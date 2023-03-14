The 2023 season is almost underway. Stay abreast of all the Round 1 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Tigers vs. Blues

Cats vs. Magpies

Kangaroos vs. Eagles

Power vs. Lions

Demons vs. Bulldogs

Suns vs. Swans

Giants vs. Crows

Hawks vs. Bombers

Saints vs. Dockers

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Richmond vs. Carlton, MCG, 7.20pm (AEST)

Team news: Carlton has confirmed two debutants for their Round 1 battle against Richmond, with Ollie Hollands and Lachie Cowan both earning a maiden call up after strong preseasons. Jayden Short and Dion Prestia will be playing in the black and yellow, alongside former GWS midfielders Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto. A number of Blues and Tigers however are in a race against the clock to be fit for Thursday night. Sam Walsh won't play for the Blues and Jesse Motlop is touch and go, while for the Tigers, defenders Robbie Tarrant (hip) and Josh Gibcus (hamstring) are a definite out.

ESPN tip: Richmond by 10 points.

TAB odds: Richmond $1.67, Carlton $2.20

Richmond and Carlton face off on Thursday Night. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Geelong vs. Collingwood, MCG, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Geelong could debut some new faces on Friday night, as Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij and Sam Menegola have been ruled out of the season opener. Tom Hawkins is expected to be fit. For the Pies, Jack Ginnivan won't be available until Round 3 as he's serving a suspension, while Patrick Lipinski has been ruled out until after the bye after undergoing shoulder surgery from an injury sustained during practice match weekend.

ESPN tip: Geelong by 12 points.

TAB odds: Geelong $1.47, Collingwood $2.70

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

North Melbourne vs. West Coast Eagles, Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: North will unveil Harry Sheezel against the Eagles, but key back Ben McKay is out for at least a month with a foot injury, and Cam Zurhaar is in doubt with a calf complaint. For the Eagles, Elliot Yeo is dealing with a calf injury and will miss the clash with North, while Jack Darling is in doubt as he works through an ankle injury. Reuben Ginbey, Campbell Chesser, and Noah Long will all debut this week.

ESPN tip: West Coast by 22 points.

TAB odds: North Melbourne $1.80, West Coast $2.00

Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane Lions, Adelaide Oval, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Both teams could unveil a host of club debutants in their mouthwatering matchup on Saturday. Both Jason Horne-Francis and Junior Rioli are likely to suit up for Ken Hinkley's side, while Josh Dunkley, Jack Gunston and high-profile draftee Will Ashcroft headline the possible debuts at Brisbane.

ESPN tip: Brisbane by 18 points.

TAB odds: Port Adelaide $2.05, Brisbane $1.77

Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs, MCG 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: Premiership midfielder Jack Viney won't face the Bulldogs this week, and neither will Bayley Fritsch. Christian Salem (thyroid), Jake Melksham (calf) and Luke Dunstan (hamstring) will also be unavailable. Judd McVee and Bailey Laurie are set to debut for the Dees.

ESPN tip: Melbourne by 20 points

TAB odds: Melbourne $1.50, Western Bulldogs $2.60

Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Gold Coast Suns vs. Sydney Swans, Heritage Bank Stadium, 8:00pm (AEST)

Team news: Gold Coast spearhead Ben King is set to line up in his first game since 2021 after successfully recovering from an all injury that kept him sidelined last year, but Lachie Weller and Connor Budarick will both have a delayed start to the season as they continue their recovery from knee injuries of their own.

ESPN tip: Sydney by 18 points.

TAB odds: Gold Coast $2.45, Sydney $1.55

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

GWS Giants vs. Adelaide Crows, Giants Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: A big blow for the Crows is Matt Crouch who suffered a broken fibula during training, leaving a big hole in an undermanned Adelaide midfield. The Giants are relatively healthy, but recruit Toby Bedford won't be available for a number of weeks due to a hamstring strain.

ESPN tip: GWS by 8 points.

TAB odds: GWS $1.65, Adelaide $2.25

This isn't just a countdown of the #AFL's biggest names, but a ranking of the players we simply can't wait to watch in action this season.



A mix of superstars, big names who have switched clubs, young guns and excitement machines returning from injury. https://t.co/yfJyPipA2S — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) March 12, 2023

Hawthorn vs. Essendon, MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Jake Stringer has been ruled out of Sunday's clash with Hawthorn with a persistent hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Essendon by 12 points.

TAB odds: Hawthorn $2.45, Essendon $1.55

St Kilda vs. Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Tim Membrey and Seb Ross are big outs for the Saints for their opener against the Dockers, and it means we'll get an early look at both Matthaes Phillipou and Anthony Caminiti who have been confirmed starters by Ross Lyon.

ESPN tip: Fremantle by 20 points.

TAB odds: St Kilda $2.55, Fremantle $1.52