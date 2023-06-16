The 2023 season is at its halfway point. Stay abreast of all the Round 14 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Power vs. Cats

Lions vs. Swans

Giants vs. Dockers

Tigers vs. Saints

Blues vs. Suns

Kangaroos vs. Bulldogs

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: Patrick Dangerfield should suit up for the Cats in a return to Adelaide Oval, but Port's Lachie Jones is expected to miss weeks with a broken jaw.

ESPN tip: Power by 10 points

TAB odds: Power $1.58, Cats $2.40

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Brisbane vs. Sydney, Gabba, 7:50pm (AEST)

Team news: Hugh McCluggage will miss this week under concussion protocols, while Jack Gunston and Daniel Rich have both been dropped from the side to face Sydney with coach Chris Fagan saying the veteran pair told him they didn't deserve to be selected. In better news for the Lions, they'll regain Dayne Zorko from suspension. Luke Parker will return for Sydney but the Swans will be without Lance Franklin and Isaac Heeney due to injury.

ESPN tip: Lions by 30 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.22, Swans $4.35

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

GWS vs. Fremantle, Giants Stadium, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Jaeger O'Meara is a big in for the Dockers (he returns from suspension), but James Aish will miss at least one week with concussion. For the Giants, Isaac Cumming (calf) and Sam Taylor (hamstring) will both make a return, replacing Harry Rowston (sub), Josh Fahey, and Ryan Angwin (both omitted).

ESPN tip: Giants by 4 points

TAB odds: Giants $2.05, Dockers $1.80

Richmond vs. St Kilda, MCG, 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: Dan Butler had his one-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Nick Blakey overturned at the AFL Tribunal. However, Rhyan Mansell will miss three weeks due to suspension, and Marlion Pickett will be out for at least one match after the club declared he wouldn't play after his alleged involvement in criminal activity.

ESPN tip: Tigers by 10 points

TAB odds: Tigers $1.77, Saints $2.10

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Carlton vs. Gold Coast, MCG, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: The Blues have made a host of changes for their crucial game against the Suns, with David Cunningham -- who will play his first match since 2021 -- Lachie Fogarty, Marc Pittonet, and Nic Newman coming into the side. They replace Ed Curnow, Jack Silvagni, Jesse Motlop, Lewis Young, and Paddy Dow, who were all omitted.

ESPN tip: Suns by 20 points

TAB odds: Blues $1.84, Suns $2.00

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: The Roos will be bolstered by the returns of experienced midfielders Hugh Greenwood and Jy Simpkin, but Aaron Hall is among three omissions. the Bulldogs have recalled Mitch Hannan and Tim O'Brien to the senior line up, with Arthur Jones, James O'Donnell, and Josh Bruce all omitted.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 30 points

TAB odds: Kangaroos $4.75, Bulldogs $1.19