In Round 23 of the 2023 AFL season, the Crows were robbed, right in front of the footy world, while the Giants and Blues will continue to make top four teams nervous come September, but the Cats dynasty is now surely finished.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Crows | Lions | Blues | Magpies | Bombers | Dockers | Cats | Suns | Giants | Hawks | Demons | Roos | Power | Tigers | Saints | Swans | Eagles | Bulldogs

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: The Crows were well down from their usual home ground performance, but you couldn't question the effort of experienced midfielder Rory Laird, who finished his night with 31 disposals and a team-high 15 contested possessions, nine tackles, and eight clearances in difficult conditions.

Stocks down: Does the ARC need a complete overhaul? Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but when you end up with the farce that happened at the Adelaide Oval it begs the question why we even have a score review system at all... Nothing more to say, really. We feel for you, Adelaide fans...

Brisbane

Stocks up: It's undeniable, Brisbane's premiership chances have risen sharply after defeating the Magpies on Friday night. Put simply, they're just about guaranteed a top-two finish on the ladder, given they're scheduled to play their last match, against St Kilda, at the Gabba - where the Lions are undefeated in 2023. That also means they host a first-week final. Win that? Home prelim. Then, just one game at that pesky MCG (where they've lost 14 of their past 15 matches) stands in their way...

Stocks down: Sorry to let the ladies' hopes down, but Deven Robertson has a partner. After being sensationally stripped of his guernsey on Friday night, and tossing it away, leaving him shirtless and peackocking around Marvel Stadium, Deven's Instagram followers jumped from around 11,000 on Friday night, to more than 38,000 by Sunday afternoon!

Carlton

Stocks up: For the entire first quarter it looked as though it just wasn't going to be Carlton's day. But enter Charlie Curnow. A four-goal second term sparked his side back to life on the Gold Coast. He finished with five majors, set up two more with some devastating field kicks and clunked the match-saving mark after being swung back in the dying stages. You just know he's going to LOVE finals footy!

Stocks down: It might be a little presumptuous to say the Blues rocked up to Heritage Bank Stadium and expected to go through the motions and win, but it's exactly what it felt like. The Suns jumped them early and led by 40 points just minutes into the second quarter. If the Blues start like that in September, there's just no coming back. Got to be a better first quarter team.

Collingwood

Stocks up: It's almost alarming that Scott Pendlebury was Collingwood's best midfielder on Friday night, and arguably still their most important player. At the age of 35, the former skipper wound back the clock after picking up 31 possessions, 12 clearances, 10 score involvements, and nine inside 50s against the Lions.

Stocks down: What has happened to Collingwood's defence? Don't let the total 'points against' numbers fool you, because yes, they were the best defensive team for large parts of the season. But their disturbing 1-3 form line over the past four weeks coincides with conceding scores of 124, 101, 105, and 93 to their opposition. In fact, only Richmond has conceded more points against than Collingwood in their most recent four matches leading into Round 23. That's concerning.

Essendon

Stocks up: At least the Bombers fans won't have to watch their side capitulate in embarrassing fashion in a final this year - they took care of that business a couple of weeks early. Shocking!

Stocks down: Just everything. Every. Single. Thing. A pitiful display from a side who was still in contention for finals footy. The Bombers were absolutely smashed up in Sydney, and looked anything but a team which has been in the top half of the ladder the entire year. A 126-point loss is simply unacceptable and could have long-lasting ramifications on this group. This club doesn't deserve to play finals.

Photo by Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Fremantle

Stocks up: What a season to be playing when out of contract. Fair play to Liam Henry, he's timed his run beautifully. He was again prolific for the Dockers in their loss to the Power, picking up 31 disposals and 516 metres gained as potential suitors sit up and listen. He's averaging more than 20 disposals in 2023, more than double his output from last year.

Stocks down: We see the flashes of brilliance, but it was a down day from Josh Treacy, who managed just two behinds from his nine disposals.

Geelong

Stocks up: Tom Stewart played a huge game for the Cats, his 30 disposals (25 kicks), 13 marks, 10 rebound 50s, and 597 metres gained enough to make sure All-Australian selectors don't forget his name despite his team's underwhelming finish to the season.

