his two direct goal assists, 23 disposals, eight marks, and four clearances. It was a complete performance.

Stocks down: Hate to 'back in my day' things, but Maurice Rioli Jr - what are you doing refusing to answer the phone after being subbed off?! The coach is the one who gets the ultimate call on selection! I wouldn't be refusing the phone, regardless of how it made me feel.

St Kilda

Stocks up: On a dark day for the Saints, one of the few positives was Cooper Sharman. Only 11 touches, but three goals for the Saints (who only kicked eight for the day) against the Suns was a solid return. Credit to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, too. He's becoming an important and underrated distributor off half back for Ross Lyon's side.

Stocks down: Where to begin? A loss to a team which just sacked the coach? Check. Subbing off the club's most promising young prospect, Mattaes Phillipou after he kicked a goal? Check. On-field, vocal leadership lacking from the skipper? Check. Damn, what a disappointing performance from the Saints.

Sydney

Stocks up: There's a heartbeat. Sydney's season is not over just yet after a thrilling win over the Dogs, and much of the reason the Swans aren't going away in season 2023 is the form of young gun Errol Gulden, who picked up another 30 touches and 773 metres gained in a sublime effort on the wing. It adds to what has been a quality year for the left-footed 21year-old who has had a significant influence on several games this year.

Stocks down: You're going to get 'down' games from young key forwards, but now in his third season, Logan McDonald needs to be doing more to get involved if the ball isn't getting to him. Just four disposals, no scores, and three hitouts from the big man isn't enough.

West Coast

Stocks up: It's the old cliche, but if he was playing in a better side, Oscar Allen would be in All-Australian contention. Somehow, he's kicked 41 goals for the Eagles in 2023 to be equal fifth on the Coleman Medal leaderboard. This is in a club starved of forward line chances! He booted another 3.1 against the Tigers (from four disposals no less), and battled on despite copping a nasty looking stinger to his shoulder. He's a gun, and future captain material. Get him more supply, and look out!

Stocks down: Well done to the Eagles (and we'll give you a break from kicking you while you're down!), because Richmond's percentage would have been odds-on to have been boosted massively as they look to prepare an assault on the top eight, but West Coast really didn't give the Tigers enough opportunities to kick well away in the match.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: It's almost crazy to think Tim English's game on Thursday night wasn't the best by a ruckman in Round 18 given the heroics of Melbourne's Max Gawn just one night later, but what the Bulldogs big man did against the Swans was just as phenomenal. English monstered his opponents who were without a recognised ruck for the night, registering 60 hitouts, 22 possessions (11 contested), 10 clearances and 10 score involvements.

Stocks down: We talk about slow burns with young big all the time, and Sam Darcy is a prospect who is going to need time to grow into and gain confidence in that wiry frame of his. Two disposals, three tackles, and seven hitouts isn't a great return, but neither is copping a corkie to the quad. Fingers crossed we get to see more of Darcy involved in games soon.