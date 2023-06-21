Rohan Connolly says the bye weeks have revealed an interesting trend, with five of six AFL teams who've had the week off, losing on their return. (2:31)

We're past the halfway point of the 2023 season! Stay abreast of all the Round 15 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Cats vs. Demons

Saints vs. Lions

Swans vs. Eagles

Dockers vs. Bombers

Magpies vs. Crows

Suns vs. Hawks

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Geelong vs. Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: Patrick Dangerfield will miss for the Cats after suffering broken ribs and bruised lung last week against the Power, but Rhys Stanley will return. For the Dees, Clayton Oliver has been ruled out and will miss a fourth straight game after hamstring and infection complications. Harrison Petty will also come into Simon Goodwin's side, while Adam Tomlinson and Charlie Spargo have been left out.

ESPN tip: Demons by 20 points.

TAB odds: Cats $2.05, Demons $1.77

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

St Kilda vs. Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, Gabba, 7:50pm (AEST)

Team news: Tim Membrey has suffered a setback with his knee injury and is expected to miss another 8-10 weeks.

ESPN tip: Lions by 19 points

TAB odds: Saints $2.10, Lions $1.75

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Sydney vs. West Coast, SCG, 4.35pm (AEST)

Team news: Jeremy McGovern (hamstring), Tom Barrass (hip), Shannon Hurn (hamstring), and Liam Duggan (leg) are all in the frame to return for the Eagles. The Swans should regain co-captain Callum Mills, Isaac Heeney, and Logan McDonald, but Lance Franklin is likely to miss a second game due to knee soreness.

ESPN tip: Sydney by 30 points

TAB odds: Swans $1.03, Eagles $12.00

Fremantle vs. Essendon, Optus Stadium, 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: Sean Darcy, James Aish and Michael Frederick are all in line to return for the Dockers this week, while the Bombers will welcome back Darcy Parish from a calf strain.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 17 points

TAB odds: Dockers $1.77, Bombers $2.05

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Collingwood vs. Adelaide, MCG, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Dan McStay will miss at least another week after a setback to his finger injury.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 18 points.

TAB odds: Magpies $1.33, Crows $3.35

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn, Heritage Bank Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: James Sicily will miss the next three games after his appeal to overturn a ban was thwarted.

ESPN tip: Suns by 10 points

TAB odds: Suns $1.28, Hawks $3.70