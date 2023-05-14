In Round 9 of the 2023 AFL season, a high-priced recruit showed the competition his value, the Swans continued their downward spiral, and a Coleman medal-winning forward looked as lost anyone on the park.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: Like the finest of Barossa's reds, Taylor Walker just keeps improving with age. Arguably the most sound set shot in the competition, Walker was on fire against the Saints, booting five goals straight as his side notched a massive, 52-point win to catapult into the top eight. He finished with 16 disposals and eight total score involvements on the day.

Stocks down: Given the complete performance we saw from the Crows, it's tough to be critical of any aspect of their win against the Saints. Accurate? Check. Percentage-booster? Check. Shared the love with the ball? Check. Perhaps fans need to turn up in bigger numbers. Yes, it was Mother's Day, but 33,805 is a low crowd, for a team that's flying, even when considering the occasion.

Brisbane

Stocks up: One of the in-form big men after a somewhat slow start, Joe Daniher punished his former team Essendon, booting a season-high (for him) six majors from 16 disposals. When he's on, it's simply magnificent to watch!

Stocks down: The Lions kept the Bombers in the match much longer than they would have liked -- mostly thanks to some inaccuracy which seemed to permeate through the entire squad in a goalless second term. Hugh McCluggage was an offender, finishing with three behinds, while Eric Hipwood's 1.2 wasn't ideal either. Better sides can and will punish the Lions if this keeps up.

Carlton

Stocks up: It was a welcome return to the Carlton forward line for livewire Matt Owies. He kicked three straight, had a goal assist, took three marks inside 50, and really helped the Blues generate some momentum as they attempted the comeback against the Dogs. He adds another dimension to the Blues in the forward line.

Stocks down: Sorry to say it, but Harry McKay's confidence in front of goal is at a career low. The big man had just two marks inside 50, fluffed a couple of set shots, and just looked at sea, posting 0.2 on the night. Further up the ground he looks okay, clunking grabs and using the ball pretty well, but stick him in front of the big sticks and it's a different story. He's booted 12.11 on the season, and another nine shots failed to score. What's the solution? Relief ruck, Full back, VFL?

Collingwood

Stocks up: It would be easy to name another player (shout out to Mason Cox!), or coach Craig McRae this week after a near perfect outing against the Giants, but well done to the Pies for involving the player's mums so brilliantly on Mother's Day. Given flowers in the rooms beforehand, they were there as the players ran out through the banner, and were invited into the circle after the game to sing the song after the match. The Pies really nailed it on what is traditionally a footy day deemed to be a tough sell. Well done!

Stocks down: The club is flying right now - it's tough to look at any aspect which isn't on the up.

Essendon

Stocks up: Fair play to Andrew McGrath. Coming into Saturday night's clash, Charlie Cameron had been on fire. The Dons entrusted the job of keeping the livewire forward quiet to McGrath, who did a wonderful job. Cameron finished the match goalless from nine touches, while McGrath had 18 himself.

Stocks down: There were a few down performers in the Bombers' loss to Brisbane, but it was tough to watch Sam Weideman struggle up forward at one end while a former Bomber (and son of a legend) was booting six majors up the other. Weideman finished with 0.2 from just five touches and 91% game time.

Fremantle

Stocks up: It was a slow start for Luke Jackson but the Dockers are now reaping the benefits of the dynamic big man. Against the Swans he was everywhere, booting three goals from 17 disposals, tallying a direct goal assist, and complementing Sean Darcy's 44-hitout effort with 11 of his own around the ground. That's two great games in a row from Jackson, and he's really forming a nice one-two punch with Darcy.

Stocks down: Stocks in Nat Fyfe being the sub are well down; the champ looked pretty good on his return to action, he had six disposals at 100% efficiency, five score involvements, and two intercept possessions. Has to be a starter.

Geelong

Stocks up: Reminding everyone just how valuable he is to the Geelong midfield setup, Mitch Duncan was arguable the Cats' best on Friday night. Finishing with 25 disposals and a goal, the veteran also posted five clearances and seven score involvements in the loss. Credit to Gryan Miers, too, whose six inside 50s and 11 score involvements were massive, let down really only by his finishing!

Stocks down: Remember when Jeremy Cameron was targeting 100 goals in a season? Yeah, that's not happening. The star Cat kicked just the one major in a shock loss to the Tigers and has 'only' averaged two and a bit over the last three weeks. He now needs basically five goals per game to hit the mark.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Matt Rowell put in an astonishing effort against the Eagles, picking up 30 possessions, a whopping 17 tackles, 10 score involvements, six clearances and eight inside 50s. It was a complete inside-outside game from the gun, grass-eating mid, who's natural hard-nosed efforts at stoppages are now being matched by his ability to extract the footy and then use it well. Charlie Ballard also deserves a shout out, taking a record-equalling 10 intercept marks. Not bad!

Stocks down: We're not trying to bring him down after the strong performance, but something that can be sharpened in this Suns side is Ben King's goalkicking. Finishing with 4.3 next to your name is no mean feat, but there were some genuinely gettable shots that went begging at Optus Stadium, which in a 70-point thumping doesn't seem costly. Let's hope he can avoid a similar slump his brother Max has been through at the Saints in recent seasons.

GWS

Stocks up: Lachie Ash is becoming one of the Giants' most consistent performers. Having notched 24, 28, and now 32 disposals (and a goal) in his past three outings, the young midfielder is growing with confidence week on week.