Stocks down: The Cats dynasty is officially over. There. We're calling it. Last year's premiership was a remarkable effort but time catches up with us all, and these ageing Cats aren't the same team anymore. With 13 currently-listed players on the wrong side of 30, you'd have to (finally) expect even more of a drop off in 2024.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: It was just one of those games where the ball kept finding David Swallow. The Suns veteran was everywhere, finishing the afternoon with a career-high four goals and three behinds from his 16 disposals. Really thought he'd got them over the line with his last major, too.

Stocks down: He's been in All-Australian discussions throughout the year (and rightly so) but it wasn't a day Charlie Ballard will want to remember. The game turned on its head in the second quarter when Charlie Curnow booted four goals and set up another and Ballard just couldn't go with him. Sam Collins had a greater impact at slowing down the Coleman Medal leader, but ultimately it wasn't enough for the Suns.

GWS

Stocks up: Are the Giants a legitimate flag threat? With no team really running away up top, and after a dominant performance against the Bombers, you have to believe their premiership stocks are rising. Toby Greene was rested after halftime, Tom Green looks like one of the best young players in the competition, Jesse Hogan's confidence is at an all-time high and Sam Taylor is back to his defensive best. Keep an eye on this squad.

Stocks down: There's no doubting these Giants have exceeded most people's expectations in 2023, but despite their finals fate being in their own hands, the prospect of having to face the Blues two weeks in a row -- the best team out of the top four -- isn't ideal. They won't care, a win next week (or a Bulldogs loss) is all they need to, and will be, worrying about.

Toby Bedford of the Giants celebrates a goal. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hawthorn

Stocks up: He was a late in for Jai Newcombe, but Henry Hustwaite didn't let it faze him. The 19-year-old debutant kicked two majors for the Hawks from 15 disposals against the Demons, a pretty bloody good day out for your first AFL start! And didn't his mates love his first goal...

Stocks down: Just a little off the pace on Sunday, Josh Ward was kept to just eight disposals (down from his healthy average of 21). Probably needed a little more impact around the ground given Newcombe was a late out.

Melbourne

Stocks up: He was a little inaccurate in the Dees' win over the Hawks, but Jake Melksham is exactly the player who can have an impact in September as a forward line X-factor. He kicked 3.4 against the Hawks and was incredibly lively while patrolling the forward line, used at times as a defensive forward looking after the dangerous James Sicily. If he can negate, and work off his opponent come finals, he'll be a more than handy member of the gameday 23.

Stocks down: Get your down performances out of the way now before finals roll around, Kysaiah Pickett. No scores and just five touches was a down day for the livewire. And what was going on in Simon Goodwin's press conference? Calling out Finn Maginness for 'not wanting the ball', when he had one disposal fewer than Clayton Oliver, the man he tagged. Just acknowledge the good job without the potshot.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: He doesn't get the praise like a Charlie Curnow or Jeremy Cameron but Roos sharpshooter Nick Larkey is emerging as one of the best key forwards in the competition. He also has a legitimate case for All-Australian selection, having booted 62 goals for the season to sit third on the Coleman Medal leaderboard. Larkey kicked another bag of six and had nine score involvements against the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Stocks down: It was tough to see North skipper Luke McDonald hobble from the field in the first half with a nasty-looking hamstring injury, and even tougher to read about retired former skipper Jack Ziebell being a victim of an unprovoked attack outside a bar in the hours following the match. The 32-year-old spent the rest of his night in hospital with facial injuries after allegedly being set upon by a group of men outside a bar in South Yarra.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Doing his All-Australian hopes no harm was Zak Butters, who picked up a team-high 31 touches, among which he gathered seven score involvements (including a major himself). Blossoming with more midfield time, not only is he a likely All-Australian, but he's also a Brownlow Medal chance, given his consistency throughout Port's season. Keep an eye on him, he may have picked up another three votes on Sunday.

