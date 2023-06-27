With just two wins separating 5th and 14th on the ladder, there are finals-experienced sides nipping at the heels of teams ahead, says Rohan Connolly. (2:06)

The race to the 2023 finals series is officially on. Stay abreast of all the Round 16 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Lions vs. Tigers

Swans vs. Cats

Crows vs. Kangarooos

Bulldogs vs. Dockers

Suns vs. Magpies

Bombers vs. Power

Hawks vs. Blues

Demons vs. Giants

Eagles vs. Saints

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Brisbane vs. Richmond, Gabba, 7.20pm (AEST)

Team news: Lions veteran Dayne Zorko is expected to make his return against the Tigers after missing several weeks with a calf injury, after the club took a cautious approach with his recovery. It's mixed news for Richmond, with star midfielder Dion Prestia to miss with a calf injury, but Jacob Hopper should return from a calf injury of his own that kept him out of action for six weeks.

ESPN tip: Lions by 22 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.35, Tigers $3.25

Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Sydney vs. Geelong, SCG, 7:50pm (AEST)

Team news: Geelong will be without champion forward Jeremy Cameron after he was concussed in the side's win against Melbourne in Round 15.

ESPN tip: Cats by 17 points

TAB odds: Swans $2.00, Cats $1.80

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Crows defender Nick Murray was subbed out of last week's loss to Collingwood with hamstring tightness and is no certainty to face the North Melbourne, while forgotten midfielder Matt Crouch continues to light up the SANFL after his 36-disposal, six-clearance effort on the weekend. For the Roos, Luke Davies-Uniacke is in the frame to return after missing five matches with a hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Crows by 34 points

TAB odds: Crows $1.10, Roos $7.00

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Luke Beveridge's key position stocks have taken a hit with Liam Jones (broken arm) and Tim O'Brien (hamstring) both set to miss around two months after injuries sustained in Round 14. For the Dockers, James Aish (concussion) is likely to return.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 12 points

TAB odds: Bulldogs $1.42, Freo $2.90

Gold Coast vs. Collingwood, Heritage Bank Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Gold Coast captain Touk Miller is edging closer to his return from a knee injury but still remains two weeks away. Ditto Collingwood key forward Dan McStay, who is looking to overcome a setback to his troublesome finger injury.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 15 points

TAB odds: Suns $2.35, Pies $1.60

Essendon vs. Port Adelaide, MCG, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: Essendon ruckman Sam Draper missed last week's loss to Fremantle with a hip injury, and will be touch-and-go to face the Power.

ESPN tip: Power by 8 points

TAB odds: Bombers $2.50, Power $1.53

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Hawthorn vs. Carlton, MCG, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Hawthorn captain James Sicily still has two more matches to serve after his dangerous tackle ban. Young midfielder Josh Ward has put his hand up for selection after picking up 38 disposals in a VFL win over the Suns.

ESPN tip: Blues by 31 points

TAB odds: Hawks $3.10, Blues $1.38

Melbourne vs. GWS, TIO Traeger Park, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: In bad news for Dees fans, Clayton Oliver has yet again been ruled out due to his hamstring injury, and will miss a fifth-straight game.

ESPN tip: Dees by 27 points

TAB odds: Demons $1.33, Giants $3.35

West Coast vs. St Kilda, Optus Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Saints by 49 points

TAB odds: Eagles $10.00, Saints $1.05