In Round 8 of the 2023 AFL season, Josh Dunkley produced one of the best performances we've seen in 2023, but injuries to a number of emerging and established players soured the round of footy.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Crows | Lions | Blues | Magpies | Bombers | Dockers | Cats | Suns | Giants | Hawks | Demons | Roos | Power | Tigers | Saints | Swans | Eagles | Bulldogs

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: It's not surprising when the Crows look their best, or are hunting a side down to pull off an unlikely win, it's Jordan Dawson who is often the mastermind orchestrating attacks. The Adelaide captain had a fine day down in Geelong, with 29 touches (82% efficiency), five marks and six tackles next to his name, his elite ball use something clubs must stop if they are to trump Matthew Nicks' side in 2023.

Stocks down: It was a hot start to the season for youngster Josh Rachele, but he has now gone three consecutive games without a goal, and picked up just eight disposals against the Cats - a season low. Needs to do more.

Brisbane

Stocks up: "J. Dunkley, three votes." Lock it in, the Lions midfielder running amok under the Marvel Stadium roof on Friday night. Lining up head-to-head on Patrick Cripps, the former Bulldog was able to outwork the Blues skipper from stoppages, helping surge the ball forward on countless occasions but also impacting the game defensively, finishing his night with 33 disposals, 11 marks, 13 tackles, and six clearances.

Stocks down: Stocks in the Brisbane naysayers would have plummeted on Friday night, the Lions bouncing back from a lacklustre previous showing at Marvel Stadium to get the better of the Blues by 26 points. Every game this team wins in Melbourne grows more in importance.

Josh Dunkley was epic for the Lions. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: After a moderate start to the season, Adam Cerra can start holding his head high, dominating in the guts three weeks in a row now as a silver lining to a couple of disappointing defeats. Cerra picked up 33 touches against the Lions which takes his three-week average to 34, and has managed to kick a goal in his past three outings. Is the trade with the Dockers starting to pay off?

Stocks down: What's this starting Matthew Kennedy as sub business? The Blues have exceptional midfield depth, but Kennedy was able to collect 13 disposals, five inside 50s, and three clearances after entering the game near the end of the third term. He also finished his night with 11.9 rating points, better than 17 of his teammates.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Isaac Quaynor played a ripping game across half back for the Pies, constantly rebounding out of defence whilst also shutting Tom Papley out of the game. Quaynor finished with 23 touches, nine marks, and five intercepts, playing a vital role in assisting key defenders Darcy Moore and Nathan Murphy to repel Sydney's attacks. Shout out to Brody Mihocek, as well, who slotted the first five-goal haul of his career.

Stocks down: The 'kick the goal first' prerequisite in Collingwood games is finally over. Before Sunday, the team that had kicked the first goal in a match involving the Pies this season had gone on to lose the game. Was a fun quirk while it lasted!

Brody Mihocek kicked five goals against the Swans. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Essendon

Stocks up: Darcy Parish played another outstanding game through the Essendon midfield on Sunday afternoon, his 37 possessions (22 contested!) and game-high nine clearances another outing to marvel at. He's clever, too, putting together these performances in a free agency year! Averaging 34 touches now in 2023 and not slowing down, clubs will continue to come knocking.

Stocks down: Jordan Ridley came off the ground in the second quarter with concussion after copping an off-the-ball accidental hit from Junior Rioli, which could see the Power star spending some time on the sidelines. The severity of the injury to the Bombers defender is unclear after initial fears of a broken jaw were thankfully quashed.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Andrew Brayshaw hadn't had the start to the year that echoes his 2022 season which ended in an AFLPA MVP award, but his game against the Hawks was a reminder of why that accolade went his way last year. Starring in the Dockers midfield, Brayshaw picked up 34 possessions, nine marks, eight tackles and kicked two goals in a whopping 69-point win at home.

Stocks down: Lachie Schultz is a fine player that we rate highly, but unfortunately he ended his night with the lowest disposal efficiency of any player on the ground (40% from 10 touches).

Geelong

Stocks up: Every team would envy Geelong having Mark Blicavs as a weapon in their arsenal. One of the most damaging utilities in the league, Blicavs lined up primarily on a wing at GMHBA Stadium but chimed in with rucks support too, was found in attack, and had aerial presence in defence. The premiership Cat ended his afternoon with 16 disposals (12 contested), four marks, 10 hit outs, one goal, and an abundance of influence.

Stocks down: Patrick Dangerfield was subbed out of the game in the third term with hamstring awareness which, for a 33-year-old, is never ideal. He had calf issues in 2022, but fingers crossed the injury is only minor and his 2023 campaign isn't derailed. Was in great form, too.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: You have to feel for the Suns and gun midfielder Noah Anderson, who really couldn't have done much more to try and spur on his side to an unlikely win against the Demons, who held on in a thriller. Anderson was colossal in his efforts, finishing with 37 touches (17 contested), 10 clearances, six tackles and seven score involvements against the flag favourites. Simply superb.

Stocks down: The Suns will feel hard done by with a few calls going against them in the final term, but make no mistake, the umpires will never dictate the result of a football match. In the end, it was Darcy Macpherson who had a shot to tie the game with seconds remaining, but he sprayed his effort to the right, despite not having much of an angle to navigate. We know he had 30 disposals himself and is relishing a new role down back, but sometimes you really just have to nail the moments.