Stocks down: There'll be a couple of nervous waits for Port given Ryan Burton was subbed out with a knee injury, and Tom Jonas copped a nasty looking knock which could keep him out of at least Port's final game for the season. While a premiership run has a lot to do with skill, it's undeniable luck (especially in terms of injuries) plays a part as well.

Richmond

Stocks up: Can't be anything other than the careers of club champions Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin, can it? Saturday's clash at the MCG signalled the end for the star duo, who have given it absolutely everything for the club they were both drafted by in 2006 and 2007, respectively. They both did their bit to help the Tigers to their 10th win of the season, and enjoyed a celebratory farewell in front of the Tiger army. Massive parts of a dynasty that acquired three flags, both players will go down as legends of the club. Kudos, gents.

Stocks down: Really ugly stuff from Tyler Sonsie. The young Tiger was involved in an off-the-ball incident in his side's VFL match with North Melbourne, with vision showing him striking a Roos opponent in the jaw. Have yourself a holiday, mate.

St Kilda

Stocks up: The Saints will be playing finals and it's clear who their X-factor is: Max King. The key forward was on fire early against the Cats, clunking marks and kicking majors from all parts as the Saints dominated the contest. Since returning to the side in Round 21 he's kicked 11 goals and breathed new life into the St Kilda forward line. Looms large in September.

Stocks down: Once again the Saints failed to kill off a game earlier than they should have because of inaccuracy in front of goal. St Kilda wasted a host of opportunities, particularly in the first half, and just kept the door ajar for the Cats. Fortunately for Ross Lyon, Geelong couldn't break through it. But should they repeat the effort in a final, it will almost certainly be curtains.

Sydney

Stocks up: He only had 21 disposals, and AFL fantasy players wouldn't have been celebrating like crazy if they had him in their side, but Nick Blakey might have just been the difference against the Crows in one of the more remarkable games of the season. Blakey's defensive work was exceptional, he worked tirelessly both ways, spoiled with great effect and provided his trademark drive and dash off halfback.

Stocks down: Just one behind in the final term. Really? All while coughing up 12 scoring shots the other way (luckily only resulting in an inaccurate a 4.8 return). So, what happened in that last quarter? The Swans were well on top for the entire contest and led by 32 points at the last change of ends before the Crows mounted their frightening comeback, and now that they're locked inside the top eight heading into the final round, it's something they cannot afford to have happen in September.

West Coast

Stocks up: What a genuine star Jamie Cripps has been, and still is, for West Coast. The X-factor forward bagged five goals under the Marvel Stadium roof and the Bulldogs defenders simply had no answers, Cripps strong overhead, clever at ground level, and clutch when it mattered. But that's expected from the 227-game veteran, who is absolutely one of the most underrated players in the league.

Stocks down: Oh no, you haven't just missed out on Harley Reid, have you!? No, we don't support tanking, and a win like the one against the Dogs on the weekend can do wonders for a young group who will be eager to bounce back in 2024. But the simple fact is the Eagles are now off the bottom of the table and could avoid the wooden spoon. A bittersweet result, perhaps?

Jamie Cripps of the Eagles celebrates kicking a goal. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Marcus Bontempelli couldn't have done anything more than what he produced against the Eagles, particularly in the second half. He deserves better than what the rest of his teammates dished up, the Bont, who could end up this year's Brownlow medallist, picking up a whopping 21 contested possessions from his 32 touches, 10 tackles, 12 clearances, a game-high 602 metres gained, and a goal. It was an inspiring effort.

The Bulldogs could inexplicably miss finals this season. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Stocks down: At what stage does the club put its hand up and admit it re-signed Luke Beveridge, who is contracted to the end of 2025, too early? We say it's when you lose to Hawthorn and West Coast in consecutive weeks, to all but ruin your entire season. Bevo won a contract extension at the end of 2022 and, yes, they can still play finals, but their fate is out of their control, which isn't what anyone expected when they were sitting fifth after Round 19. For a side with their midfield depth and quality, those exciting key forwards, and elite rebounders, it's head-scratching that they're in this position. Be grateful for 2016, sure, but it might be time to go down a different avenue. This side doesn't deserve to play finals.