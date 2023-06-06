The 2023 season is at its halfway point. Stay abreast of all the Round 13 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Swans vs. Saints

Bulldogs vs. Power

Hawks vs. Lions

Crows vs. Eagles

Dockers vs. Tigers

Kangaroos vs. Giants

Blues vs. Bombers

Demons vs. Magpies

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Sydney vs. St Kilda, SCG, 7.10pm (AEST)

Team news: Sydney defender Dane Rampe is close to returning from a neck injury but could run out of time to prove his fitness for a Thursday night clash. For the Saints, Mitch Owens (concussion) will be available after missing the Round 11 loss to Hawthorn.

ESPN tip: Saints by 4 points

TAB odds: Swans $1.65, Saints $2.25

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Team news: Bulldogs defender Ed Richards is set to miss up to six weeks after injuring his hamstring against the Cats last week. Luke Beveridge could look to the VFL for a replacement, with Robbie McComb (24 touches and a goal), Hayden Crozier (21 and one), and mid-season draftee Caleb Poulter (17 and three inside 50s) all potentially in consideration. Meanwhile, Power veterans Travis Boak (ribs) and Charlie Dixon (quad) were held out of the AFL team last week and should be available, while Orazio Fantasia made his return from a quad injury through the SANFL last week.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 9 points

TAB odds: Dogs $2.00, Power $1.80

play 2:48 Can the stuttering Blues halt the slide against the Dons? The Blues are struggling, but could a path to goal and a win against old enemies Melbourne breath life back into their season?

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane, MCG, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Seamus Mitchell (illness) was a late out for the Hawks last week but his availability for Round 13 is unclear, while Chad Winged (calf) has now missed three weeks.

ESPN tip: Lions by 43 points

TAB odds: Hawks $3.90, Lions $1.20

Adelaide vs. West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: In horror news for Crowd fans, important defender Tom Doedee has ruptured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. West Coast's Liam Duggan is facing a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Collingwood's Taylor Adams, but will challenge his ban at the tribunal. Elijah Hewett (concussion), Shannon Hurn (hamstring), and Connor West (knee) also copped injuries last week.

ESPN tip: Crows by 37 points

TAB odds: Crows $1.04, Eagles $11.00

Fremantle vs. Richmond, Optus Stadium, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: A timeline hasn't yet been set for Sean Darcy after the ruckman injured his hamstring in Round 11, but he is set for multiple weeks on the sidelines.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 19 points

TAB odds: Freo $1.44, Tigers $2.80

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

North Melbourne vs. GWS, Blundstone Arena, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: North Melbourne will be forced into at least two changes with midfielders Jy Simpkin and Hugh Greenwood entering concussion protocols. GWS small forward Brent Daniels was subbed out of last week's loss to the Tigers with a hamstring injury and is likely to miss this week's game with the Kangas.

ESPN tip: Giants by 11 points

TAB odds: Roos $2.80, Giants $1.44

Carlton vs. Essendon, MCG, 7:15pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Blues by 12 points

TAB odds: Blues $2.00, Bombers $1.80

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Melbourne vs. Collingwood, MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: In huge news for the Dees, gun midfielder Clayton Oliver will return after a hamstring setback. Collingwood will be without Jordan De Goey who is facing several weeks on the sidelines through suspension. But a positive note for the Pies, Jamie Elliott is likely to return, while Pat Lipinski (shoulder) is set to be available for his first match of the season, and Dan McStay (finger) could also make a return.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 7 points

TAB odds: Dees $2.00, Pies $1.80