Noah Anderson is in All-Australian form. Albert Perez/AFL Photos via Getty Images

GWS

Stocks up: Tom Green couldn't have done much more against the Dogs, picking up 38 disposals, nine tackles, eight clearances and booting three majors. It was a stunning effort.

Stocks down: There was talk during the week that the Giants would put work into stopping Marcus Bontempelli. We're not sure what that work was, so we'll ask the question: where was the tag? You can't let him roam around and do as he pleases, and GWS have learned that the hard way.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: We're loving the return of Mitch Lewis. He had an 'almost' week in his return in Round 7, but against the Dockers he had 11 touches (100% efficiency), six marks and two majors. Makes the Hawks look so much more promising, despite the hefty margin.

Stocks down: His counterpart, however... It really wasn't a good night for Fergus Greene, who could only manage four handballs until being subbed out of the game in the third quarter.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Clayton Oliver was a bull in the middle (as usual), Max Gawn was influencing the game in all areas and finished with two majors, and Christian Petracca kicked one of the goals of the year. But the player you won't speak about is small defender Jake Bowey, who had 17 touches with 12 by foot, 88% disposal efficiency and a goal in a game where his impact deserved more plaudits. Plays with the sort of tenacity and general footy smarts that Simon Goodwin would love.

Stocks down: Bayley Fritsch had absolutely no say in this game, going statless in two of the four quarters and registering just one kick until the final term. He came into it a touch, finishing his night with seven touches, three marks and three behinds, but it really wasn't the Fritsch we're used to seeing. Went missing for far too long and was well held by Sean Lemmens.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Jack Ziebell was enormous in the North Melbourne defence, racking up 36 disposals (30 kicks), 18 marks and nine rebound 50s against the Saints. There's not too much to say, it was a colossal performance from the veteran.

Stocks down: We would really love to see a little bit more from x-factor forward Paul Curtis. The youngster only managed eight touches with no scoreboard impact, and although he has promising talent and plenty of scope to improve, we've been left a tad disappointed by his recent performances. Playing as a pressure forward, having a '0' next to the tackle column also doesn't look good.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: It's not his best ever game, but Charlie Dixon, when fit, is such a luxury. Occupying some of the stickiest hands in the competition, the powerful forward can turn a game in an instant with his aerial craft and clutch set shot goal kicking an asset Ken Hinkley's side can often lean on. Dixon had 13 touches (10 contested), six marks and two goals in an effort that helped his side to a comeback victory over the impressive Dons.

Stocks down: That goal kicking accuracy, though... it nearly came back to bite them, registering 12.20, but fortunately it didn't. As the old adage goes, bad kicking is bad footy. Losing that game would have only been Port Adelaide's fault.

Charlie Dixon helped inspire Port's comeback. Mark Brake/Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: The Tigers looked extremely shaky against the Eagles on Saturday afternoon and desperately needed someone to stand up. That person was Shai Bolton. The mercurial mid-forward booted three goals but had an impact all over the ground, finishing with 31 disposals, seven clearances and an equal game-high 13 score involvements.

Stocks down: One week he's up, the next he's down. It's really hard to get a read on Noah Cumberland. The Richmond forward had an absolute shocker against West Coast. He managed just two handballs before being subbed out of the contest with a staggering -12 ranking points. Not sure he holds his spot, despite the team's big win, but we will give him one out: the 50 metre penalty against him for 'kicking the ball over the boundary' was a shocker!

St Kilda

Stocks up: Blues reject Liam Stocker and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera are forming a very nice small defender partnership down back for the Saints. The pair combined for 53 disposals, 27 marks, 800m gained and eight tackles in the win over the Kangaroos.

Stocks down: Jade Gresham's day came to an abrupt end against the Kangas after he was subbed out with a knock to the shin following a clash with Cam Zurhaar. To that point, however, the Saints gun had just one(!) effective disposal from his 10 touches. Ouch.

Sydney

Stocks up: Wow. He was one of the bright storylines to come out of Sydney's 2022 campaign, Errol Gulden a part of the new-look youthful Swans who deserve the hype surrounding them. But that game against the Magpies was simply outrageous. Gulden absolutely owned an MCG wing and collected 37 touches (32 kicks, if you don't mind), 13 marks, and 658 metres gained in a ridiculously strong performance.

Stocks down: We were just waiting, and waiting, and waiting for Tom Papley to make his mark on the contest. Open spaces, wet conditions, low scoring... it was almost the perfect environment for the Sydney goal sneak to create some spark and stamp his energy, and although he snapped a great goal in the final quarter, his influence overall was very minor.

West Coast

Stocks up: We're stoked Oscar Allen is back playing football and reminding everyone of his talents. The Eagles proved no match for the Tigers at the MCG but Allen certainly played his role with a game-high four goals, 15 disposals and a couple of impressive contested marks.

Stocks down: It's hard not to feel for Eagles youngster Jai Culley who had been playing some very nice football before suffering a horror ACL injury. Get better, Jai. We'll see you in 2024!

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Marcus Bontempelli, take a bow! All of the Brownlow talk has been centred around Nick Daicos, but this guy, somehow, is flying under the radar despite putting together an outstanding campaign so far. The Dogs skipper had 32 disposals (26 contested), a career-best 14 clearances, seven tackles and 560 metres gained on Saturday night. Is there a cleaner player in the game?

Stocks down: It's never nice seeing players go down with injury, so Adam Treloar being subbed out due to hamstring tightness is not a good sight for a player who has soft tissue history. With a massive battle against the Blues in Round 9, the Dogs will be praying for some good news.