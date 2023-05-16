They've struggled in the first half of 2023, but with one of the AFL's younger lists, Rohan Connolly says the Swans are built for long-term success. (2:30)

The 2023 season is in full swing. Stay abreast of all the Round 10 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Power vs. Demons

Kangaroos vs. Swans

Bulldogs vs. Crows

Dockers vs. Cats

Lions vs. Suns

Bombers vs. Tigers

Hawks vs. Eagles

Blues vs. Magpies

Giants vs. Saints

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: Port Adelaide key forward Todd Marshall will miss Friday night's game with the Dees after entering concussion protocols following a head clash in Round 9, while counterpart Charlie Dixon has a quad strain and will be assessed during the week. Meanwhile, Melbourne star Christian Petracca was left hobbling after tweaking his ankle in the dying stages of his side's win against the Hawks, but is expected to play this week.

ESPN tip: Dees by 14 points

TAB odds: Power $2.15, Demons $1.70

Melbourne gun Christian Petracca has been cleared of serious injury but teammate Harrison Petty is among a host of AFL stars set to spend time on the sidelines. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

SATURDAY, MAY 20

North Melbourne vs. Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: The injury news goes from bad to worse for the struggling Swans, with captain Callum Mills set to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a calf injury, and key forward Logan McDonald suffering a significant medial ankle sprain which could see him miss at least eight matches.

ESPN tip: Swans by 22 points

TAB odds: Roos $5.80, Suns $1.14

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide, Mars Stadium, 2.10pm (AEST)

Team news: Bulldogs defender has been listed as a test for Round 10 after overcoming a rib injury, but gun midfielder Adam Treloar will miss at least one more week as he recovers from a hamstring injury. for the Crows, Tom Doedee has entered concussion protocols after presenting symptoms following the Round 9 game against St Kilda.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 5 points

TAB odds: Bulldogs $1.60, Crows $2.35

Fremantle vs. Geelong, Optus Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Fremantle forward Josh Corbett (concussion) and youngster Matt Johnson (suspension) will both be available for selection this week. Meanwhile, Brad Close should return for the Cats after serving his one-week ban, with Chris Scott hoping to welcome back a host of stars as his side aims to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Richmond last week.

ESPN tip: Cats by 18 points

TAB odds: Freo $2.30, Cats $1.62

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast, Gabba, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Brisbane will be hoping experienced defender Daniel Rich (quad) will be fit to return after missing the last two weeks. Jarryd Lyons should also be in the selection frame after posting 36 touches, two goals and eight tackles in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Lions by 31 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.26, Suns $3.90

Essendon vs. Richmond, MCG, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Unfortunately for the Tigers, Jacob Hopper is likely to miss at least three weeks after injuring his calf against the Cats in Round 9. In better news for Damien Hardwick, Toby Nankervis (ankle) could be available for his first game since Round 4.

ESPN tip: Tigers by 12 points

TAB odds: Bombers $2.30, Tigers $1.62

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Hawthorn vs. West Coast, UTAS Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: The Eagles have suffered another injury blow, with key forward Jack Darling to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured arm that he bravely played through against the Suns.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 14 points

TAB odds: Hawks $1.27, Eagles $3.80

Carlton vs. Collingwood, MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

play 2:47 Bin the boo? Does booing still have a place in the AFL? Despite Lance Franklin copping boos from Collingwood fans, Rohan Connolly argues booing still has a place in the game - in some circumstances.

Team news: Collingwood ruckman Darcy Cameron could be in the selection frame for the first time since suffering an MCL injury in Round 3.

ESPN tip: Pies by 9 points

TAB odds: Blues $3.00, Pies $1.40

GWS vs. St Kilda, GIANTS Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Saints by 24 points

TAB odds: Giants $2.15, Saints $1.70