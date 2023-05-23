The 2023 season is in full swing. Stay abreast of all the Round 11 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Swans vs. Blues

Saints vs. Hawks

Demons vs. Dockers

Cats vs. Giants

Suns vs. Bulldogs

Eagles vs. Bombers

Tigers vs. Power

Magpies vs. Kangaroos

Crows vs. Lions

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Sydney vs. Carlton, SCG, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Blues by 22 points

TAB odds: Swans $2.00, Blues $1.80

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal for Carlton against Sydney. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

SATURDAY, MAY 27

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Saints by 31 points

TAB odds: Saints $1.24, Hawks $4.10

Melbourne vs. Fremantle, MCG, 2.10pm (AEST)

Team news: Clayton Oliver is likely to miss for the Demons after suffering a hamstring injury against the Power. Lachie Hunter is sweating on a tribunal hearing; he's currently suspended for one match for his hit on Connor Rozee.

ESPN tip: Dees by 18 points

TAB odds: Demons $1.35, Dockers $3.25

Geelong vs. GWS, GMHBA Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Geelong midfielder Max Holmes will be out for the medium term after undergoing knee surgery, while prized draft pick Jhye Clark has been cut down by a serious foot injury. Holmes tore the meniscus in his right knee during last week's loss to Fremantle in Perth.

ESPN tip: Cats by 35 points

TAB odds: Cats $1.12, Giants $6.20

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs, TIO Stadium, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: Jason Johanissen will miss for more than two months with a serious hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 28 points

TAB odds: Suns $2.60, Dogs $1.50

West Coast vs. Essendon, Optus Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Bombers by 53 points

TAB odds: Eagles $11.00, Bombers $1.04

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide, MCG, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: The big out for Richmond is coach Damien Hardwick after he resigned from his post on Tuesday. For the Poer, Tom Jonas will miss after accepting a one-week sanction.

ESPN tip: Tigers by 1 point

TAB odds: Tigers $2.00, Power $1.80

Collingwood vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Pies by 42 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.04, Kangaroos $11.00

Adelaide vs. Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Adelaide expect forwards Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe to return for a huge crunch game against Briabane, while for the Lions, Jack Payne is set to miss with concussion.

ESPN tip: Lions by 14 points

TAB odds: Crows $2.15, Lions $1.70