The race to the 2023 finals series is officially on. Stay abreast of all the Round 18 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Swans vs. Bulldogs

Demons vs. Lions

Magpies vs. Dockers

Suns vs. Saints

Blues vs. Power

Cats vs. Bombers

Crows vs. Giants

Kangaroos vs. Hawks

Eagles vs. Tigers

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7.20pm (AEST)

Team news: The Swans will be without defender Jake Lloyd after he was subbed out concussed in the game against Richmond last week.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 4 points

TAB odds: Swans $1.74, Dogs $2.10

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Melbourne vs. Brisbane, MCG, 7:50pm (AEST)

Team news: Melbourne star Clayton Oliver remains multiple weeks away with his troublesome hamstring injury, while Josh Schache's four goals in the VFL could give Simon Goodwin something to think about at the selection table as the Dees continue to experiment with their undermanned forward line.

ESPN tip: Lions by 13 points

TAB odds: Demons $1.74, Lions $2.10

READ: Does a win on Friday night say more about the Dees or Lions?

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Collingwood vs. Fremantle, MCG, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood looks set to welcome back both Steele Sidebottom (knee) and Brayden Maynard (shoulder) for this week's clash with the Dockers, while Dan McStay got through his VFL return unscathed and will also be in the mix as Brody Mihocek has another week off with a minor hamstring complaint. For the Dockers, gun midfielder Caleb Serong has been handed a one-match suspension for his dangerous tackle on Carlton's Adam Cerra.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 29 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.09, Dockers $7.50

Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Gold Coast vs. St Kilda, Heritage Bank Stadium, 2:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Plenty of Suns have put their hand up for selection after a big win in the VFL; Jeremy Sharp (39 disposals, 11 marks), Charlie Constable (32 and five tackles), Elijah Hollands (26 and a goal), and Mabior Chol (six goals) all doing their chances no harm. It's not good news for the Saints, with key forward Max King ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, while Jack Billings (fractured thumb) and Seb Ross (hamstring strain) will also miss around two and six weeks respectively.

ESPN tip: Saints by 18 points

TAB odds: Suns $1.50, Saints $2.60

READ: Gold Coast Suns sack AFL coach Stuart Dew

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: The Power will be missing important defender Trent McKenzie (ankle) for their big clash against the Blues this week, but it could pave the way for captain Tom Jonas to make his return to the senior side. The Blues could look to bolster their ruck stocks this week despite a gallant effort from Lewis Young and Jack Silvagni against the Dockers, with Marc Pittonet and Tom de Koning both expected to be available.

ESPN tip: Power by 3 points

TAB odds: Blues 2.30, Power $1.62

Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong vs. Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: The Cats could welcome back star forward Jeremy Cameron after missing the past two games with concussion.

ESPN tip: Cats by 13 points

TAB odds: Cats $1.34, Bombers $3.30

Adelaide vs. GWS, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Giants interceptor Nick Haynes has copped a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle laid against the Hawks in Round 17.

ESPN tip: Crows by 21 points

TAB odds: Crows $1.38, Giants $3.10

SUNDAY, JULY 16

North Melbourne vs. Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Hawks by 10 points

TAB odds: Roos $2.65, Hawks $1.48

West Coast vs. Richmond, Optus Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news:

ESPN tip: Tigers by 53 points

TAB odds: Eagles $7.00, Tigers $1.10