Stocks down: They're certainly a younger, developing side than what we've seen in the past, but five players (excluding the sub) finishing with fewer than 10 disposals (compared to Collingwood's two) does show the Giants aren't controlling the footy enough. Players like Aaron Cadman and debutant Cameron Fleeton just need to get the ball in their hands as they build confidence at the level.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: We really liked the efforts of fifth-gamer Seamus Mitchell against the Demons. With a wicked turn of pace, an ability to break lines, and close down space, his 25-disposal, eight-mark (game high) effort against the Demons was notable. Desperate in the contest and willing to run out of defence, he's a youngster to keep an eye on.

Stocks down: A horror first half gave the Hawks absolutely no chance of pulling off the upset against Melbourne. Down 54-9 at the main break, and smashed in every statistical area, it was pleasing to see a response in the second half. But really, too little, too late.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Credit to Melbourne, they're arguably going through this season slightly under the radar in terms of premiership favouritism. They're a well-oiled machine right now, the midfield is purring, defence is solid, and in attack, they're sharing the load. The Dees had 12 different goalkickers against the Hawks, and average 10 goalkickers per game in 2023.

Stocks down: With a minute to play against the Hawks, Christian Petracca's Brownlow stocks were trending upward. But a knee knock just before the final siren -- when he got tangled up with James Sicily -- has sent a scare through the Demons camp. He's claimed it's nothing serious, but it's something to keep an eye on, nonetheless.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: After a horror day out -- especially in terms of injuries -- stocks in No. 4 pick George Wardlaw are rising by the second. Expect him to suit up in Round 10.

Stocks down: If a thumping loss at the hands of Port Adelaide wasn't bad enough, the injury list after Round 9 is looking pretty grim. In addition to Luke Davies-Uniacke coming off with a hamstring strain, Darcy Tucker (hamstring), Flynn Perez (concussion), and Jack Mahony (shoulder) also failed to finish the game.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Another week, another strong showing from Zak Butters. In a 70-point win over the Kangaroos, Butters had a game-high 32 disposals and 12 score involvements. He also worked hard defensively with seven intercept possessions, the best of any midfielder on the ground.

Stocks down: It was a solid day at the office for Jeremy Finlayson -- who finished with three goals from his 20 disposals -- but it could have been so much more. Finlayson booted five behinds, and missed some chances you'd usually back him in to convert. It could have been very costly against a better side.

Richmond

Stocks up: Fair play to Richmond's old firm, who have notably dropped in consistency in the past couple of seasons, but definitely lifted against the Cats. Trent Cotchin (three goals), Dustin Martin (19 touches and four goals), and Jack Riewoldt (12 and two) all lifting in key moments to help drag the Tigers over the line.

Stocks down: It wasn't the best night for Marlion Pickett - who could only record seven touches (his lowest AFL tally) despite playing 84% of game time.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Credit to Jack Higgins, he's pretty consistent. Has scored at least one goal in his last seven outings now, and posted 3.0 against the Crows as he did his best to get his side back into the contest after a slow start.

Stocks down: We've seen the first real attack on Ross Lyon's defensive structures. Against the Crows, St Kilda were smashed on turnover, and allowed a staggering 121 points from 26 scoring shots. In fact, the Saints allowed 14.1 (85) from turnover alone! Something for Ross and his assistants to ponder along with the reality check.

Sydney

Stocks up: He's just 20 years of age but Errol Gulden is showing the football world why he is a future superstar of the competition. The Swan was epic in another loss, tallying 39 disposals, eight clearances, seven inside 50s and two great goals. Needs more help, unfortunately, and this season is quickly slipping away from last year's runners up.

Stocks down: Is the era of the Swans being a finals-making powerhouse over? Things aren't looking good for Sydney after they slumped to a third straight loss at the SCG and to the lower reaches of the ladder after falling to Fremantle by 17 points on Saturday. Between 2003 and 2018, the Swans missed finals just once (2009). If they don't make the eight this season, it'll have been three of the past five years they haven't featured in September action...

West Coast

Stocks up: It can often be hard to find positives when you're not only not winning games, but getting belted week after week. But West Coast would have to be buoyed by watching youngster Reuben Ginbey in action. The 19-year-old is as hard-working as it gets, and he finished his Friday night with 12 touches (nine contested), five clearances, and best of all 16(!) tackles - a stat he ranks second for in the AFL in 2023.

Stocks down: Even Eagles fans are jumping off the bandwagon. Despite having a waiting list for memberships, just 37,000 people turned up to a Friday night that, leading into the contest, wasn't an unwinnable match.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: With the Blues on the rampage in the third and fourth quarters, things weren't looking great for the Bulldogs. But up stepped Artie Jones, whose last quarter helped arrest Carlton's run and reverse the tide. In addition to a classy goal to give the Dogs back the lead, he had two direct goal assists, and his speed and defensive work late was instrumental as the Bulldogs secured the four points.

Stocks down: Up by 31 points, and with their opposition unable to score, the Bulldogs had the Blues beaten. So we all thought. But Luke Beveridge's side appeared to switch off for periods of the third term and again in the last to allow Carlton to twice hit the front. The Blues seemed to score every time they went inside 50 - defensive lapses will probably be punished even more by better teams.